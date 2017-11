All D&D classics up to 60% off this weekend during our 3rd birthday celebration!



We're launching the weekend early this week as good things should last longer. You've been waiting for this promo for a while, and it's finally here!



You knew this day will finally come, and at last you can grab the great Dungeons & Dragons classics, including Baldur's Gate, Planescape: Torment or Neverwinter Nights, for prices so crazy you have to figure that we're Chaotic Neutral. With this deal we're also testing a totally new promo system that gives you a bigger discount the more games you buy in one order. We're starting with a 20% discount if you buy one game from the offer. Every another game from the promo that you add to the order increases your discount with another 5%, so 2 games get you 25% off, 3 games get you 30% off and so on, until you get a 60% discount on your order of the whole D&D collection. Of course if you already own some of the games from the promo they will count towards your final discount!



The promo ends on Monday, September 26 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, so there's no time to lose, and you'll never know when a similar occasion will happen again.