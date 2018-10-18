EA Origin - Ab 4. April Download only

    • EA Origin - Ab 4. April Download only

      Starting April 4th Origin will be going all digital. This means the entire Origin game store will be entirely digital downloads for PC and Mac.

      What does this mean for you? If you're among 99% of our users, absolutely nothing. Your shopping experience hasn't changed one single bit.

      But if you're that 1% who still desires a physical collection, we want to let you know that Origin won't be able to fulfill that need beginning April 4th. We’ll still be here when you transition your gaming habits to the wonders of digital downloads.

      Digital is fast and convenient. Origin’s focus is to give gamers the best experience, and going all-digital will make that possible


      origin.com/de-de/news/origin-is-all-digital

      Sehr gut, wieder Geld gespart :D

      Ich hab nichts gegen Onlineaktivierung, aber Retail muss sein
      Hast eigentlich recht. Macht keinen Sinn, sich über einen Haufen wertloser Bronze Trophies zu freuen.
      Da könnte man ebenso gut voller Stolz Liste führen, an welchen Orten man schon onaniert hat.

    • Origin legt in "The Vault" mit frischen Titeln und First Play Möglichkeit nach:
      ----------------------------

      Origin Access*-Mitglieder haben in the Vault bereits Zugriff auf eine abwechslungsreiche Bibliothek hervorragender PC-Spiele, können neue EA-Titel in Play First Trials als Erste antesten und sparen zehn Prozent auf ihre digitalen Einkäufe von Origin. Im Mai und Juni erweitert Origin Access the Vault um acht neue Titel, sowie die Play First Trial von Mirror’s Edge Catalyst.

      Dicht auf den Fersen von Titanfall und EA SPORTS FIFA 16, die erst kürzlich in the Vault aufgenommen wurden, können alle Mitglieder in Kürze folgende Titel unbegrenzt als Teil ihrer Mitgliedschaft spielen:

      Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 und Mass Effect 3: Die mit über 300 Auszeichnungen versehene Mass Effect-Trilogie, eine der angesehensten Spiele-Serien aller Zeiten, wird Teil der Origin Access Vault. Spiele als Commander Shepard und werde zum berühmtesten Elite-Soldaten der Galaxis! Führe Krieg gegen einen uralten und skrupellosen Feind: die Reaper. Mitreißende Action verbindet sich hier mit einer fesselnden, interaktiven Geschichte, in der die Spieler entscheiden, wie es weitergeht.

      Trine und Trine 2: Complete Story: Erforsche die von Entwickler Frozenbyte gestaltete, fantastische Märchenwelt Trine und tritt in die Fußspuren dreier Helden: eines Zauberers, eines Ritters und einer Diebin. Sie alle wollen das Königreich vorm Bösen bewahren. Der Spielablauf basiert auf einer vollständig interaktiven Physik: Die verschiedenen Fähigkeiten der Charaktere können genutzt werden, um auf individuelle Art und Weise eine Armee Untoter zu bekämpfen, Hindernisse zu überwinden – und der Welt das Gleichgewicht wiederzubringen.

      Dungeons of Dredmor: Entwickler Gaslamp Games entführt uns in eine Welt, in der der böse Lord Dredmor schon vor langer Zeit von mächtigen Helden in den dunkelsten Verliesen tief unter der Erde festgesetzt wurde. Im Laufe der Jahrhunderte wurden seine magischen Fesseln jedoch schwach, und nun ist er stärker als je zuvor. Nun ist es an den Spielern, die Rufe nach einem Helden zu beantworten und als mächtiger Krieger oder geheimnisvoller Zauberer einzugreifen – wie die Helden, von denen die alten Prophezeiungen sprechen.

      Medal of Honor Allied Assault: Übernimm die Rolle von Lt. Mike Powell, Mitglied des bekannten 1. Ranger-Bataillons in einem der fesselndsten Ego-Shooter aller Zeiten. Medal of Honor Allied Assault spielt während der schweren Kriegsjahre von 1942 bis 1945 und vermittelt den Spielern eine Ahnung davon, wie viel Mut es erforderte, die Landung in der Normandie durchzustehen, den Angriff auf Arzew, ein Treffen mit der Résistance außerhalb des Dorfs St. Lo und den Vorstoß durch die gut geschützte deutsche Grenze, um die Brücke von Remagen einzunehmen.

      Peggl: Achtung, fertig, boing! Beseitige die orangenen Stifte aus fantasievollen Levels, während 10 verrückte Lehrer dich zu wahrer Peggle-Größe führen. Setze faszinierende, magische Kräfte ein, räume mächtig Bonuspunkte ab und erweitere deine Trophäensammlung. Tritt im Duell-Modus gegen deine Freunde an, und wenn du für den ultimativen Test bereit bist, stelle dich den 75 Großmeister-Herausforderungen!

      Origin Access-Mitglieder erhalten zudem für begrenzte Zeit Zugang zu Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – mit der Play First Trial vor seinem Start am 09. Juni.


      M.C.


    • Origin Access nimmt Warner Bros. Titel auf!

      The Vault bekommt erstmals externen Zuwachs. Electronic Arts erweitert das Angebot von Origin Access** um sechs Titel von Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Damit sind erstmals Titel eines großen Publishers, der nicht zu EA gehört, in The Vault vertreten. Origin Access-Mitglieder können ab sofort Spiele aus den Batman™: Arkham und LEGO® Batman Reihen spielen. In Kürze wird The Vault zusätzlich um weitere Spiele ergänzt, darunter der preisgekrönte Indie-Titel The Witness sowie das brandneue Spiel Out of the Park 19.

      Das neue Titelaufgebot in The Vault umfasst die folgenden Spiele:

      Ab sofort verfügbar:
      Batman™: Arkham Asylum
      Batman™: Arkham City
      Batman™: Arkham Origins
      LEGO® Batman
      LEGO® Batman 2
      LEGO® Batman 3


      In Kürze:
      The Witness
      Out of the Park Baseball 19
      Lost Castle
      Bulletstorm – Lite
      Wasteland 2


      Spieler, die noch nicht Mitglied bei Origin Access sind, erhalten ab sofort bis zum 26. März die Gelegenheit, einige dieser Titel sowie das komplette Spielesortiment in The Vault während einer siebentägigen Trial kostenlos anzuspielen. Zudem profitieren sie von Rabatten auf Spielkäufe bei Origin. Weitere Informationen zu den Vorteilen einer Mitgliedschaft sind unter origin.com/de-de/store/origin-access zu finden.


      * Eine Trial pro EA-Konto. Nach der Trial wird der aktuelle monatliche oder jährliche Mitgliedsbeitrag von Origin Access in Rechnung gestellt. Jederzeit kündbar während der Probezeit. Details unter origin.com/de-de/store/origin-access/terms

      ** Anstelle einer kostenlosen Trial wird die erste monatliche oder jährliche Gebühr nach sieben Tagen berechnet. Jederzeit kündbar während dieser 7-Tage-Frist und der Kunde wird nicht belastet. Eine Anmeldung pro EA-Konto.


      M.C.


    • EA Origins - acht neue Titel im Anmarsch

      Am 26. April werden acht neue Spiele dem Origin Access-Vault hinzugefügt. Dies wären u.a.:

      - Mad Max
      - Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
      - Prison Architect
      - Torment: Tides of Numenora
      - Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
      - Virginia
      - Ember
      - Spore


      M.C.


    • Aus Origin Access wird jetzt Origin Access Basic und Origin Access Premier!

      Origin Access Basic ist das alte Origin Access

      Origin Access Premier ist das neu für 15€ im Monat oder 100€ im Jahr!
      Bei Premier sind alle Spiele von EA enthalten, also auch neue wie Madden19 (erscheint MORGEN!) und bald auch Battlefiel 5, FIFA 19 usw.
    • Origin Access Premier - alle Infos zum erweiterten Dienst

      Electronic Arts startet mit Origin Access Premier* ein neues Abonnement-Programm, das zum ersten Mal vollständigen Zugriff auf EA-Neuerscheinungen für PC bietet. Mitglieder können die jeweilige Vollversion bereits Tage vor ihrer Veröffentlichung mit wertvollen Zusatzinhalten inklusive Ingame-Währung spielen. Außerdem genießen sie alle Vorzüge der Basic-Mitgliedschaft, in der eine stetig wachsende Spielebibliothek mit mehr als 100 Titeln** enthalten ist.

      „Origin Access Premier bietet den Spielern in einem einzigen Abo umfangreiche Inhalte, einschließlich aller PC-Titel von EA und zahlreicher Titel anderer Publisher.“, sagt Michael Blank, Senior Vice President, Player Network. „In unserem ersten Aboservice mit vollem Zugriff auf neu veröffentlichte EA-Spiele bieten wir den Spielern mehr Freiheit, jederzeit die Spiele zu spielen, die sie möchten.“

      Spieler können jetzt Origin Access Premier-Mitglied werden, um bereits veröffentlichte EA-Spiele auf dem PC zu spielen, einschließlich:

      Die Sims™ 4 inklusive Digital Deluxe-Inhalten plus Gaumenfreuden und Kinderzimmer-Accessoires
      Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II***
      EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18
      A Way Out
      Unravel™ Two
      Fe


      Die folgenden, kommenden EA-Spiele für PC werden Mitglieder jederzeit und vor allen anderen spielen können:

      EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition (2. August 2018)****
      EA SPORTS™ FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition (20. September 2018)
      Battlefield™ V Deluxe Edition (11. Oktober 2018)
      Anthem™ Legion of Dawn Edition (15. Februar 2019)

      Für 14,99€ pro Monat oder 99,99€ pro Jahr können Spieler als Origin Access Premier-Mitglieder den vollständigen Zugriff genießen. Mehr Informationen gibt es unter origin.com/deu/de-de/store/origin-access.


    • EA Access - Burnout Paradise Remastered hinzugefügt

      Diesen Monat erweitert EA Access sein Spieleangebot um drei actionreiche Titel. Ab sofort können Spieler ihre Gegner in Fight Night Champions mit einem gezielten Schlag ausknocken und Paradise Citys Asphalt in Burnout Paradise Remastered zum Brennen bringen. Spieler können außerdem ab dem 9. November die Play First Trial zu Battlefield V spielen. EA Access-Mitglieder können Battlefield V bis zu 10 Stunden lang vor dem Launch spielen, ihr Spielfortschritt wird dabei beim Kauf der Vollversion übertragen.

      • Fight Night Champions – bereits verfügbar
      • Burnout Paradise Remastered – bereits verfügbar
      • Battlefield V Play First Trial – 9. November


      Das kann nicht ganz stimmen, da Fight Night Champions nie auf dem PC erschienen ist... oder täusche ich mich jetzt?
      Wieder rum erwähnt du ja auch EA Access was es ja nur auf dem PC gibt und somit sind diese Spiele auch für XboxOne spieler oder?
