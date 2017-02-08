[PS4/XBO/PC] Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo

Milestone has announced Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo will be bringing rally racing to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next year, in a collaboration with the eponymous nine-time rally world champion and rally driving legend. It'll join RIDE in Milestone's slate of racing titles for 2015.



The MotoGP dev describes Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo as an "uncompromising rally simulator", and will be Milestone's first proprietary IP dedicated to the world of autosports. It'll have a comprehensive Career Mode in which you'll play as a rally driver on Loeb's team, where he'll act as your mentor.



Rally Evo will also include an online mode wherein you can challenge your friends and rivals to races, in addition to offline modes where you can hone your rally racing skills. Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo will be powersliding on to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in autumn 2015.