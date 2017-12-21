[PC/iOS/PS4] War Thunder

    • War Thunder Takes Flight On Playstation 4 As One Of The Launch Titles

      Console version of next-gen combat MMO launches together with PlayStation 4, supports cross-platform battles. Demo-version available for public at Gamesom 2013!

      Developer and Publisher Gaijin Entertainment announced that their hit franchise and military MMO game War Thunder will be a PlayStation 4 launch title. War Thunder is a state-of-the-art next generation MMO combat game that combines unparalleled online gameplay experiences that places PS4™ fans into action filled, highly explosive World War II aerial battles or mobilized over terrain using ground forces.

      Every visitor of Gamescom 2013 expo can try the demo-version of War Thunder for PS4 in Hall 7, Booth C10 in the Entertainment area of the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, from August 21-25th

      War Thunder for PS4 provides gamers with exclusive content, rich gameplay with cutting-edge next-gen graphics and dramatic realism, stunning lifelike dynamics of real-time flight, breathtaking precision in details, intelligent personalization and deeply integrated robust social capabilities. And Gaijin Entertainment is especially proud to announce that there will be cross-platform multiplayer battles between PS4 and PC users.

      “The age old battle between who rocks more, console or computer gamers, now has arena for it to take place. War Thunder for the PlayStation 4 is cross-platform compatible allowing for computer and console fans to battle it out for gaming supremacy. Just think of it, more than hundred planes, tanks and ships – all fighting on the same map. We look forward to seeing our 3 million plus online community take to the skies, or prowl on the ground to do battle in War Thunder accompanied by PS4 users,” said Anton Yudintsev, CEO, Gaijin Entertainment.

      War Thunder for PS4 will have more than 300 historically accurate WWII military vehicles available at launch and fans can expect hundreds more to join fierce battles as updates are made to the game simultaneously with PC version.

      A plethora of different game modes includes co-op, single and massive multiplayer battles playable in scalable realism settings. The power of PS4 also allows Gaijin to include such features as improved head-tracking system made possible by PlayStation®Eye camera and smart and easy options to record, stream and share homemade gameplay videos.

      Anyone will be able to download War Thunder from PlayStation®Store for free and play it without any restrictions. In addition, owners of PlayStation®Plus subscription will get some bonus content, and some exclusive content will be provided for all PS4 owners.

      War Thunder for the PS4 is the exciting continuation of the brand. Each iteration of War Thunder is unique and takes full technical advantage of its platform. Over 3 million players already know the enjoyment of raining down aerial destruction via the PC-version of War Thunder and this fan base continues exponential growth with the recent release on Steam digital distribution platform.

      War Thunder is currently in open beta for PC, going into beta for Mac OS, and in development for Oculus Rift virtual reality system. Download War Thunder for free from the official website and join in a heated battle to dominate the skies at warthunder.com.


    • War Thunder - Heroes Trailer

      Kaum angekündigt, geht es frisch weiter mit neuem videomaterial zum kommenden MMO PC/PS4 Titel "War Thunder".

      This video is called "War Thunder Heroes" and encompasses our vision of the game, where host of aircrafts, ground vehicles and naval forces are locked in a full-scale global conflict over WW2 theaters of war.




    • War Thunder + Skydive Proximity Flight mit Oculus Rift Unterstützung

      Hier dürfen bald nur noch Spieler mit starkem Magen ran - die Meldung darf natürlich gefahrlos von allen gelesen werden.

      Wie Gajin Entertainment soebenauf der Eurogamer Expo in London mitteilte, wird sowohl das kommende "War Thunder" als auch "Skydive: Proximity Fligt Oculus Rift Unterstützung bieten.

      Developer and publisher Gaijin Entertainment, recent winner of Gamescom’s Best Simulation Game for War Thunder, announced today that Eurogamer Expo (London, UK, September 26-29) attendees will be able to experience the exhilarating highs and lows and the turbulence in between using the Oculus Rift platform to play War Thunder and upcoming Skydive: Proximity Flight.

      Eurogamer Expo attendees will be able to try out the Oculus Rift HD Prototype to experience the power and the serene beauty of wingsuit flying in Skydive: Proximity Flight. Visitors can also strap into the cockpit in War Thunder, a WWII MMO combat game that immerses you in heart pounding life-or-death aerial dog fights.

      Players can visit the Oculus Rift booth at Eurogamer Expo, Zone 8.



    • War Thunder - neue Bilder + Trailer

      In wenigen Wochen ist es so weit und War Thunder startet sein Kampfgetümmel auf der PlayStation 4. Das Ganze auf Wunsch auch mit Oculus Rift Unterstützung für das volle "mittendrin, statt nur dabei Feeling".
      Heute haben wir für euch ein paar neue Bilder sowie einen neuen Trailer auf dem Programm.




    • Spielt es hier eigentlich jemand?´
      Habs jetzt mal begonnen zum Runterladen, aber bis ich die 13 Gbyte (inkl. Updates) heruntergeladen hab, vergeht noch eine Woche :D
      Da wollte ich noch recherchieren. Gibt es irgendwie einen Einsteigerguide oder sowas?
    • Ich hab's vor einer Weile (noch bevor die Panzer angekündigt wurden) mal auf dem PC angetestet. Erinnerte mich angenehm an das alte IL-2. TrackIR-Unterstützung war schon drin und die Steuerung ist traumhaft flexibel einzustellen. Machte jedenfalls Laune, ich weiß natürlich nicht wie es später mit dem F2P üblichen Grind aussieht. Momentan fehlen mir für reine Onlinespiele einfach die Zeit, wollte aber immer mal wieder reinsehen.

    • War Thunder Update 1.72 "La Resistance" ab heute erhältlich!

      Neu

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      War Thunder 1.75 “La Resistance” released: French Tanks now available!
      Major content update also adds new game mechanics, maps, vehicles and sets stage for the popular New Year’s Marathon offering free unique vehicles to all players

      Wednesday, 20 December 2017 — Gaijin Entertainment today released Update 1.75 “La Resistance” for its vehicular combat MMO War Thunder. Besides adding more than a dozen aircraft, new locations, and a new reconnaissance mechanic for light tanks, the update introduces the previously announced Ground Forces research tree for France. Furthermore, the update sets the stage for the popular New Year’s marathon, where players can obtain tanks and aircraft unique to this year’s event.

      The French Ground Forces research tree starts with a staggering amount of 35 vehicles from Rank I all the way to Rank VI, encompassing early tanks of the 1930s as well as modern vehicles from the late stages of the Cold War. The production of the most modern model in War Thunder, the AMX-30V2, began in 1982 and it is still in service today with several armies worldwide.

      Together with the French Ground Forces comes the new combined battles
      location “Maginot Line”, portraying one of the sectors of France’s
      famous fortification line against Germany with its bunkers, a small town
      and even a medieval castle. Another new location, “Middle East”, sees
      combat between a ruined city and an oil plant located in the blazing
      desert sand.


      A new reconnaissance game mechanic has been introduced for light tanks
      of all nations, which greatly expands the teamplay value for this type
      of vehicles. Now, light tanks can transmit information about enemy
      vehicles to their teammates and can assist all allies with repairs on
      the battlefield. More information about this is available here:

      he air forces of War Thunder have received more than a dozen of new
      machines, including the twin-engined World War II machines Yak-2, Yak-4
      for the Soviet Union and the British Whirlwind. New post-war fighters
      wait for the US and Japan, with the F3D-1 Skyknight and F-86-F40 Kyokko,
      respectively.


      To celebrate the festive season, pilots and tankers of War Thunder can
      obtain unique Premium vehicles for free. For pilots, the P-40C for the
      USA and a captured Fw 190 A-8 in the French tree are available, while
      tankers can get the British wheeled armored car AEK Mark II, which is
      equipped with a tank turret, and a German Panther tank that is disguised
      as an American M10 tank destroyer. Specifically created for the New
      Year’s marathon this year, these vehicles can only be obtained during
      this event by fulfilling specific tasks available from 22 December to 22
      January. Further rewards include boosters, decals and 3D decorative
      items.