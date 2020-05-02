[Multi] Adam’s Venture Chronicles inkl. Origins

    • Adam's Venture Chronicles coming to PlayStation 3

      Vertigo Games and Playlogic announce Adam’s Venture Chronicles for PlayStation®3


      Indie developer Vertigo Games and Playlogic have just announced that Adam’s Venture Chronicles will launch exclusively on PlayStation®Network in America and Europe.

      This enhanced edition of the Adam’s Venture series will offer players a classic adventure with old-school puzzle/platform gameplay and is set in a beautiful 3D world. For the first time all instalments of the series have been bundled, polished and optimized into one epic experience.



      In search of secrets of the Templars
      While studying ancient relics in an old Templar church, young explorer Adam Venture comes across the memoires of Charles L’Heureux, a knight who joined the Third Crusade with Richard the Lionheart. The memoires mention an ancient scroll that points Adam to the location of the Garden of Eden.

      The Garden of Eden seems near, but Adam finds that his search for paradise is more than he bargained for…..

      Pricing and release date info:
      4th of February (US): $11.99
      5th of February (EU): €11.99

      To celebrate the launch, PlayStation®Plus members will receive a 20% discount for a limited time.

      For pricing information in other countries please check your local PlayStation®Store.

      About Adam’s Venture Chronicles
      Join Adam Venture in this epic journey set in the 1920s. Together with Evelyn he is on a quest to find ancient artefacts in this exhilarating adventure game. Solve ingenious puzzles and embark on breathtaking platform challenges to outsmart the evil Clairvoix Corporation. Visit gorgeous locations, including historical sites and stay ahead in a race between good and evil that holds the world in the balance.

      Key Features:
      • 10+ hours of classic adventure gameplay
      • 60+ innovative puzzles
      • Exciting platform challenges
      • Visit gorgeous locations throughout Europe and the Middle East during the 1920s
      • Musical score and sound design by award winning composer Jonathan van den Wijngaarden
      • Enjoy Adam’s Venture adventures as intended by the developer for the first time.

    • Am heutigen Tag kündigt SOEDESCO die Nintendo-Switch™-Version für das Abenteuerspiel Adam’s Venture: Origins® an. Das Spiel, das zuvor bereits für Playstation®4, Xbox One und Steam® veröffentlicht wurde, wird in digitaler und physischer Form für Nintendo Switch erhältlich sein.




      Begib dich auf eine Weltreise
      In Adam’s Venture: Origins werden Spieler in ein fesselndes Abenteuer verwickelt, das sie rund um den Globus reisen lässt. Indem sie vertrackte Geduldspiele lösen und Hinweise aufdecken, werden sie Teil einer Geschichte voller Rätsel. Um das Geheimnis von Eden zu lüften, müssen Spieler einen Weg durch Europa und den Nahen Osten finden und sich durch geschicktes Klettern und Schwingen in abenteuerlichen Umgebungen neue Orte erschließen. Während ihrer Reise müssen Spieler die dunklen Pläne des bösartigen Clairvaux-Unternehmens verhindern. Adam’s Venture: Origins bietet eine waghalsige, familienfreundliche Geschichte voller Herausforderungen und Rätsel zum Lösen.

      Über Adam’s Venture: Origins
      Lass dein Abenteuer in Adam’s Venture: Origins beginnen! In den wilden Zwanzigerjahren schlüpfst du in die Rolle von Adam Venture, der sich auf ein Abenteuer begibt, um die Geheimnisse von Eden zu lüften. Zusammen mit deiner Begleiterin Evelyn musst du uralte Ruinen erkunden und knifflige Rätsel lösen, um verborgene Orte zu finden. Bereise einzigartige Schauplätze und stelle dich der Clairvaux Company, die es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, die Welt durch die Erforschung alter Artefakte ins Chaos zu stürzen.

      Spielinhalte
      - Erkunde uralte Ruinen und berge mysteriöse Artefakte
      - Löse während deines Abenteuers clevere und kreative Rätsel
      - Durchquere mithilfe deines Enterhakens längst vergessene Gräber und zerfallene Städte
      - Erlebe ein aufregendes Abenteuer, das eine packende Geschichte mit historischen Anspielungen vereint


    • Adam’s Venture Chronicles inkl. Origins - Switch Releasedatum

      Adam’s Venture: Origins ist ab 29. Mai 2020 als digitale version für die Nintendo Switch erhältlich. Die physische Veröffentlichung wird aufgrund der aktuellen globalen Entwicklungen im Zusammenhang mit COVID-19 auf einen späteren Zeitpunkt verschoben. In diesem, in den rauschenden 20ern angesiedelten, Adventure-Spiel dreht sich alles um eine abenteuerliche Reise und eine Reihe von Rätseln und Puzzeln, die es zu lösen gilt. Adam’s Venture: Origins ist bereits für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und auf Steam erschienen.

      Ein brandneuer Trailer begleitet die Nachrichten heute.



      Ein abenteuerlustiger Geist
      Adam’s Venture: Origins nimmt den Spieler mit auf eine Reise aus der Sicht von Adam, einem jungen Mann mit wahrlich abenteuerlustigem Geist. Adam, der von seinem Vater, dem Theologen George, großgezogen wurde, liebte all die Geschichten über antike Artifakte und das Geheimnis von Eden. Als sein Vater ihn als wissenschaftlichen Mitarbeiter anheuerte, war es für Adam aufgrund seines rastlosen Geistes ein Leichtes, seinen staubigen alten Job aufzugeben und Abenteurer zu werden. In Begleitung seiner zuverlässigen Begleiterin Evelyn, einer unabhängigen Frau, die in Oxford erfolgreich Geschichte studiert hat, zieht er los, um das Geheimnis von Eden zu lüften.


