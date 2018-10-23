[Multi] Borderlands 2
Das wird bestimmt Geil
teil 1 war schon sehr gut, der Nachfolger kann nur besser werden
Uplay : MasterDK -/- Origin(EA) : Master_DK_X -/- Battletag : MasterDK#2781 -/- GOG : MASTERDK
PSO 2 (JP:Ship2): MasterDK -/- PSN : MDK-X -/- Gamertag : Master DK X
Pflichtkauf
Da könnte man ebenso gut voller Stolz Liste führen, an welchen Orten man schon onaniert hat.
“Revenge. That's what he had come for... But it didn't really exist, did it?
Just empty regret and bitter heartbreak, wandering the streets.
The city around him, white and grey and cold, felt suddenly so small.
Hyde had been right about family, there was no escaping it...
Even when there was no one left to run from.”
Steam: PhillXVII
XBL Gamertag: Phill XVII
PSN ID: PhillXVII
3DS FC: 4656-7982-7921
Nintendo Network ID: PhillXVII
Twitch: PhillXVII
EDIT: Was ist das? Der "Like" Button von neXGam?
XBL: JohnLemon360 | PSN: FatSausage-PSN | Steam: John-Lemon
Wegen deinem Edit:
Hast eigentlich recht. Macht keinen Sinn, sich über einen Haufen wertloser Bronze Trophies zu freuen.
Da könnte man ebenso gut voller Stolz Liste führen, an welchen Orten man schon onaniert hat.
Gamepro-Preview:
gamepro.de/preview/spiele/xbox…971248/borderlands_2.html
Hm,spiele ich jetzt noch den ersten Teil oder warte ich lieber auf den Zweiten? Ich warte,weil dieses Jahr einfach noch zuviel erscheint und ich eh schon nicht hinterher komme. Aber klarer Pflichtkauf!
PSN: Jackson Fettberg bzw. Ruckeltyp80
Currently playing:
Singleplayer: God of War,Fifa'19 (beide PS4)
Multiplayer: CoD: Black Ops IIII,H1Z1,Friday the 13th (alle PS4)
Most Wanted:
Resident Evil 2 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Cyberpunk 2077, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Devil May Cry 5, Dying Light 2, Death Stranding, Ghosts of Tsushima, The Division 2, Days Gone
Teil 1 war schon sehr cool, allerdings ist es so ab level 40 ziemlich eintönig gewesen. Laut den Entwiklern soll Teil 2 ja gerade vom Leveldesign abwechslungsreicher werden. Die Borderlandswelt finde ich absolut cool und auch die kleinen Zwischensequenzen wenn Bosse vorgestellt werden sind super. Außerdem waren die Claptrops super.
Currently playing:
Ni No Kuni 2 (PS4) Super Luckys Tale (ONE) Lost Sphear (PS4)
Einkaufsliste:
Borderlands 2 - Releasetermin steht fest!New York, NY, 22. Februar 2012 - 2K Games und Gearbox Software kündigten heute an, dass Borderlands(tm) 2, der Nachfolger des Knüllers Borderlands(tm) mit mehreren Millionen verkauften Einheiten, für das Xbox 360® Videospiel- und Entertainment-System von Microsoft, das PlayStation®3 Computer-Entertainment-System und Windows-PC international ab dem 21. September 2012 erhältlich sein wird. Der von Gearbox Software entwickelte Titel Borderlands 2 folgt auf den von Kritikern gelobte, kooperativ zu viert spielbaren Shooter Borderlands, der intensive Action in der Egoperspektive mit Rollenspiel-Elementen verband. Fans, die das Spiel bei teilnehmenden Händlern vorbestellen, sichern sich außerdem Zugang zum Borderlands 2 Premiere Club, inklusive toller Gegenstände und Boni im Spiel.
Getreu dem Motto "größer, besser, härter" wartet Borderlands 2 mit brandneuen Charakteren und Fähigkeiten, fantasievollen, abwechslungsreichen neuen Schauplätzen mit einmaligen Missionen und Gegnern sowie mehr Spannung und unterhaltsameren Waffen, Ausrüstungsgegenständen und Beuteobjekten auf als je zuvor. All diese Features sind eingebettet in eine Handlung, die die Spieler in die Welt Pandora entführt, wo es gilt, den berüchtigten "Handsome Jack" und seine korrupte Hyperion Corporation entweder allein in der Kampagne oder mit bis zu vier Spielern im kooperativen Spiel auszuschalten.
"Das Schieß- und Beutechaos mit Suchtfaktor aus dem ersten Borderlands kehrt zurück und ist in Borderlands 2 noch besser, die Reihe erreicht eine völlig neue Dimension", so Christoph Hartmann, Präsident von 2K. "Mit mehr Waffen, mehr Gegnern, mehr Missionen, einer fesselnden Story und brandneuen Charakteren verspricht Borderlands 2, diesen Herbst ein neues Zeitalter in der Spielebranche einzuläuten."
In Borderlands 2 können Freunde lokal auf geteiltem Bildschirm zusammen spielen oder online beliebig ein- und aussteigen. Nahtloses kooperatives Gameplay voller Action macht Borderlands 2 für Gamer und ihre Freunde besonders leicht zugänglich, um entweder allein oder in verschiedenen Zusammenstellungen gemeinsam zu spielen.
"Borderlands 2 ist durch und durch aus Leidenschaft entstanden", so Randy Pitchford, Präsident von Gearbox Software. "Das Ergebnis ist ein Nachfolgespiel, in dem sämtliche erfolgreichen Aspekte von Borderlands noch verbessert worden sind, während gleichzeitig ein ganz neues Erlebnis geboten wird."
Wer Borderlands 2 bei teilnehmenden Händlern vorbestellt, erhält Zugang zum Borderlands 2 Premiere Club und kann sich das Gearbox-Waffenpaket, einen goldenen Schlüssel und das Kammerjäger-Relikt herunterladen. Das Gearbox-Waffenpaket ist eine Sammlung einzigartiger Waffen, die Spielern beim Start ihrer Reise auf Pandora nützlich sein werden. Der goldene Schlüssel ist ein Spielobjekt, mit dessen Hilfe ein seltener Gegenstand in der geheimnisvollen Truhe in der Goldenen Zuflucht in Borderlands 2 gefunden werden kann. Das Spielobjekt Kammerjäger-Relikt vermehrt das Vermögen des Spielers bei der Jagd nach Ausrüstung, ob er allein oder gemeinsam mit Freunden spielt.
Borderlands 2 kann unter borderlands2.com/preorder vorbestellt werden.
Borderlands 2 hat noch keine Alterskennzeichnung erhalten. Weitere Informationen über Borderlands 2 erhalten Sie unter borderlands2.com.
Höhö da war wohl jemand schneller als ich. Cooler Trailer!
XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb
Was mich bei borderlands etwas gestört hat ist das es nur Waffe und noch Schilde zum sammeln gab, interessanter wäre es ja wie z. B. Bei Diablo noch Rüstungen aufzurüsten oder auch sein Fahrzeug. Auch sollte man die Werte der Waffe überarbeiten oft Wüste man nicht ob die neue Waffe wirklich besser war als die alte.
Currently playing:
Ni No Kuni 2 (PS4) Super Luckys Tale (ONE) Lost Sphear (PS4)
Einkaufsliste:
Borderlands 2 erscheint mit Steamworks (PC-Versionen)New York, NY, 29. Februar 2012 - 2K Games, Gearbox Software und Valve gaben heute bekannt, dass alle PC-Versionen des heißbegehrten Borderlands(tm) 2 mit Steamworks ausgestattet sind, wenn sie am 18. September 2012 in Nordamerika und am 21. September 2012 international erscheinen. Der von Gearbox Software entwickelte Titel Borderlands 2 folgt auf das von Kritikern gelobte, kooperativ zu viert spielbare shooter-looter Borderlands, das intensive Action in der Egoperspektive mit Rollenspiel-Elementen verband.
Spieler von Borderlands 2 werden die Vorteile der Steamworks-Features sehr zu schätzen wissen, die unter anderem Steam-Erfolge, herunterladbare Inhalte, automatische Updates, Mehrspieler-Spielsuche, Steam Cloud und vieles mehr bieten. Käufer der PC-Einzelhandelsversion von Borderlands 2 können ebenfalls in den Genuss aller Steamworks-Features kommen. Borderlands 2 wartet mit brandneuen Charakteren und Fähigkeiten, fantasievollen, abwechslungsreichen neuen Schauplätzen mit einmaligen Missionen und Gegnern sowie mehr Spannung und unterhaltsameren Waffen, Ausrüstungsgegenständen und Beuteobjekten auf als je zuvor.
All diese Features sind eingebettet in eine Handlung, die die Spieler in die Welt Pandora entführt, wo es gilt, den berüchtigten "Handsome Jack" und seine korrupte Hyperion Corporation entweder allein in der Kampagne oder mit bis zu vier Spielern im kooperativen Spiel auszuschalten.
Besuchen Sie zum Vorbestellen von Borderlands 2 bitte borderlands2.com/preorder.
Borderlands 2 hat noch keine Alterskennzeichnung erhalten. Weitere Informationen über Borderlands 2 erhalten Sie unter borderlands2.com.
Quelle: PM
OMG, ist das ein geiler Trailer... O_________________o
HYPE ! HYPE HYPE !
Borderlands 2 - die Gegner + Texte von Jasper Foreman von GearboxHeute gibt es ein Zuckerbrot.
Direkt aus der Quelle haben wir für Euch einzigartige Impressionen der Borderlands 2 Gegner + eine Beschreibung von
Jasper
Foreman - head of AI design at Gearbox Software
Wir wünschen viel Vergnügen beim studieren
---------------------------------------------------------
Jasper has been with Gearbox for the last five years as a gameplay and AI programmer and is currently the Lead AI Programmer for Borderlands 2. Jasper has worked on past Gearbox Software titles including Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway, Borderlands and Borderlands 2. He also enjoys cheese and science fiction novels!
In Borderlands we had only a medium level of enemy variety. The template system we used meant that to create new enemies - for example new varieties of Skags - we were basically just playing around with the stats and appearance.
Fan feedback was very important to us - we listened to what people were saying online about the game, and we knew that people could see the relatively limited number of individual creatures. That’s all changed in Borderlands 2 - there are around 350 unique NPCs and enemies in the game, all with their own behaviours and styling.
We started with the existing enemies in the Borderlands universe, focusing on updating their appearance and behaviour. Once that was done it was relatively simple for us to create new types of enemy. The process of creating them isn’t always the same - for example, Hyperion Battle Droids are a unit that is required by the story, so that came from the writers, then went to design and then to animation and AI. Other enemies, such as the Stalker, are dreamed up by the concept art team and make it in because they’re cool.
The moment an enemy on NPC comes to life, when it’s animated and moving around, and you can fully see the results of what the concept artists, designers, animators and AI guys have come together to create, that’s pretty special.
One thing that we’ve bought in for Borderlands 2 is unique AI for each enemy. They can now work in packs, supporting each other and employing group tactics against the player. There are also a variety of new individual attacks - for example the Badass Skag can now power up other Skags with special abilities that they will then use against you.
Enemies will still respawn as before, so each area is on a respawn timer. Wait a while, go back to a place and all those enemies will be there for you again - more oppoortunities for XP and more opportunities for loot!
Skags are Pandora’s vermin, and are similar to what they were like in Borderlands, only with more personality. There are some new types of Skag as well - rare ones and better ones that drop lots of loot. Apart from the ability-sharing of the Badass Skag, you’ll also see the Chubby Skag, a big, slow and incredibly tough creature that drops seriously powerful gear.
Bandits have evolved from the first game. They now make their own weapons - which you can use - and they’re divided into different clans, who will sometimes fight each other (and who can be involved in side quests. There are more types of bandit as well, including the shield-carrying Nomad, a unit that doesn’t get on well with the Midget. Sometime Nomads will strap midgets to their shields, so if you can work out how to free the midget the angry little guy will turn on the Nomad who imprisoned him.
Goliaths are often found with bandits, but they’re not part of the clans. They wear helmets (different clans have different designs) that give them tunnel vision, so if you shoot the helmet off them will attack the bandits around them. Be aware that Goliaths can level up during these fights, so they’ll become even tougher to take down... but they’ll give you more XP and loot if you succeed.
Hyperion Battle Droids - commonly known as “Loaders” - are the standard enemy unit of the Hyperion Corporation. The most common one is the “gun loader”, which isn’t particularly clever but will shoot at you, throw grenades and even punch you if you get too close.
You can dismember the droids to slow them down or disable them - shoot the legs off and it will have to crawl, shoot the arms off and it can’t shoot back at you! The War Loader is one of the bigger versions, packing a serious amount of firepower, but balanced out by a forced cooldown time.
Threshers are strange animals with multiple heads, massive reptilian creatures that come in a variety of unpleasant flavours. The Wormhole Thresher is covered in spikes and can create a singularity, sucking its prey in to be speared on it’s spiny hide.
M.C.
-
Und hier noch die nächsten Pics, die Aufgrund der Limitierung nicht in den letzten Post passten:
M.C.
F * C K
youtu.be/Z8cee-FvBV0
-
2K & Gearbox enthüllen auf der gamescom das größte jemals geschaffene digitale ArtworkWindsor, UK, August XX, 2012 – Borderlands 2 fans are in for a treat at this year’s gamescom after 2K Games and Gearbox Software today announced a ground-breaking project to celebrate the unique art style and direction of the game.
Leading graffiti artists Sam Hope (UK) and Dave More (Germany) will collaborate to create a mural of the colourful world of Borderlands 2’s Pandora, featuring key characters, items and environments, which will be live-streamed online.
Taking the project one step further in true Borderlands style, individual artwork will reveal exclusive online content as sections of the mural are completed, transforming it into the largest interactive digital artwork ever created.
A select number of lucky fans will also get the chance to take away a piece of Borderlands 2 history; the completed individual artworks will be given away via a free social auction, with bids being placed on Twitter.
Gamescom attendees can watch the mural taking shape on Friday 17th August from 9am CET outside the Koelnmesse Convention Centre, and the live-stream will be available for everyone worldwide at aworkofart.eu. (the site goes live on Monday 13th August.)
M.C.
-
