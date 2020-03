[Multi] Warface

Crytek’s online free-to-play shooter Warface has added two new game modes to its arsenal: Tower Raid, a challenging new Co-op mode, and Capture, its interpretation of classic capture the flag gameplay.“We are incredibly excited to announce our biggest update so far,” said Elijah Freeman, Executive Producer. “We are continuously looking to expand our Warface universe, and both the extreme challenge of Tower Raid and the all-time favorite Capture modes offer great new environments for our community to tackle and explore. By combining this new content with our daily fresh missions, we hope to offer the players an experience they will have fun with and enjoy coming back to.”Tower Raid is a new Co-op mode that will test for teamwork and provide a challenge for all player classes. The mission is to take down a high-ranking Blackwood official, a true predator within this power-seeking organization. Team Warface must fight their way through each floor swarming with enemies, in order to try and free the world from this adversary.Capture is a classic Versus mode, Warface’s interpretation of Capture The Flag, which puts two teams against each other as they battle for an important briefcase containing nuclear codes. The defending team wins if their enemy fails to capture the briefcase, whereas the attacking team wins when they manage to bring it back to their base. Alternatively, a team wins when the opposition is completely eliminated.Warface is an all-action online shooter from Crytek that offers first-rate FPS action for free. Featuring four unique soldier classes, the game puts a special emphasis on teamwork as players complete daring Co-op missions or jump into intense Versus combat. Players can receive immediate access to Warface’s daily new missions – built for beginners or experts – by signing up at warface.com