[XBO/PC] Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Die Gerüchte haben sich bewahrheitet. Dieses Jahr erscheint exklusiv für Xbox One die Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Halo CE, Halo 2, Halo 3 sowie Halo 4 erscheinen auf einer Blu-ray in 1080p und 60fps. Halo 2 wurde eine komplette optische Überarbeitung spendiert.
Jedes Spiel erhält den originalen Multiplayer. Ein wahres Fest für jeden Halo-Fan! Mit dem Kauf der Collection sichert sich der Fan zudem einen Zugang zur dieses Jahr stattfindenden Halo 5 Beta. Das gesamte Paket soll schmale 60$ kosten.
Update: Die Halo 2 Kampagne kann nun auch online im Coop gespielt werden. Zudem wird es für den Multiplayer einen Forge-Editor (Karten- und Objekteditor) geben.
Update 2:
Halo CE:Anniversary Campaign. (2 player co-op)
CE:A Old to New Graphics Switching
Halo CE (XBOX 1) Multiplayer in 1080p 60fps (No graphic changes)
Halo CE + PC Maps
Battle Creek • Blood Gulch • Boarding Action • Chill Out • Chiron TL-34 • Damnation • Danger Canyon • Death Island • Derelict • Gephyrophobia • Hang 'Em High • Ice Fields • Infinity • Longest • Prisoner • Rat Race • Sidewinder • Timberland • Wizard
Halo 2 Anniversary Campaign (2 player co-op) completely redone graphics for the campaign, new intro and outro cutscnes, cutscenes replaced with high quality CGI by Blur Studios, Graphic switch feature, New skull(s)?
Halo 2 Multiplayer 1080p 60fps (No graphic changes, possibly superjumping broke)
Halo 2 +DLC* + Halo 2 Vista Maps
Ascension • Backwash • Beaver Creek • Burial Mounds • Coagulation • Colossus • Containment • District • Elongation • Example • Foundation • Gemini • Headlong • Ivory Tower • Lockout • Midship • Relic • Sanctuary • Terminal • Turf • Uplift • Warlock • Waterworks • Zanzibar NOTE* Tombstone and Desolation are no included, Issues with how they were distributed
Halo 3 Campaign 1080p 60fps 4 Player co-op (no graphic changes)
Halo 3 Multiplayer with Forge and Theater intact 1080p 60fps (no graphic changes)
Halo 3 Maps + DLC
Assembly • Avalanche • Blackout • Citadel • Cold Storage • Construct • Epitaph (Epilogue) • Foundry • Ghost Town • Guardian • Heretic • High Ground • Isolation • Last Resort • Longshore • Narrows • Orbital • Rat's Nest • Sandbox • Sandtrap (SAND TARP) • Snowbound (Boundless) • Standoff • The Pit (Pit Stop) • Valhalla
Halo 4 Campaign 1080p 60fps 4 Player Co-op (no graphic changes)
Halo 4 Multiplayer 1080p 60fps + Theater, Forge, Spartan Ops (no graphic changes)
Halo 4 Maps + DLC
Abandon • Adrift • Complex • Daybreak • Erosion (Ascent • Grifball Court) • Exile • Forge Island • Harvest • Haven • Impact (Relay) • Landfall • Longbow • Meltdown • Monolith • Outcast • Perdition • Pitfall • Ragnarok • Ravine (Settler) • Shatter • Skyline • Solace • Vertigo • Vortex • Wreckage
NEW HALO Xbox One MULTIPLAYER 1080p 60fps
New engine based on amalgamation of the past engines features, Looks like Halo 4 with Halo 2 features, weapons visible on player bodies. Spartans and Elites playable. Halo 2 weapons.
Forge
6 Halo 2 maps completely redone in this Xbox One Engine
Ascension • Lockout • Zanzibar • Unknown • Unknown • Unknown
Update 3:
Ähnlich wie Halo CEA für Xbox 360, wird die Jubiläumsversion von Halo 2 es dem Spieler erlauben im laufenden Spielbetrieb zwischen alter und neuer Grafik zu wechseln. Halo CE und Halo 2 bekommen (leider) zudem einen neuen Soundtrack spendiert.
Bilder:
Update 4
Halo: TMCC News von der RTX 2014
Hier das komplette Panel von 343 Industries auf der diesjährigen RTX:
Halo 2: Anniversary Ascension Gameplay:
Neuer Trailer:
m.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-PtjomjQ-Y
Im Halo 2 Anniverary Multiplayer wird es ein neues Fahrzeug geben, den "Gungoose":
Dieser dürfte in Kombination mit der frisch angekündigten Karte Coagulation für viel Action sorgen:
Update 5: Neue Infos von der Gamescom 2014
1080p/60fps direct feed Gameplay:
Halo Delta:
news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…ca74a4124a8ded3f6ecffe3d3
news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…f5f0f459da623e88994f31c7f
news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…5a1ee45e7a04bfb93b196651a
Sanctuary:
news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…0ca45469aaba76db06ca6d34f
news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…5f5ef4542967e3f5b24cc3d4a
news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…a04a84eb184e82d64ed934cba
youtube.com/watch?v=J3yH6E6xXaQ
Update 6:
Eine neue Karte des Halo 2 Anniversary Multiplayer wurde enthüllt: Lockout.
m.youtube.com/watch?v=pa9w5IB00Xc
1080p/60fps Videomaterial: (125MB): news.xbox.com/api/mediacart/do…6f66c4df88ea6590f0528be1e
