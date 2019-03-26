[XBO/PC] Halo: The Master Chief Collection

      Die Gerüchte haben sich bewahrheitet. Dieses Jahr erscheint exklusiv für Xbox One die Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Halo CE, Halo 2, Halo 3 sowie Halo 4 erscheinen auf einer Blu-ray in 1080p und 60fps. Halo 2 wurde eine komplette optische Überarbeitung spendiert.

      Jedes Spiel erhält den originalen Multiplayer. Ein wahres Fest für jeden Halo-Fan! Mit dem Kauf der Collection sichert sich der Fan zudem einen Zugang zur dieses Jahr stattfindenden Halo 5 Beta. Das gesamte Paket soll schmale 60$ kosten.

      Update: Die Halo 2 Kampagne kann nun auch online im Coop gespielt werden. Zudem wird es für den Multiplayer einen Forge-Editor (Karten- und Objekteditor) geben.

      Update 2:
      Halo CE:Anniversary Campaign. (2 player co-op)
      CE:A Old to New Graphics Switching
      Halo CE (XBOX 1) Multiplayer in 1080p 60fps (No graphic changes)
      Halo CE + PC Maps
      Battle Creek • Blood Gulch • Boarding Action • Chill Out • Chiron TL-34 • Damnation • Danger Canyon • Death Island • Derelict • Gephyrophobia • Hang 'Em High • Ice Fields • Infinity • Longest • Prisoner • Rat Race • Sidewinder • Timberland • Wizard

      Halo 2 Anniversary Campaign (2 player co-op) completely redone graphics for the campaign, new intro and outro cutscnes, cutscenes replaced with high quality CGI by Blur Studios, Graphic switch feature, New skull(s)?
      Halo 2 Multiplayer 1080p 60fps (No graphic changes, possibly superjumping broke)
      Halo 2 +DLC* + Halo 2 Vista Maps
      Ascension • Backwash • Beaver Creek • Burial Mounds • Coagulation • Colossus • Containment • District • Elongation • Example • Foundation • Gemini • Headlong • Ivory Tower • Lockout • Midship • Relic • Sanctuary • Terminal • Turf • Uplift • Warlock • Waterworks • Zanzibar NOTE* Tombstone and Desolation are no included, Issues with how they were distributed

      Halo 3 Campaign 1080p 60fps 4 Player co-op (no graphic changes)
      Halo 3 Multiplayer with Forge and Theater intact 1080p 60fps (no graphic changes)
      Halo 3 Maps + DLC
      Assembly • Avalanche • Blackout • Citadel • Cold Storage • Construct • Epitaph (Epilogue) • Foundry • Ghost Town • Guardian • Heretic • High Ground • Isolation • Last Resort • Longshore • Narrows • Orbital • Rat's Nest • Sandbox • Sandtrap (SAND TARP) • Snowbound (Boundless) • Standoff • The Pit (Pit Stop) • Valhalla

      Halo 4 Campaign 1080p 60fps 4 Player Co-op (no graphic changes)
      Halo 4 Multiplayer 1080p 60fps + Theater, Forge, Spartan Ops (no graphic changes)
      Halo 4 Maps + DLC
      Abandon • Adrift • Complex • Daybreak • Erosion (Ascent • Grifball Court) • Exile • Forge Island • Harvest • Haven • Impact (Relay) • Landfall • Longbow • Meltdown • Monolith • Outcast • Perdition • Pitfall • Ragnarok • Ravine (Settler) • Shatter • Skyline • Solace • Vertigo • Vortex • Wreckage

      NEW HALO Xbox One MULTIPLAYER 1080p 60fps
      New engine based on amalgamation of the past engines features, Looks like Halo 4 with Halo 2 features, weapons visible on player bodies. Spartans and Elites playable. Halo 2 weapons.
      Forge
      6 Halo 2 maps completely redone in this Xbox One Engine
      Ascension • Lockout • Zanzibar • Unknown • Unknown • Unknown

      Quelle: neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=115685195&postcount=2037 (Stand: 10.6.2014)


      Update 3:
      Ähnlich wie Halo CEA für Xbox 360, wird die Jubiläumsversion von Halo 2 es dem Spieler erlauben im laufenden Spielbetrieb zwischen alter und neuer Grafik zu wechseln. Halo CE und Halo 2 bekommen (leider) zudem einen neuen Soundtrack spendiert.

      Quelle: engadget.com/2014/06/09/halo-master-chief-collection/ (Stand: 10.6.2014)













      Bilder:
      Display Spoiler




















      Update 4
      Halo: TMCC News von der RTX 2014

      Hier das komplette Panel von 343 Industries auf der diesjährigen RTX:


      Halo 2: Anniversary Ascension Gameplay:


      Neuer Trailer:

      m.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-PtjomjQ-Y

      Im Halo 2 Anniverary Multiplayer wird es ein neues Fahrzeug geben, den "Gungoose":


      Dieser dürfte in Kombination mit der frisch angekündigten Karte Coagulation für viel Action sorgen:





      Update 5: Neue Infos von der Gamescom 2014

      1080p/60fps direct feed Gameplay:

      Halo Delta:
      news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…ca74a4124a8ded3f6ecffe3d3
      news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…f5f0f459da623e88994f31c7f
      news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…5a1ee45e7a04bfb93b196651a

      Sanctuary:
      news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…0ca45469aaba76db06ca6d34f
      news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…5f5ef4542967e3f5b24cc3d4a
      news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…a04a84eb184e82d64ed934cba


      youtube.com/watch?v=J3yH6E6xXaQ

      Update 6:
      Eine neue Karte des Halo 2 Anniversary Multiplayer wurde enthüllt: Lockout.





      m.youtube.com/watch?v=pa9w5IB00Xc

      1080p/60fps Videomaterial: (125MB): news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…6f66c4df88ea6590f0528be1e

    • Keine Ahnung woher diese Begeisterung für ein paar Remakes kommt von dem nur bei einem Teil wirklicher Aufwand in die Technik spendiert wird. Naja freut mich für die die es freut.
    • bbstevieb wrote:

      Keine Ahnung woher diese Begeisterung für ein paar Remakes kommt von dem nur bei einem Teil wirklicher Aufwand in die Technik spendiert wird. Naja freut mich für die die es freut.

      Das zeigt eigentlich nur wie erbärmlich die Exklusiv-Spiel-Lage derzeit bei den Next-Gen-Konsolen ist, wenn man sich auf Ports von Xbox 1(!)-Spielen freut ...

    • Die Master Chief Collection ist Fanservice edelster Sorte. Vier Halo-Multiplayer sind voll spielbar und liefern 100 Maps. Halo CE ist erstmals via Xbox Live online spielbar. Halo 2 Online-Multiplayer ist nach fünf Jahren wieder auf Xbox spielbar. Die grafisch schon tollen Spiele Halo 3 und Halo 4 werden an ihren Schwachstellen, der mauen Bildqualität, ordentlich aufgewertet. Für 60 Euro ein mehr als fairer Deal.
      Dazu gibt es ein Jahr vor erscheinen von Halo 5 ein richtige Beta, also nicht so ne Promoaktion drei Monate vor Start die eher Demo-Charakter hat. 343 Industries liefert aktuell erstklassig.

    • @deadshot:
      Sehe ich nicht so. Bin überwiegend offline Spieler, aber wenn die Collection alle teile in einer an die Fähigkeiten der One angepassten Qualität beinhalten würde, wäre es für mich sogar ein Kaufgrund für die Konsole.

      So werde ich mich nur ärgern falls Teil 2 nicht auch einzeln erhältlich wäre.

      @roco: Halo CE anniversary ist doch bereits online spielbar?

    • Azazel wrote:

      @deadshot:
      Sehe ich nicht so. Bin überwiegend offline Spieler, aber wenn die Collection alle teile in einer an die Fähigkeiten der One angepassten Qualität beinhalten würde, wäre es für mich sogar ein Kaufgrund für die Konsole.

      So werde ich mich nur ärgern falls Teil 2 nicht auch einzeln erhältlich wäre.

      @roco: Halo CE anniversary ist doch bereits online spielbar?
      Nö war der Reach MP mit allen tollen "Verbesserungen", da liegen Welten zwischen.
    • Bilderchen (Collection):
      gamefront.de/archiv05-2014-gam…Screenshots-Xbox-One.html

      Bilderchen (Halo 2 Xbox vs. One):
      gamefront.de/archiv05-2014-gam…ch-Original---Remake.html

      Wie gesagt umhauen tut mich das nicht. Speziell bei den Halo2 Screens...ausreizen scheinen sie die One jedenfalls nicht.
    • Mr.Deadshot wrote:


      Das zeigt eigentlich nur wie erbärmlich die Exklusiv-Spiel-Lage derzeit bei den Next-Gen-Konsolen ist, wenn man sich auf Ports von Xbox 1(!)-Spielen freut ...
      Warum die Exclusiv Lage für die Neuen Konsolen Erbärmlich sein sollte, kann ich nicht nachvollziehen, ich habe für PS4 und XOne jeweils 14 Retail Spiele im Regal stehen, die PS3 und 360 laufen bei mir z.Z. kaum noch.
      Klar bekommt man die meisten meiner 28 Next Gen Games auch auf PS360 und sind nicht Next Gen Exclusiv, aber das kann man nach nicht mal einem Jahr auch kaum erwarten.
      Mit Wolfenstein und Murdered Soul Suspect hab ich gar noch zwei Games hier liegen, die ich nur kurz Angespielt hatte, da ich mit Watch Dogs noch nicht ganz durch bin.
      Gestern gab es endlich den Nürburgring als kostenlosen Download zu Forza 5, damit werde ich jetzt erst mal einige Tage gut beschäftigt sein.

      Von der Abwechslung und Vielfalt fühle ich mich auf den neuen Konsolen nicht wirklich in einer erbärmlichen Situation.

    • Azazel wrote:

      @deadshot:
      Sehe ich nicht so. Bin überwiegend offline Spieler, aber wenn die Collection alle teile in einer an die Fähigkeiten der One angepassten Qualität beinhalten würde, wäre es für mich sogar ein Kaufgrund für die Konsole.



      Sorry, aber das reizt nichtmal die Xbox One aus :lol: Das würde so auch auf der Wii U laufen.

      Aber für Fans sicherlich gut. Ich kauf mir ja auch gern mal eine HD-Collection von alten Klassikern. Aber den Hype um diese Ports kann ich nicht verstehen und derzeit stehen die viel zu sehr im Fokus. Die sollten die Kohle lieber in neue IPs stecken. Selbiges gilt für PS Now. Ich brauch keinen Streaming-Dienst für alte PS2-Spiele. Wenn ich die zocken will greif ich ins Regal oder kauf sie mir für 5€ auf Ebay.

      The post was edited 1 time, last by Mr.Deadshot ().