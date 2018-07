ichtyander;143057476 wrote:

Here's the transcript, not too many typos I hope:



GI: Are you a good sport?

Sean: Yes.



GI: Is the game world infinite?

Sean: Yeah.



GI: Does the game world make Bioshock Infinite look less infinite by comparison?

Sean: *laughs* Yes.



GI: Will I get bored playing this game?

Sean: Sometimes.



GI: Will I get bored playing this game?

Sean: No. *laughs*



GI: Are there planets the size of Earth?

Sean: Yeah.



GI: Can I rename Earth something better?

Sean: *laughs* No.



GI: Is Earth in this game?

Sean: No. Well... maybe. *smiles* Something Earth-like, let's say, might be... No.



GI: Is Earth in this game?

Sean: Eeeh... No.



GI: Can I teleport back to my ship?

Sean: No.



GI: Have you found a planet that you'd prefer to live on instead of Earth?

Sean: No.



GI: Can you collect plants in this game?

Sean: You can discover plants.



GI: Is there a fog of war on your map?

Sean: Err, yes.



GI: Will I have an objective marker?

Sean: Err, no. *pause* You will have many.



GI: Will the word "follow" appear on my screen at any time?

Sean: *laughs* No.



GI: Will you be able to play with your friends?

Sean: Yeah.



GI: Is there a competitive element to this game?

Sean: Yeah, if you want that, yes.



GI: Can you grief other players?

Sean: *laughs* A little bit.



GI: Will there be NPC characters?

Sean: No.



GI: If I wanna buy something in the game, do I have to go to a store?

Sean: Yeah.



GI: Did you play Destiny?

Sean: Yes.



GI: Can I chop down a tree?

Sean: Sort of, yes.



GI: Can you select a gender at the beginning of the game?

Sean: No. We haven't said who you are.



GI: Can you customize the look of your character?

Sean: Errrm, sort of.



GI: Do you ever get a good look at your character?

Sean: You can see other characters and they can see you.



GI: Can you settle a bet?

Sean: Er, sure.



GI: Is No Country for Old Man's Sky a good wordplay?

Sean: *laughs out loud* No, no, no it's not.



GI: Can I build shelters?

Sean: Ehm, no.



GI: Can I plant a flag on a planet?

Sean: Eh, sort of.



GI: If I could plant a flag, could I design the flag?

Sean: No.



GI: Do different planets have different gravity?

Sean: No, your suit compensates for that.



GI: Do you often go to planets and say just "This is just a total dud."

Sean: *laughs* Eh, no. Not that often. Sometimes.



GI: Can you ride a dinosaur?

Sean: No you can't.



GI: Do the animals eat each other?

Sean: Yeah they do.



GI: Can I take pictures of the animals?

Sean: Yeah.



GI: Can you cross-pollinate life between planets?

Sean: Is this the game you're playing, that you're going out... spreading your seed across the universe? *smiles*

GI: I'm not under questioning right now. *laughs*

Sean: *laughs* I think it's safest that you don't.



GI: Can you terraform a planet?

Sean: Let's say no.



GI: Can you swim underwater?

Sean: Yes.



GI: Can you accidentally destroy a planet?

Sean: No.



GI: Can you purposefully destroy a planet?

Sean: A little bit.



GI: Can you be a pacifist in this game?

Sean: Yes, although... that doesn't mean people don't attack you.



GI: Is there intelligent life in this game?

Sean: The players, hopefully.



GI: Is there intelligent life in the universe, in real life?

Sean: Some? Not answering these questions right now.



GI: Are there forms of life in this game that are beyond normal comprehension?

Sean: I'd like to think so.



GI: Is there a god in this game?

Sean: No. *pause* Well maybe that's us. Wait, aaaahh! *laughs, does the mind-blowing hand motion*



GI: Are you uncomfortable?

Sean: Yes.



GI: Can you just live in space?

Sean: Yeah, yeah. You could just fly about your ship forever.



GI: Are there some planets that are too inhospitable for life?

Sean: Yeah.



GI: Are there health bars in this game?

Sean: Yeah.



GI: Do the corners of the screen get all bloody when you take damage in this game?

Sean: *laughs* No, they don't.



GI: Is this galaxy a spiral arm galaxy?

Sean: No.



GI: Does this galaxy exist within a mind of a child?

Sean: *laughs* No. It feels a little bit like that right now, but no.



GI: Is it super nerve wracking to talk on stage at E3?

Sean: Yes. Yes, definitely.



GI: Is it the worst?

Sean: This might be the worst, but.. *laughs* E3 was pretty bad.



GI: If I keep flying in one direction for a really, really long time, will I bonk the edge of the galaxy?

Sean: Bonk? *laughs* Bonk the edge of it? Is that, like, just...

GI: That's exactly what it is...

Sean: Flat out stop. Or, would you prefer it said "You are now leaving the mission area"? *laughs*

GI: Yes.

Sean: No, neither of those things happen. You can go into the darkness... for as long as you want. *laughs*



GI: Are there sheep in this game?

Sean: Maybe, not that I've seen any. Specifically sheep?

GI: Specifically sheep.

Sean: Is this going back to your cross-pollination... *laughs* Where are we going with it?

GI: I don't know.

Sean: Is there a thread? *laughs*



GI: Can you customize your ship?

Sean: No, you have to go and find the ship that you like.



GI: Can you have more than one space ship?

Sean: No.



GI: Can you build a space station?

Sean: No, you can't. *whispers* That's a good idea.



GI: Can you just release the game right now?

Sean: *laughs* Nobody would want that.



GI: Will there be DLC?

Sean: No.



GI: Can you land on a comet?

Sean: Yeah, at the moment you can land on asteroids.



GI: Can you do this? *bongs on Donkey Kong bongos, last hit clumsily tilts them*

Sean: Yes. *repeats the motion, deliberately tilts the bongos*



GI: Does the game contain any Joe Danger easter-eggs?

Sean: No, it doesn't. But I feel like we should do that.



GI: Can you build a robot companion like in the hit film Interstellar?

Sean: *laughs* I haven't seen it yet, but presumably... No.



GI: Is this a miracle?

Sean: Is this a miracle?

GI: That's what the question says.

Sean: *laughs* Who writes these questions? Has somebody handed you these questions?

GI: Possibly.

Sean: Do you mean you guys come in here, this interview...?

GI: Can I rephrase the question?

Sean: Yeah. *laughs*

GI: Is life a miracle?

Sean: Erm, no.



GI: Is there a McDonald's near your studio?

Sean: No, there's really not. There's a Burger King.

GI: Yeah, that's not...



GI: Are there black holes?

Sean: Yes.



GI: Will the game be fun?

Sean: Yes.



GI: Would you like to know how well you did?

Sean: No. *whispers* I do.



GI: That ends the questions.

Sean: *laughs*