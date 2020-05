[XBO/PC] Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo CE:Anniversary Campaign. (2 player co-op)CE:A Old to New Graphics SwitchingHalo CE (XBOX 1) Multiplayer in 1080p 60fps (No graphic changes)Halo CE + PC MapsBattle Creek • Blood Gulch • Boarding Action • Chill Out • Chiron TL-34 • Damnation • Danger Canyon • Death Island • Derelict • Gephyrophobia • Hang 'Em High • Ice Fields • Infinity • Longest • Prisoner • Rat Race • Sidewinder • Timberland • WizardHalo 2 Anniversary Campaign (2 player co-op) completely redone graphics for the campaign, new intro and outro cutscnes, cutscenes replaced with high quality CGI by Blur Studios, Graphic switch feature, New skull(s)?Halo 2 Multiplayer 1080p 60fps (No graphic changes, possibly superjumping broke)Halo 2 +DLC* + Halo 2 Vista MapsAscension • Backwash • Beaver Creek • Burial Mounds • Coagulation • Colossus • Containment • District • Elongation • Example • Foundation • Gemini • Headlong • Ivory Tower • Lockout • Midship • Relic • Sanctuary • Terminal • Turf • Uplift • Warlock • Waterworks • Zanzibar NOTE* Tombstone and Desolation are no included, Issues with how they were distributedHalo 3 Campaign 1080p 60fps 4 Player co-op (no graphic changes)Halo 3 Multiplayer with Forge and Theater intact 1080p 60fps (no graphic changes)Halo 3 Maps + DLCAssembly • Avalanche • Blackout • Citadel • Cold Storage • Construct • Epitaph (Epilogue) • Foundry • Ghost Town • Guardian • Heretic • High Ground • Isolation • Last Resort • Longshore • Narrows • Orbital • Rat's Nest • Sandbox • Sandtrap (SAND TARP) • Snowbound (Boundless) • Standoff • The Pit (Pit Stop) • ValhallaHalo 4 Campaign 1080p 60fps 4 Player Co-op (no graphic changes)Halo 4 Multiplayer 1080p 60fps + Theater, Forge, Spartan Ops (no graphic changes)Halo 4 Maps + DLCAbandon • Adrift • Complex • Daybreak • Erosion (Ascent • Grifball Court) • Exile • Forge Island • Harvest • Haven • Impact (Relay) • Landfall • Longbow • Meltdown • Monolith • Outcast • Perdition • Pitfall • Ragnarok • Ravine (Settler) • Shatter • Skyline • Solace • Vertigo • Vortex • WreckageNEW HALO Xbox One MULTIPLAYER 1080p 60fpsNew engine based on amalgamation of the past engines features, Looks like Halo 4 with Halo 2 features, weapons visible on player bodies. Spartans and Elites playable. Halo 2 weapons.Forge6 Halo 2 maps completely redone in this Xbox One EngineAscension • Lockout • Zanzibar • Unknown • Unknown • UnknownQuelle: neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=115685195&postcount=2037 (Stand: 10.6.2014)