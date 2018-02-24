[PC/PS3/X360/PS4/XBO] Wolfenstein: The New Order / The Old Blood

    [PC/PS3/X360/PS4/XBO] Wolfenstein: The New Order / The Old Blood









      BETHESDA SOFTWORKS ANNOUNCES
      WOLFENSTEIN: THE NEW ORDER

      MachineGames Forges A New Chapter For This Celebrated Franchise

      May 7, 2013 (London, UK) – Bethesda Softworks®, a ZeniMax® Media company, today announced a new title, Wolfenstein®: The New OrderTM, an action-adventure shooter slated for release in Q4 2013. The game is being developed by MachineGamesTM, a studio comprised of seasoned developers known for creating compelling, critically-acclaimed story-driven games. Wolfenstein has been widely credited for helping establish and popularize the first-person shooter genre, and Wolfenstein: The New Order is a reimagining of this franchise – offering players a gripping and dramatic experience. The official announcement trailer can be seen today at Gamereactor.dk, .fi, .no and .se.

      Wolfenstein: The New Order is scheduled for release on Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system, PC, and next generation consoles. Additional details about the game will be revealed in a series of exclusive feature stories with Gamereactor.dk, .fi, .no and .se beginning on Wednesday, May 8th.

      “We are excited to bring a new chapter of Wolfenstein to gamers everywhere,” said Jens Matthies, creative director at MachineGames. “As fans of the series, working on this game is an honor, and our team is driven to create an unforgettable action-adventure experience that will make FPS fans proud.”


      About ZeniMax Media Inc.
      ZeniMax Media is a privately owned media organization headquartered outside Washington DC with international publishing offices in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Eindhoven, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Through its subsidiaries, ZeniMax Media creates and publishes original interactive entertainment content for consoles, the PC, and handheld/wireless devices. ZeniMax Media divisions include Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, Arkane Studios, Tango Gameworks, MachineGames, Battlecry Studios, ZeniMax Europe Ltd., ZeniMax Asia K.K., ZeniMax Asia Pacific Limited and ZeniMax Online Studios. For more information on ZeniMax Media, visit zenimax.com.

      About Bethesda Softworks
      Bethesda Softworks, part of the ZeniMax Media Inc. family of companies, is a worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software. Titles featured under the Bethesda label include such blockbuster franchises as The Elder Scrolls®, DOOM®, QUAKE®, Fallout®, Wolfenstein®,
      Dishonored®, Prey® and RAGE®. For more information on Bethesda Softworks’ products, visit bethsoft.com.

      About MachineGames
      Established in 2009 by former founding members of Starbreeze Studios, MachineGames was acquired by ZeniMax Media in 2010. MachineGames is developing Wolfenstein: The New Order on id Software’s revolutionary id Tech® 5 technology. MachineGames is located in Uppsala, Sweden.

      MachineGames, The Elder Scrolls, Skyrim, Bethesda Game Studios, Dishonored, Arkane, The Evil Within, PsychoBreak, Tango, Tango Gameworks, Battlecry Studios, Prey, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda, ZeniMax and their related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the United States and/or in other countries. Fallout is a registered trademark or trademark of Bethesda Softworks LLC in the United States and/or in other countries. id, id Software, id Tech, DOOM, QUAKE, Wolfenstein and RAGE are registered trademarks or trademarks of id Software LLC in the United States and/or in other countries. Other product and company names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. All Rights Reserved.

      Wolfenstein®: The New Order™ is a fictional story set in an alternate universe in the 1960’s. Names, characters, organizations, locations and events are either imaginary or depicted in a fictionalized manner. The story and contents of this game are not intended to and should not be construed in any way to condone, glorify or endorse the beliefs, ideologies, events, actions, persons or behavior of the Nazi regime or to trivialize its war crimes, genocide, and other crimes against humanit




      The New Order is in development at MachineGames, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bethesda parent company Zenimax. The studio was established in 2009 by the founders of Starbreeze Studios (Chronicles of Riddick) before being acquired by Zenimax in 2010.

    • Hab den letzten Teil schon Ewigkeiten nicht mehr gespielt, fand den aber gar nicht mal so schlecht.
      Immerhin besser als das zehntausendste Call of Duty oder einer seiner Nachahmer

      Nachdem es bei den letzten Wolfensteins ja nicht geklappt hat, hoffe ich, dass zumindest hier wieder auf die Original Sprachausgabe aus dem ersten Teil zurückgegriffen- oder zumindest ebenbürtiges Material verwendet wird! :raziel:
      Für die einen ist es Wii U, für die anderen die vermutlich beste Konsole der Welt.

    • Wolfenstein: The New Order - Neue Infos

      Eben gerade rein und wollte die Meldung machen, da sah ich diesen Thread (leider erneut nicht als News deklariert :( )

      Hier zur Abrundung noch die deutsche PR-Meldung:
      7. Mai 2013, (Frankfurt am Main) – Bethesda Softworks®, ein ZeniMax® Media-Unternehmen, gab heute die im vierten Quartal 2013 geplante Veröffentlichung des neuen Action-Adventure-Shooters Wolfenstein®: The New OrderTM bekannt. Das Spiel wird von MachineGamesTM entwickelt, einem Studio erfahrener Spieleentwickler, die bereits auf zahlreiche erfolgreiche Spiele zurückblicken. Wolfenstein: The New Order erweckt jetzt die Spielereihe auf einzigartig packende Weise zu neuem Leben. Der offizielle Ankündigungs-Trailer ist ab heute auf GameStar.de / GamePro.de verfügbar.

      Wolfenstein: The New Order erscheint für das Xbox 360® Videospiel- und Entertainment-System von Microsoft, das PlayStation®3 Computer-Entertainment-System, PC und die Konsolen der nächsten Generation. Weitere Einzelheiten über das Spiel werden ab Mittwoch, den 8. Mai, in einer Reihe exklusiver Artikel auf GameStar.de / GamePro.de veröffentlicht.

      "Wir freuen uns sehr, den Spielern in aller Welt ein neues Kapitel von Wolfenstein zu präsentieren", so Jens Matthies, Creative Director bei MachineGames. "Als Fans der Reihe ist die Arbeit an diesem Spiel eine Ehre für uns und ein großer Ansporn für unser Team, ein unvergessliches Action-Adventure zu erschaffen, auf das Egoshooter-Fans stolz sein können."



    • id (John C.) hatte doch schon bei Return nichts mehr mit dem Franchise zu tun...Also ich fand den letzten Teil nur noch OK. Return war noch richtig gut.

      Bin mal gespannt wie es weiter gehen wird.
    • Das letzte Wolfenstein fand ich bis auf den absolut mies laufenden Multiplayer ziemlich gut, vor allem mag ich die Altmodischen Bosskämpfe und das Gegnerdesign bei der Serie.
      Hoffendlich wird es nicht zu futuristisch mit diesen neuen Robotergegnern. Bin sehr gespannt auf richtige Spielscenen und wie es auf der technischen Seite abschneidet.
    • Das letzte Wolfenstein war das beste. Ich weiß gar nicht, was immer alle mit dem doch sehr durchschnittlichen RtCW haben, das war wirklich nicht gut. Bis auf den Multiplayer natürlich, der war damals schon echt bombig.

      Aufs neue bin ich gespannt. Leider entwickelt es Raven nicht mehr, sondern irgend ein neues Studio. Mal sehen was die können. Werde aber eh auf die Nextgen-Version warten.

    • Ich weiß gar nicht, was immer alle mit dem doch sehr durchschnittlichen RtCW haben, das war wirklich nicht gut
      Ist wohl Geschmacksfrage, ich fand den letzten Teil übrigens auch besser. Im Endeffekt sind aber alle bisherigen Teile zwar sehr spaßige Zeitvertreibe - vom Spielerischen ist es mir aber schleierhaft, wie da einige behaupten können, der letzte Teil währe nun totale Grütze gewesen gegenüber den "genialen" Vorgängern. :ka:

      Der Roboter-Trailer hier hat mich aber auch nicht wirklich umgehauen
      Für die einen ist es Wii U, für die anderen die vermutlich beste Konsole der Welt.

    • bbstevieb wrote:

      Warren Spector freut sich schon mal nicht sooo sehr

      Das sagt zwar nichts über das Spiel aus, aber WARREN SPECTOR-ECTOR-ECTOR-ector-tor-or (*echo-hall effekt*) mag die Wolfenstein-Spiele nicht, merkt Euch das!!

      Ernsthaft, wen interessiert's? Hab ein paar Freunden erzählt, dass ein neues Wolfenstein kommt und die waren auch nicht alle begeistert davon - hat die selbe Aussagekraft, interessiert aber auch niemanden

      Die Antworten im NeoGAF Thread sind aber teils ganz treffend formuliert: "The world didn't need Epic Mickey, either"


    • Leider entwickelt es Raven nicht mehr, sondern irgend ein neues Studio. Mal sehen was die können.


      Raven ist doch der allerletzte Verein. Wann waren die denn zuletzt gut? Wäre angekündigt worden, dass Raven sich ums neue Wolfenstein kümmert, wärs für mich schon jetzt uninteressant gewesen.
    • Gibt es Raven überhaupt noch? Ich fand die Jungs damals richtig gut, Soldier of Fortune, Voyager Elite Force, die Jedi Games...Singularity habe ioch leider nie gezockt.
