[PC/PS3/X360/PS4/XBO] Wolfenstein: The New Order / The Old Blood
BETHESDA SOFTWORKS ANNOUNCES
WOLFENSTEIN: THE NEW ORDER
MachineGames Forges A New Chapter For This Celebrated Franchise
May 7, 2013 (London, UK) – Bethesda Softworks®, a ZeniMax® Media company, today announced a new title, Wolfenstein®: The New OrderTM, an action-adventure shooter slated for release in Q4 2013. The game is being developed by MachineGamesTM, a studio comprised of seasoned developers known for creating compelling, critically-acclaimed story-driven games. Wolfenstein has been widely credited for helping establish and popularize the first-person shooter genre, and Wolfenstein: The New Order is a reimagining of this franchise – offering players a gripping and dramatic experience. The official announcement trailer can be seen today at Gamereactor.dk, .fi, .no and .se.
Wolfenstein: The New Order is scheduled for release on Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system, PC, and next generation consoles. Additional details about the game will be revealed in a series of exclusive feature stories with Gamereactor.dk, .fi, .no and .se beginning on Wednesday, May 8th.
“We are excited to bring a new chapter of Wolfenstein to gamers everywhere,” said Jens Matthies, creative director at MachineGames. “As fans of the series, working on this game is an honor, and our team is driven to create an unforgettable action-adventure experience that will make FPS fans proud.”
About ZeniMax Media Inc.
ZeniMax Media is a privately owned media organization headquartered outside Washington DC with international publishing offices in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Eindhoven, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Through its subsidiaries, ZeniMax Media creates and publishes original interactive entertainment content for consoles, the PC, and handheld/wireless devices. ZeniMax Media divisions include Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, Arkane Studios, Tango Gameworks, MachineGames, Battlecry Studios, ZeniMax Europe Ltd., ZeniMax Asia K.K., ZeniMax Asia Pacific Limited and ZeniMax Online Studios. For more information on ZeniMax Media, visit zenimax.com.
About Bethesda Softworks
Bethesda Softworks, part of the ZeniMax Media Inc. family of companies, is a worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software. Titles featured under the Bethesda label include such blockbuster franchises as The Elder Scrolls®, DOOM®, QUAKE®, Fallout®, Wolfenstein®,
Dishonored®, Prey® and RAGE®. For more information on Bethesda Softworks’ products, visit bethsoft.com.
About MachineGames
Established in 2009 by former founding members of Starbreeze Studios, MachineGames was acquired by ZeniMax Media in 2010. MachineGames is developing Wolfenstein: The New Order on id Software’s revolutionary id Tech® 5 technology. MachineGames is located in Uppsala, Sweden.
MachineGames, The Elder Scrolls, Skyrim, Bethesda Game Studios, Dishonored, Arkane, The Evil Within, PsychoBreak, Tango, Tango Gameworks, Battlecry Studios, Prey, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda, ZeniMax and their related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the United States and/or in other countries. Fallout is a registered trademark or trademark of Bethesda Softworks LLC in the United States and/or in other countries. id, id Software, id Tech, DOOM, QUAKE, Wolfenstein and RAGE are registered trademarks or trademarks of id Software LLC in the United States and/or in other countries. Other product and company names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. All Rights Reserved.
Wolfenstein®: The New Order™ is a fictional story set in an alternate universe in the 1960’s. Names, characters, organizations, locations and events are either imaginary or depicted in a fictionalized manner. The story and contents of this game are not intended to and should not be construed in any way to condone, glorify or endorse the beliefs, ideologies, events, actions, persons or behavior of the Nazi regime or to trivialize its war crimes, genocide, and other crimes against humanit
/
The New Order is in development at MachineGames, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bethesda parent company Zenimax. The studio was established in 2009 by the founders of Starbreeze Studios (Chronicles of Riddick) before being acquired by Zenimax in 2010.
The post was edited 1 time, last by ElStupido ().