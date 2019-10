There’s a chance Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth might be coming to the West. Amazon Canada lists a game titled Digimon World: Cyber Sleuth on their website, which sounds like a localized title for the PlayStation Vita RPG.







The catch is, Amazon’s listing is for PlayStation 4, not Vita. Bandai Namco haven’t yet announced the game for a Western release yet, so just what this means is hard to say.