[XBO/360/PS4/SWI] Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

    • Press Play Announces Max: The Curse Of Brotherhood To Be Released On Xbox One And Xbox 360

      "We are really proud of Max: The Curse of Brotherhood and it's a dream scenario for us to release the game on Xbox One and Xbox 360," said Game Director Mikkel Thorsted. "The game is the result of lots of love and hard work and we believe it will bring something special to both platforms."

      Max: The Curse of Brotherhood will be showcased at Gamescom 2013, in Cologne, Germany, from Wednesday 21st August through to Sunday 25th August where it will be playable on Xbox 360 on the Microsoft consumer show booth (Hall 6.1, A40). The Xbox One version is currently in development.

      Developed by Press Play, Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, is a cinematic puzzle adventure game for players of all ages.
    • Gibs ja diesen Monat mit diesem Gold Dingsbums für die One umsonst und ich muss sagen bisher finde ich es grossartig! Vor allem technisch ziemlich beeindruckend. Macht imo mehr her als der ein oder andere 720p AAA Titel.
    • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood - Unser Artikel ist on

      Max: The Curse of Brotherhood - Für Neulinge sehr zu empfehlen



      Max kommt fröhlich nach Hause, als er seinen kleinen Bruder dabei ertappt, wie er mit seinem Spielzeug spielt. Darüber verärgert, fällt sein Blick auf ein Buch voller Zaubersprüche. Er spricht einen aus, der ein Portal in eine andere Welt öffnet. Aus diesem erstreckt sich eine riesige Hand, die den jungen Bruder ergreift und mit sich nimmt. Max, erschrocken über die Konsequenzen seines Tuns, zögert nicht lange und springt hinterher. Was erwartet ihn auf der anderen Seite?

      Zu unserem Artikel

    • Gestern abend habe ich auch mal in den Titel reingespielt, bin aber erst in Welt 1.4 oder 1.5. Optisch ist es wirklich schön geworden und auch die Musik hat bisher ihre sehr positiven Seiten. Spielerisch finde ich es jetzt nicht so schlimm wie gedacht da mich sowas wie der Magische Stifft wo man etwas zeichnen muss eher nervt ( Handy ). Auf der ONE ist es aber doch recht angenehm und geht mehr in richtung Jump & Run mit Rätseln.

      Bin wirklich mal gespannt wie lange mich das spiel fesseln wird.
    • Habs eben beendet und mir fehlen nur die 3 "Lerns Auswendig" Erfolge.
      War bisher das beste XBO Spiel, wobei ich denke, dass es auf der 360 kaum anders sein dürfte.
      Hat mich zudem oftmals an das gute "Heart of Darkness " erinnert, was mich bei ähnlicher Aufmachung ebenfalls stark gefesselt hat.

      Tolle Optik, schöne Musik, gelungene Steigerung des Schwierigkeitsgrades, ideal fürs Zocke mit mehreren da immer einer die richtige Idee hat.
      Bitte mehr davon und es wäre schön, wenn diese Perle auch anderen Systemen zur Verfügung gestellt wird.


    • Ich war auch sehr positiv vom dem Spiel überrascht, gute Grafik und passable Spielbarkeit mit kleinen Rätseln. Vorspann und Abspann fand ich auch schick gemacht, teils fand ich das Gegnerdesign nicht besonders gut getroffen und auch nervte die Steuerung teils etwas.

      Hat aber solange gefesselt bis die 1000 GS voll waren.
    • Fand das Spiel auch super.
      Bei den 3 Sequenzen, wo man nicht sterben darf, gibt es nen einfachen Trick. Wenn man doch mal stirbt, direkt ins Hauptmenü gehen und einfach fortsetzen. Der Zähler wird dann zurück gesetzt und man startet am Anfang der Sequenz. Hat mir vor allem bei dieser Rutschpartie geholfen. Bei der Lava habe ich es so geschafft und beim Endgegner ist ja direkt der Levelstart, war aber nach ein paar Versuchen auch kein Problem.
    • Habe alle 3 Sequenzen so geschafft aber die Rutschpartie hat mich einiges an Nerven gekostet, vor allem am ende der vorletzte Lianensprung.
    • Bin auch durch. War nett aber imo eben auch absolut pures „trial and error“ Gameplay. Skills sind nur benötigt wenn man diese „Nicht Sterben Achievements“ erreichen will ansonsten gibt es ja quasi keinen Schwierigkeitsgrad. Bin froh dass ich es durch das Gold Programm für Umme bekommen habe ansonsten wäre mir das nicht mehr als nen 10er wert gewesen. 7/10
    • Meine Kids sind noch viel zu klein zum zocken. Ausserdem weiß ich auch gar nicht ab welchem Alter man das Kindern vorführen kann, manchmal ist es ja schon recht "aufregend", gerade in den Sequenzen mit dem Monster.
      Wie gesagt war wirklich ein nettes, gutes Game. Hatte auf jeden Fall einige Stunden Spaß damit.


      Hat mich jetzt gefuchst und deshalb habe ich tatsächlich die drei "nicht Sterben" Achievements gemacht...hat mich aber ne knappe Stunde gekostet.
