EA Origin - Ab 4. April Download only

Starting April 4th Origin will be going all digital. This means the entire Origin game store will be entirely digital downloads for PC and Mac.



What does this mean for you? If you're among 99% of our users, absolutely nothing. Your shopping experience hasn't changed one single bit.



But if you're that 1% who still desires a physical collection, we want to let you know that Origin won't be able to fulfill that need beginning April 4th. We’ll still be here when you transition your gaming habits to the wonders of digital downloads.



Digital is fast and convenient. Origin’s focus is to give gamers the best experience, and going all-digital will make that possible