[Multi] Adam’s Venture Chronicles inkl. Origins

Vertigo Games and Playlogic announce Adam’s Venture Chronicles for PlayStation®3





Indie developer Vertigo Games and Playlogic have just announced that Adam’s Venture Chronicles will launch exclusively on PlayStation®Network in America and Europe.



This enhanced edition of the Adam’s Venture series will offer players a classic adventure with old-school puzzle/platform gameplay and is set in a beautiful 3D world. For the first time all instalments of the series have been bundled, polished and optimized into one epic experience.







In search of secrets of the Templars

While studying ancient relics in an old Templar church, young explorer Adam Venture comes across the memoires of Charles L’Heureux, a knight who joined the Third Crusade with Richard the Lionheart. The memoires mention an ancient scroll that points Adam to the location of the Garden of Eden.



The Garden of Eden seems near, but Adam finds that his search for paradise is more than he bargained for…..



Pricing and release date info:

4th of February (US): $11.99

5th of February (EU): €11.99



To celebrate the launch, PlayStation®Plus members will receive a 20% discount for a limited time.



For pricing information in other countries please check your local PlayStation®Store.



About Adam’s Venture Chronicles

Join Adam Venture in this epic journey set in the 1920s. Together with Evelyn he is on a quest to find ancient artefacts in this exhilarating adventure game. Solve ingenious puzzles and embark on breathtaking platform challenges to outsmart the evil Clairvoix Corporation. Visit gorgeous locations, including historical sites and stay ahead in a race between good and evil that holds the world in the balance.



Key Features:

• 10+ hours of classic adventure gameplay

• 60+ innovative puzzles

• Exciting platform challenges

• Visit gorgeous locations throughout Europe and the Middle East during the 1920s

• Musical score and sound design by award winning composer Jonathan van den Wijngaarden

• Enjoy Adam’s Venture adventures as intended by the developer for the first time.