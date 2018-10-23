[Multi] LEGO Harry Potter: Die Jahre 5-7 + Collection

LEGO Harry Potter: Year 5-7 Details

The epic series concludes in plastic brick form.

UK, May 19, 2011



by Daniel Krupa

IGN UK



LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, based on the last three Potter books and final four films, will be out at the end of the year.



From Hogsmeade and Hogwarts to enchanting new locations, including Grimmauld Place, the Ministry of Magic, and Godric's Hollow, players will encounter "new faces, new challenges and new magic, preparing them for the ultimate face-off against Lord Voldemort."



Tom Stone, Managing Director at TT Games, said that the game will be "a truly epic conclusion to the most successful movie franchise in history", giving "fans even more magical abilities, puzzle solving and explorations, in addition to our distinctive brand of hilarious LEGO humour and charm."



LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 is being developed by TT Games and will be published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, PSP, the NGP, Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS, and PC, towards the end of the year.