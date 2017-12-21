[PC/iOS/PS4] War Thunder

War Thunder 1.75 “La Resistance” released: French Tanks now available!

Major content update also adds new game mechanics, maps, vehicles and sets stage for the popular New Year’s Marathon offering free unique vehicles to all players



Wednesday, 20 December 2017 — Gaijin Entertainment today released Update 1.75 “La Resistance” for its vehicular combat MMO War Thunder. Besides adding more than a dozen aircraft, new locations, and a new reconnaissance mechanic for light tanks, the update introduces the previously announced Ground Forces research tree for France. Furthermore, the update sets the stage for the popular New Year’s marathon, where players can obtain tanks and aircraft unique to this year’s event.



The French Ground Forces research tree starts with a staggering amount of 35 vehicles from Rank I all the way to Rank VI, encompassing early tanks of the 1930s as well as modern vehicles from the late stages of the Cold War. The production of the most modern model in War Thunder, the AMX-30V2, began in 1982 and it is still in service today with several armies worldwide.



Together with the French Ground Forces comes the new combined battles

location “Maginot Line”, portraying one of the sectors of France’s

famous fortification line against Germany with its bunkers, a small town

and even a medieval castle. Another new location, “Middle East”, sees

combat between a ruined city and an oil plant located in the blazing

desert sand.





A new reconnaissance game mechanic has been introduced for light tanks

of all nations, which greatly expands the teamplay value for this type

of vehicles. Now, light tanks can transmit information about enemy

vehicles to their teammates and can assist all allies with repairs on

the battlefield. More information about this is available here:



he air forces of War Thunder have received more than a dozen of new

machines, including the twin-engined World War II machines Yak-2, Yak-4

for the Soviet Union and the British Whirlwind. New post-war fighters

wait for the US and Japan, with the F3D-1 Skyknight and F-86-F40 Kyokko,

respectively.





To celebrate the festive season, pilots and tankers of War Thunder can

obtain unique Premium vehicles for free. For pilots, the P-40C for the

USA and a captured Fw 190 A-8 in the French tree are available, while

tankers can get the British wheeled armored car AEK Mark II, which is

equipped with a tank turret, and a German Panther tank that is disguised

as an American M10 tank destroyer. Specifically created for the New

Year’s marathon this year, these vehicles can only be obtained during

this event by fulfilling specific tasks available from 22 December to 22

January. Further rewards include boosters, decals and 3D decorative

items.