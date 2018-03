[PC/PS4/XBO] OVERKILL's The Walking Dead

Just wanted to share with you the first episode in a new series of developer diaries for OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead from Starbreeze, Skybound Entertainment, 505 Games, and developer OVERKILL – A Starbreeze Studio.









This latest behind-the-scenes video takes an inside look at the creation of Georgetown, a key neighborhood in the game’s setting, Washington, D.C. You’ll learn more about how environmental storytelling is being used to capture the danger, suspense and tragedy of the rich universe established in Robert Kirkman’s original graphic novels.



OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead is a four-player co-op multiplayer FPS action game about surviving the threat of both the dead and the living by any means necessary. Each playable character, including the recently revealed Aidan, has their own special abilities, skill trees, squad roles, play styles and background stories. It’s up to players to band together on a variety of raids and missions using stealth tactics or brute force to secure supplies and survivors to strengthen their camp.