[PC/iOS/PS4] War Thunder
Das ehemalige World of Planes wird ein Launchtitel für die PS4 sein.
Console version of next-gen combat MMO launches together with PlayStation 4, supports cross-platform battles. Demo-version available for public at Gamesom 2013!
Developer and Publisher Gaijin Entertainment announced that their hit franchise and military MMO game War Thunder will be a PlayStation 4 launch title. War Thunder is a state-of-the-art next generation MMO combat game that combines unparalleled online gameplay experiences that places PS4™ fans into action filled, highly explosive World War II aerial battles or mobilized over terrain using ground forces.
Every visitor of Gamescom 2013 expo can try the demo-version of War Thunder for PS4 in Hall 7, Booth C10 in the Entertainment area of the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, from August 21-25th
War Thunder for PS4 provides gamers with exclusive content, rich gameplay with cutting-edge next-gen graphics and dramatic realism, stunning lifelike dynamics of real-time flight, breathtaking precision in details, intelligent personalization and deeply integrated robust social capabilities. And Gaijin Entertainment is especially proud to announce that there will be cross-platform multiplayer battles between PS4 and PC users.
“The age old battle between who rocks more, console or computer gamers, now has arena for it to take place. War Thunder for the PlayStation 4 is cross-platform compatible allowing for computer and console fans to battle it out for gaming supremacy. Just think of it, more than hundred planes, tanks and ships – all fighting on the same map. We look forward to seeing our 3 million plus online community take to the skies, or prowl on the ground to do battle in War Thunder accompanied by PS4 users,” said Anton Yudintsev, CEO, Gaijin Entertainment.
War Thunder for PS4 will have more than 300 historically accurate WWII military vehicles available at launch and fans can expect hundreds more to join fierce battles as updates are made to the game simultaneously with PC version.
A plethora of different game modes includes co-op, single and massive multiplayer battles playable in scalable realism settings. The power of PS4 also allows Gaijin to include such features as improved head-tracking system made possible by PlayStation®Eye camera and smart and easy options to record, stream and share homemade gameplay videos.
Anyone will be able to download War Thunder from PlayStation®Store for free and play it without any restrictions. In addition, owners of PlayStation®Plus subscription will get some bonus content, and some exclusive content will be provided for all PS4 owners.
War Thunder for the PS4 is the exciting continuation of the brand. Each iteration of War Thunder is unique and takes full technical advantage of its platform. Over 3 million players already know the enjoyment of raining down aerial destruction via the PC-version of War Thunder and this fan base continues exponential growth with the recent release on Steam digital distribution platform.
War Thunder is currently in open beta for PC, going into beta for Mac OS, and in development for Oculus Rift virtual reality system. Download War Thunder for free from the official website and join in a heated battle to dominate the skies at warthunder.com.
Developer and publisher Gaijin Entertainment, recent winner of Gamescom’s Best Simulation Game for War Thunder, announced today that Eurogamer Expo (London, UK, September 26-29) attendees will be able to experience the exhilarating highs and lows and the turbulence in between using the Oculus Rift platform to play War Thunder and upcoming Skydive: Proximity Flight.
Eurogamer Expo attendees will be able to try out the Oculus Rift HD Prototype to experience the power and the serene beauty of wingsuit flying in Skydive: Proximity Flight. Visitors can also strap into the cockpit in War Thunder, a WWII MMO combat game that immerses you in heart pounding life-or-death aerial dog fights.
Players can visit the Oculus Rift booth at Eurogamer Expo, Zone 8.
