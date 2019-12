Speaking today during The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red's latest earnings briefing, management discussed upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 and did not hold back in their enthusiasm for it. According to DualShockers, studio head Adam Badowski said The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt raised the bar, meaning Cyberpunk 2077 needs to be "even better, even bigger, even more revolutionary" than what the company originally set out to do.



Badowski said the game is still "a long ways away" from launch, and further stressed that CD Projekt Red still has "a lot of work to do" to make it a "truly outstanding game."



The executive went on to say that Cyberpunk 2077 is a "huge game" that has a magnitude "much greater" than The Witcher series. Overall, CD Projekt Red has "amazingly large ambitions" for this game.



At the time, Kicinski went on to say that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a big success with 6 million copies sold against an $81 million budget. The game was a "good investment," according to CD Projekt Red management, but at the same time, The Witcher 3 was not a worldwide chart-topper for the full year.



"Sure, many people consider The Witcher 3 to be the best game in the world [in 2015], but this is not a game that broke any sales record," he explained.