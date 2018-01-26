[Multi] South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit

January Cover Revealed: South Park



Trey Parker and Matt Stone have never been shy about their love of gaming. From Randy Marsh playing Guitar Hero in his underpants to the legendary "Make Love, Not Warcraft" episode, the comic duo have demonstrated an obvious familiarity with the medium. Now that they've conquered television, film, and Broadway, the next target on their hit list is the gaming industry.



Thanks to a collaboration with THQ and Obsidian, Parker and Stone are writing the script, performing the dialogue, and overseeing the development of South Park: The Game. Unlike the cash-in Acclaim titles from over a decade ago, this ambitious project is a full-scale RPG for the Xbox 360, Playstation 3, and PC. As the new kid in South Park, it'll be up to you to make friends and defend the town from a wide range of threats. Be sure to check out our January issue for all the details, as well as an interview with Parker and Stone themselves.



