[Multi] South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit

      January Cover Revealed: South Park

      Trey Parker and Matt Stone have never been shy about their love of gaming. From Randy Marsh playing Guitar Hero in his underpants to the legendary "Make Love, Not Warcraft" episode, the comic duo have demonstrated an obvious familiarity with the medium. Now that they've conquered television, film, and Broadway, the next target on their hit list is the gaming industry.

      Thanks to a collaboration with THQ and Obsidian, Parker and Stone are writing the script, performing the dialogue, and overseeing the development of South Park: The Game. Unlike the cash-in Acclaim titles from over a decade ago, this ambitious project is a full-scale RPG for the Xbox 360, Playstation 3, and PC. As the new kid in South Park, it'll be up to you to make friends and defend the town from a wide range of threats. Be sure to check out our January issue for all the details, as well as an interview with Parker and Stone themselves.

      Quelle: Gameinformer.com

      „Der nächste Satz ist eine Lüge. Der vorhergehende Satz ist wahr."

    • eieieieiei...da bin ich ja mal gespannt. RPG klingt schonmal vielversprechender und auch Obsidian hat zumindest das Talent daraus was werden zu lassen...
      "Tell people there's an invisible man in the sky who created the universe, and the vast majority will believe you. Tell them the paint is wet, and they have to touch it to be sure."

    • South Park: The Game bekommt neuen Namen!

      Bisher war das Rollenspiel zur US-Kultserie South Park unter dem Projektnamen South Park: The Game bekannt, doch nun bekam der Titel einen neuen Namen und nennt sich ab jetzt South Park - The Stick of Truth. Ansonsten wurde wenig Neues zum Spiel bekannt.

      Bereits vor einiger Zeit wurde mit dem Juden eine 5. Charakterklasse enthüllt. Die restlichen vier setzen sich aus Paladin, Zauberer, Schurke und Abenteurer zusammen. Entwickelt wird das Spektakel von Obsidian Entertainment, als Publisher fungiert THQ. Das Spiel selbst soll ein durchaus ernst zu nehmendes RPG darstellen, welches jedoch selbtverständlich den politisch nicht immer einwandfreien Humor der Serie aufnimmt. Bisherige Screenshots lassen erkennen, dass die Grafik sich nahezu 1:1 am Vorbild orientiert, was vor allem für Fans von Cartman und Co. erfreulich ist.

      Als Protagonist wird man einen unbekannten Charakter spielen, der neu in South Park ist und an einem LARP-Event teilnimmt. Die eigene Spielfigur soll dabei, wie man es aus Spielen wie Skyrim bereits kennt, stumm bleiben. Im Vergleich zu früheren Ausflügen der Serie ins Videospielgenre sind diesmal die Erfinder Trey Parker und Matt Stone aktiv em Entwicklungsprozess beteiligt.

      South Park - The Stick of Truth soll in der 2. Hälfte des Jahres für die PS3, XBox360 und den PC erscheinen


      Quelle: gamesaktuell.de


      Persönliche Anmerkung von mir: Das ist das einzige Spiel im Jahr 2012, welches mich zu einem Releasekauf verleiten könnte. Hoffe es kommen keine negativen Schlagzeilen ans Licht die mir die Vorfreude verderben, denn auf ein gutes South Park RPG hätte ich tierisch Bock

    • Wird sofort auch blind gekauft. Die alten SP Games waren ja ziemlich mies und es kann daher nur eine gute versoftung dabei rauskommen ;) Gabs dazu nichtmal nen Trailer mit Scott Tenorman als Oberfiesling? Schon alleine deshalb muss es her :D

      Meine nur, Scott Tenorman ist der Protagonist der bsten Trickfolge aller Zeiten, lache mich jedesmal aufs neue weg egal in welcher Sprache. Wer nicht weiss wovon ich rede (sollte eigendlich jeder SP Freak) hier die geilste Folge aller Zeiten

      Scott Tenorman muss sterben

    • Ich bin über das geringe Interesse des Boards an diesem Spiel echt überrascht, als ich ende letzten Jahres zum ersten Mal davon hörte war ich direkt extrem angefixt. Klar hat man mit Lizenztiteln oft schlechte Erfahrungen machen müssen, aber in diesem Fall hoffe ich auf ein solides RPG (mehr erwarte ich nicht, es wird sicher kein Übergameplay geben) und dazu den South Park Humor. Die Kombi kann ein extrem herausragendes Stück Software erzeugen.

      Hoffentlich klappt die Umsetzung mit dem stummen Charakter gut, die finde ich nämlich bei Titeln wie Skyrim und Co oft eher mies umgesetzt. Wirklich gut wurde es in Chrono Trigger und Chrono Cross gemacht, allerdings ists hier auch einfacher, da es keine Klassenwahl, und damit verbundene Storyabweichungen, gibt.

      Nichts desto trotz: South Park: The Stick of Truth ist mein absolutes Highlight dieses Jahr, selbst Titel wie The Last Guardian sind bei mir weniger gefragt.


      Ich bin auch gespannt auf die Charaktererstellung, denn wie ich gelesen habe wird diese von Eric Cartman unterstützt. Vermutlich wird man hier schon erkennen wie gut die Serie umgesetzt wurde.

      P.S.:

      Ich hoffe auch das die Entwickler stur bei 2D Optik bleiben und nicht wieder obskure 3D Ausflüge machen wie es früher immer passierte, denn sowas hier will ich auf keinen Fall :D:

    • es wird auch für mich ein Release-Kauf, aber was soll man bisher groß dazu sagen bzw. diskutieren :D
      Es gibt ja nunmal bis auf den Juden KEINE Infos :D
      "Tell people there's an invisible man in the sky who created the universe, and the vast majority will believe you. Tell them the paint is wet, and they have to touch it to be sure."

    • Naja, es gibt schon ein paar Infos, aber keine ist so ein Kaufgrund wie der Jude :D

      Wobei er mir von Konzept nicht gefällt, ich werde daher vermutlich eine andere Klasse wählen. Dieses Spiel am Limit ist meist mit viel Glück verbunden und frustet mich daher zu viel ;)

      Edit: Mein 666. Post ging um Juden in einem South Park Thread, wenn das kein gutes Omen ist 8)

    • ich bin generell kein großer freund von rpg's... mit south park-thematik könnte das allerdings lustig werden.
      was dagegen spricht: bisher fand ich alle southpark-games schlichtweg miserabel... :S

      wie bei allen aktuellen games:
      ich warte ab bis es ne weile raus ist, lese kritiken und meinungen- und sofern es nicht völlig verbugt oder nur halb auf der disc ist, man also keine extra downloads braucht, wirds vielleicht auch mal gekauft.
      Früher war alles besser!

    • Achja: Gester völlig untergegangen ist, dass South Park: Te Stick of Truth aller Wahrscheinlichkeit nach einen 2 Spieler Modus bieten wird. Dieser soll sowohl lokal funktionieren (was mich sehr freut), wie auch online. Da die News auf xboxfront.de veröffentlicht wurde ist dort nur von XBL die Rede, aber ich gehe einfach davon aus, dass es auch übers PSN läuft.

      Wie das bei einem offline Rollenspiel umgesetzt wird, wird sich noch zeigen müssen, aber wenns gut gemacht wird ists ein klarer Pluspunkt. Gibt ja diverse positive Beispiele wo es super passt.

      Quelle: xboxfront.de

      Es gibt auch angebliche Box-Arts, allerdings sind bislang weder die, noch überhaupt der neue Name, offiziell bestätigt.

      Hier die PS3 Box:



      Quelle: playfront.de

      Hier die 360 Box:



      Quelle: playnation.de

    • Sengaya wrote:

      Verwechsel ich da was? Ich meine einen Trailer mit vier Spielern gesehen zu haben.


      ich verweise nochmal auf meinen vorletzten Beitrag ;)

      Gibt es überhaupt schon einen Trailer zu diesem South-Park Spiel?
      "Tell people there's an invisible man in the sky who created the universe, and the vast majority will believe you. Tell them the paint is wet, and they have to touch it to be sure."

    • Ist total an mir vorüber gegangen, coole Sache!

      Ich sehs kommen, plötzlich kann man ganz unschuldig im Netz Sachen diskutieren wie das der Jude Geld magisch anzieht usw... ^^
      Das wird eine einmalige Gelegenheit für politisch höchst inkorrekte, böse Sprüche. :whistling:


      Scheinbar haben Stone und Parker die Bedingung gestellt, dass das Spiel authentisch nach der Ausschneide-Methode der TV Show aussieht. Das darf meinetwegen auch gerne 3D sein, heute kann man ja wunderbar 3D Spielen mit edlen Shading Methoden den 2D Look verpassen. Hauptsache es sieht richtig aus. :)
      Paprium, der neue 80Mbit Brawler von WM für den Mega Drive.

      5% Rabatt auf alles ab 20$ Bestellwert: 9849058

    • Nen Gameplay-Trailer wäre wunderbar, bin sehr gespannt wie das Spiel funktioniert. Bin gespannt ob der Release 2012 gehalten werden kann. Und ich hoffe auf multilinguale Tonspuren, ich hätte sowohl gern das Original, wie auch die deutsche Synchro, die mir bei SP sehr gut gefällt.

      Ich hab mich zuletzt auf Dark Souls so gefreut, hoffe hier überzeugt mich das Ergebnis am ende mehr :)

    • Jede Wette es gibt immer nur eine Tonspur.
      Das war so cool bei PS3-Spielen, ich kauf die US-Version von Uncharted und es hat ne deutsche Tonspur... aber seit nem Jahr oder zwei ist es vorbei. Ich gehe mal davon aus, dass Sony so günstige Importe aus England unattraktiv machen möchte oder so.

      Das mit 2012 wird aber wohl nichts, nachdem Obsidian ja vor kurzem nach der Einstellung eines Xbox 720 Projekts durch Microsoft nen ganzen Haufen Mitarbeiter (auch vom SP Team) entlassen musste hat THQ das Spiel auf 2013 verschoben.

      investor.thq.com/phoenix.zhtml…icle&ID=1696208&highlight

      Also viertes Quartal des Geschäftsjahres. Das heißt zwischen Januar und Ende März 2013.
      Paprium, der neue 80Mbit Brawler von WM für den Mega Drive.

      5% Rabatt auf alles ab 20$ Bestellwert: 9849058

    • Oh, das wusste ich noch gar nicht. Ich war noch auf dem Stand "zweite Hälfte des Jahres" und dachte an Kalenderjahr. Aber hauptsache es wird nicht noch gecancelt, das wäre enorm schade drum.
      Falls es mit nur einer Tonspur kommt würde ich eventuell sogar beide Versionen kaufen, sofern mir das Spiel wirklich gefällt. Es kann aber natürlich sein das auf ne deutsche Synchro verzichtet wird, fänd ich allerdings irgendwie schade.

      Zum Juden: So wunderbar ich den Mut zu dieser Klasse finde, ich habe dennoch zwei Bedenken. Ich persönlich mag das Limit-Spiel nicht, dieses Low-HP spielen liegt mir nicht, daher werde ich die Klasse vermutlich nicht nehmen. Auf der anderen Seite hoffe ich, dass es keine elenden Protestwellen und pseudomoralische Handlungen wie Verkaufsverbot in bestimmten Läden oder gar Zensur gibt. Wär echt traurig, leider aber nicht unmöglich.

      Wird in jedem Fall spannend wie die breite Öffentlichkeit reagiert