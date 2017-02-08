Software-Charts in Deutschland 2015/2016

    • Software-Charts in Deutschland 2015/2016

      Uuund hier die Fortsetzung für das neue Jahr!

      Dachte, dass es für den einen oder anderen durchaus interessant sein könnte die Verkaufszahlen in Deutschland anzuschauen. Es gibt ja leider keine öffentlich einsehbaren Zahlen (bitte, keinen Vgchartz-Kaffeesatz). Deshalb mal hier:


      KW 1 (01.01. - 04.01.)
      01 (52) WIU CAPTAIN TOAD: TREASURE TRACKER (NINTENDO)
      02 (03) PS4 FAR CRY 4 - LIMITED EDITION (UBISOFT)
      03 (02) PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V (TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE)
      04 (04) PS4 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE (ACTIVISION BLIZZARD)
      05 (01) PS4 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)
      06 (06) PS4 ASSASSIN'S CREED: UNITY (UBISOFT)
      07 (07) WIU SUPER SMASH BROS. FOR WII U (NINTENDO)
      08 (13) PS3 MINECRAFT - PLAYSTATION 3 EDITION (AK TRONIC)
      09 (09) 3DS POKÉMON: OMEGA RUBIN (NINTENDO)
      10 (05) PS3 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)

      Top 50
      PS4 - 17
      PS3 - 8
      3DS - 7
      WIU - 5
      XBO - 5
      PC - 4
      360 - 3
      WII - 1

      Mehr:
      neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=146357609&postcount=157
      You see, in this world there's two kinds of people, my friend: Those with loaded guns and those who dig. You dig.

    • Neue Woche, neue Charts!

      KW 2 (05.01. - 11.01.)
      01 (03) PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V (TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE)
      02 (05) PS4 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)
      03 (04) PS4 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE (ACTIVISION BLIZZARD)
      04 (02) PS4 FAR CRY 4 - LIMITED EDITION (UBISOFT
      05 (08) PS3 MINECRAFT - PLAYSTATION 3 EDITION (AK TRONIC)
      06 (01) WIU CAPTAIN TOAD: TREASURE TRACKER (NINTENDO)
      07 (09) 3DS POKÉMON: OMEGA RUBIN (NINTENDO)
      08 (07) WIU SUPER SMASH BROS. FOR WII U (NINTENDO)
      09 (12) 3DS POKÉMON: ALPHA SAPHIR (NINTENDO)
      10 (14) 3DS SUPER SMASH BROS. FOR NINTENDO 3DS (NINTENDO)

      Top 50
      PS4 - 15
      PS3 - 7
      3DS - 7
      PC - 7
      XBO - 5
      WIU - 4
      360 - 3
      WII - 2

      Quelle & Top100:
      neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=147585812&postcount=126
      You see, in this world there's two kinds of people, my friend: Those with loaded guns and those who dig. You dig.

    • Der pilzbefallene Penis wurde beschnitten.
      Ich hab immer schon ein "Atari-Feeling" beim Lynx gehabt, wie beim Jaguar, ein bisschen wie Perlentauchen in der Jauchegrube.

      Chris Roberts hat so viel Geld gesammelt, der könnte in Star Citizen eine Arcadehalle bauen, wo man dann Shenmue 3 zockt. Eventuell ein neues Stretchgoal?

      E-Penis:

      2012 Fight for Life Europameisterschaft Dritter Platz
      2013 Kasumi Ninja Europameisterschaft Zweiter Platz :D

    • KW 3 (12.01. - 18.01.)

      01 (01) PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V (TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE)
      02 (02) PS4 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)
      03 (03) PS4 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE (ACTIVISION BLIZZARD)
      04 (05) PS3 MINECRAFT - PLAYSTATION 3 EDITION (AK TRONIC)
      05 (04) PS4 FAR CRY 4 - LIMITED EDITION (UBISOFT)
      06 (12) PS3 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)
      07 (07) 3DS POKÉMON: OMEGA RUBIN (NINTENDO)
      08 (09) 3DS POKÉMON: ALPHA SAPHIR (NINTENDO
      09 (08) WIU SUPER SMASH BROS. FOR WII U (NINTENDO)
      10 (06) WIU CAPTAIN TOAD: TREASURE TRACKER (NINTENDO)

      Top 50
      PS4 - 15
      PS3 - 8
      3DS - 6
      PC - 6
      XBO - 6
      WIU - 4
      360 - 3
      WII - 2

      neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=148508471&postcount=52

      Echt Wahnsinn, wie langweilig die Charts eigentlich sein können: GangsTA, Fuffball, Calladooty.
      You see, in this world there's two kinds of people, my friend: Those with loaded guns and those who dig. You dig.

    • Bei Pokémon wünsche ich mir manchmal einen Hard Mode wo man ein bisschen grinden muss um das Spiel zu schaffen. Aber so wie es jetzt ist sind die eigenen Pokémon 20 Level über den wilden und 10 Level über den Arenaleitern. Naja ist ja auch nen Kinderspiel, macht also schon Sinn.
      Mario Maker Anfang: 9267-0000-0059-0216

    • Der Grind-Modus in Pokemon war doch schon immer im Postgame zu finden, wenn man Zugang zur Arena hat. Wenn die Pokemon da nicht das richtige Wesen, die richtigen EVs und DVs hat, kann man es gleich wieder auf die Bank packen.

      Pokemon ist alles, nur kein Kinderspiel. Die Kinder würden euch mit so einem Wissen in jedem Trainerkanpf fertig machen. :D
      "Es ist gelogen, dass Videogames Kids beeinflussen. Hätte PAC MAN das getan, würden wir heute durch dunkle Räume irren, Pillen fressen und elektronische Musik hören!""
      (Kristian Wilson, Nintendo Inc., 1989)"

    • BIU: Mehr Games-Blockbuster in 2014

      Der Branchenverband hat im vergangenen Jahr 61 Spiele für Verkaufszahlen über 100.000 Stück ausgezeichnet. In 2013 waren es nur 44.

      Der BIU - Bundesverband Interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware hat im vergangenen Jahr mehr BIU Awards vergeben als je zuvor: 61 Spiele wurden in 2014 für sechsstellige Verkaufszahlen ausgezeichnet. In 2013 waren es nur 44, in 2012 50.

      „Die große Anzahl an Auszeichnung 2014 zeigt: Die Spieler in Deutschland haben vielfältiger gekauft. So gab es zwar weniger Sonderpreise und Multiplattform-Auszeichnungen als in den Vorjahren, dafür aber erhielten mehr Titel Gold- und Platin-Awards", erklärt Dr. Maximilian Schenk, BIU-Geschäftsführer. „2014 gab es für die neuen Spielkonsolen, der PlayStation 4 von Sony, Nintendos Wii U und der Xbox One von Microsoft, eine Vielzahl erfolgreicher Titel, die von den Konsumenten sehr stark nachgefragt wurden."

      Erfolgreichster Titel war FIFA 15 mit mehr als einer Million verkauften Spielen.

      de.gamesindustry.biz/articles/…games-blockbuster-in-2014


      Neue Konsolen heizen Abverkauf an

      Der Bundesverband Interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware (BIU) hat 2014 deutlich mehr Sales Awards verliehen als in den Vorjahren. Diese Entwicklung belegt eine steigende Nachfrage nach AAA-Blockbustern im deutschen Markt und kann als erster Indikator für eine positive Jahresbilanz für die Gesamtbranche herangezogen werden.

      Verbandsangaben zufolge wurden im Jahresverlauf 61 Sales Awards verliehen. 2013 waren es 44, im Jahr davor 50. Ausgezeichnet werden die in Kooperation mit GfK Entertainment ermittelten Verkaufserfolge. Den BIU Sales Award in Gold gibt es für 100.000 verkaufte Einheiten auf einer Plattform. Für 200.000 Einheiten gibt es den Platin-Award, außerdem wird der Multiplattform-Award an Titel verliehen, die die 500.000er-Marke auf mehreren Plattformen durchbrochen haben. Wer dieses Kunststück auf nur einem einzigen System schafft, der erhält den BIU-Sonderpreis.

      Überflieger 2014 im deutschen Markt war "FIFA 15". In bester Serientradition hat die Fußballsimulation mehr als eine Mio. Käufer gefunden und steht damit einsam an der Spitze der deutschen Jahrescharts 2014. Am stärksten nachgefragt war die PlayStation-4-Version, die allein mehr als 500.000 Mal verkauft wurde. Zweiter Sonderpreis-Preisträger des Jahres ist "Grand Theft Auto V" in der Version für Xbox 360. Weil immer die Verkaufszahlen seit Release bis zum Verkaufsmeilenstein gezählt werden und die 360-Fassung die 500.000er-Hürde erst im Januar 2014 überwunden hat (wir berichteten), fällt die Auszeichung in das Jahr 2014, obwohl der Löwenanteil der Verkäufe natürlich noch 2013 aufgelaufen ist.

      Insgesamt fünf Spiele schafften 2014 auf mehreren Plattformen die halbe Million. Dies sind: "Assassin's Creed: Unity", "Battlefield 4", "Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare", "Call Of Duty: Ghosts" und "FIFA 15". Außerdem wurden 18 Platin-Auszeichnungen und 36 Mal der Gold-Award verliehen.

      "Die große Anzahl an Auszeichnung 2014 zeigt: Die Spieler in Deutschland haben vielfältiger gekauft. So gab es zwar weniger Sonderpreise und Multiplattform-Auszeichnungen als in den Vorjahren, dafür aber erhielten mehr Titel Gold- und Platin-Awards", erklärt Dr. Maximilian Schenk, BIU-Geschäftsführer. "2014 gab es für die neuen Spielkonsolen, der PlayStation 4 von Sony, Nintendos Wii U und der Xbox One von Microsoft, eine Vielzahl erfolgreicher Titel, die von den Konsumenten sehr stark nachgefragt wurden."

      mediabiz.de/games/news/neue-ko…eizen-abverkauf-an/390294

      Dieser Beitrag wurde bereits 2 mal editiert, zuletzt von Ray ()

    • KW 4 (19.01. - 25.01.)
      01 (01) PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V (TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE)
      02 (02) PS4 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)
      03 (04) PS3 MINECRAFT - PLAYSTATION 3 EDITION (AK TRONIC)
      04 (03) PS4 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE (ACTIVISION BLIZZARD)
      05 (05) PS4 FAR CRY 4 - LIMITED EDITION (UBISOFT)
      06 (06) PS3 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)
      07 (07) 3DS POKÉMON: OMEGA RUBIN (NINTENDO)
      08 (09) WIU SUPER SMASH BROS. FOR WII U (NINTENDO)
      09 (08) 3DS POKÉMON: ALPHA SAPHIR (NINTENDO)
      10 (14) PC LANDWIRTSCHAFTS-SIMULATOR 15 (ASTRAGON)


      KW 5 (26.01. - 01.02.)
      01 (01) PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V (TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE)
      02 (02) PS4 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)
      03 (04) PS4 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE (ACTIVISION BLIZZARD)
      04 (03) PS3 MINECRAFT - PLAYSTATION 3 EDITION (AK TRONIC)
      05 (08) WIU SUPER SMASH BROS. FOR WII U (NINTENDO)
      06 (05) PS4 FAR CRY 4 - LIMITED EDITION (UBISOFT)
      07 (07) 3DS POKÉMON: OMEGA RUBIN (NINTENDO)
      08 (06) PS3 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)
      09 (09) 3DS POKÉMON: ALPHA SAPHIR (NINTENDO)
      10 (19) PC DIE SIMS 4 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)

      neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=150575246&postcount=37

      /edit
      Woche 5-Zusammenfassung:
      Ps4 - 17
      PS3 - 9
      PC - 7
      3DS - 6
      Wii U - 4
      Wii - 3
      XBO - 3
      360 - 1
      You see, in this world there's two kinds of people, my friend: Those with loaded guns and those who dig. You dig.

      Dieser Beitrag wurde bereits 1 mal editiert, zuletzt von Vit ()

    • KW 6 (02.02. - 07.02.)

      01 (01) PS4 Grand Theft Auto V
      02 (02) PS4 FIFA 15
      03 (03) PS4 Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
      04 (04) PS3 Minecraft
      05 (06) PS4 Far Cry 4
      06 (08) PS3 FIFA 15
      07 (10) PC Die Sims 4
      08 (07) 3DS Pokémon: Omega Rubin
      09 (09) 3DS Pokémon: Alpha Saphir
      10 (12) 3DS Tomodachi Life


      Komplette Top 50:
      neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=151597892&postcount=45

      Top 50 Übersicht:

      PS4 17
      PS3 10
      3DS 7
      PC 6
      WiiU 4
      WII 3
      XBO 2
      360 1