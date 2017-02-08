[PS4/XBO/PC] Dead Rising 3
Zombies sind einfach nicht totzukriegen.
Capcom is pointedly trying to appeal to a wider audience in this latest iteration, saying it's going after the Call of Duty player. Gone is the cartoonish visual design, replaced by a more "realistic" interpretation of a viral apocalypse.
Another notable shift is to the pacing. The urgency that defined Dead Rising has been turned off in the demo we were shown. Time created "extreme pressure" in the original games, and Capcom wants the zombies to be your biggest threat this time around. In Dead Rising 2, you now run around broken-down neighborhoods, killing zombies in horrific ways without real motivation to push forward. Because of the shift in artistic tone and the nonstop combat, this Xbox One launch game now looks like any other open-world game. The team is confident that the ability to create unique weapons will separate Dead Rising 3 from the crowd, but that spark of originality was absent in the demo we were shown.
Nightmare mode brings back the time limits that were such a core aspect of Dead Rising. So for those who like the idea of having to be prudent with your decisions, without the ability to save anywhere and with real punishment for death, that is still in the game. However, we were not shown how Nightmare mode would work, so it's unclear if it will be as balanced and engaging as previous entries.
bbstevieb schrieb:Not in Germany…Dank Region Lock/Online Zwang wirds auch keinen Workaround geben. Bleibt nur die Hoffnung dass es nur zeitexklusiv ist und späer auch auf PS4 kommt.
bbstevieb schrieb:Neus Pics:
gamefront.de/archiv07-2013-gam…ing-3-Screens-Bilder.html
Täusche ich mich oder wird das "bunter"?
Nö Teil 1 war schon recht farbenfroh. Aber das Spiel sieht so uninteressant aus ...
Sega Gangbang schrieb:Ich freu mich drauf , aber was richtig cool wäre davon ein MMO !
Discussing the game's frame rate and performance with us earlier today, Leigh admitted that the team had "had many questions over the [game's] performance, which is understandable.
"This demo is actually several weeks old and we've made a lot of ground. We've got a little bit more ways to go before we release the game."
The demos of the game on display at both E3 and GamesCom have struggled to maintain a solid frame rate throughout their playthrough, appearing to slip well below 30FPS when high amounts of zombies appear on screen.
"We're targeting 30 frames a second," Leigh added, "and because we're based in Vancouver, and Seattle is where Microsoft is based, we're only three hours up the road so we constantly have tech people driving back and forth and they're helping us to make this a very smooth running game at launch."
