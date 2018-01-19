[XBO/360/PS4/SWI] Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Erscheint bald.
"We are really proud of Max: The Curse of Brotherhood and it's a dream scenario for us to release the game on Xbox One and Xbox 360," said Game Director Mikkel Thorsted. "The game is the result of lots of love and hard work and we believe it will bring something special to both platforms."
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood will be showcased at Gamescom 2013, in Cologne, Germany, from Wednesday 21st August through to Sunday 25th August where it will be playable on Xbox 360 on the Microsoft consumer show booth (Hall 6.1, A40). The Xbox One version is currently in development.
Developed by Press Play, Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, is a cinematic puzzle adventure game for players of all ages.
Kinect: Ruining franchises since 2010
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood - Für Neulinge sehr zu empfehlen
Max kommt fröhlich nach Hause, als er seinen kleinen Bruder dabei ertappt, wie er mit seinem Spielzeug spielt. Darüber verärgert, fällt sein Blick auf ein Buch voller Zaubersprüche. Er spricht einen aus, der ein Portal in eine andere Welt öffnet. Aus diesem erstreckt sich eine riesige Hand, die den jungen Bruder ergreift und mit sich nimmt. Max, erschrocken über die Konsequenzen seines Tuns, zögert nicht lange und springt hinterher. Was erwartet ihn auf der anderen Seite?
Zu unserem Artikel
