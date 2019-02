[PC] If My Heart Had Wings

Wie MoeNovel, der Publisher des Visual Novel HD titles " If My Heart Had Wings" heute mitteilte, wird das Spiel bereits am 27. Februar das "Flight Diary" Update erhalten, einer neuen Bonusgeschichte.



If My Heart Had Wings -Flight Diary-



This winter, take to the skies in If My Heart Had Wings -Flight Diary-.

Technically a bonus story to the popular If My Heart Had Wings, Flight Diary acts as a sort of sequel to the main story. As well as including the prologue and epilogue to the main game, Flight Diary shares six new stories from the series.



Story

"All people meet in the sky!"

A group of boys and girls have their first real encounter with the sky - an encounter which provides the foundation for their new shared dream: to soar to the far side of the clouds, on wings into which they've poured their hopes and wishes.



The setting is Kazegaura - a lovely little town where the wind blows pleasantly. Today, a boy named Aoi Minase waits for the wind with his friends on a hill lined with windmills.



Once again, they await the time for departure - to take off on the sprawling, white wings of a glider.

The sky above stretches out to infinity. Their goal: the highest point in the sky possible.





Features

- Six new stories, containing the Prologue and Epilogue to the main game.

- Each story is played as a standalone route which can be accessed from the game’s start screen.

- A heartfelt and exciting story exploring youth and dreams. A continuation to the award-winning If My Heart Had Wings.