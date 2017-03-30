[PC/PS4/XBO] Prey

      Passend zum Thread "Der beste der unbeachteten Ego-Shooter (Teil 2)" gibt es jetzt eine ziemlich geniale Meldung :D

      Prey 2 Details on the Way

      Details on the sequel to Prey should be out in the open soon, as the game is featured on the cover of an upcoming issue of French gaming mag Joystick. Until the issue gets into people's hands, we won't know much more, but it's not the first time we've heard about Prey 2. After the original sold more than a million units in its first two months, a sequel was guaranteed. When Radar Group was formed back in early 2008, Prey 2 was among three projects that it announced were in development. Since then, ZeniMax Media -- owner of id Software and Bethesda Softworks -- acquired the rights to Prey.
      Once we learn some information, maybe it'll include the revelation as to whether or not Prey 2's walls will be as suggestive as its predecessor's.

      Quelle: 1up.com

    • :wixer:
      Wenn das stimmen würde :wave:

      Ich warte da sehnsüchtig drauf, seitdem im Abspann von Prey stand, das es fortgesetzt werden würde.
      Dann kamen aber die Meldungen, dass man dem Studio für das Projekt kein Geld mehr geben würde und es im Grunde fallen gelassen werden musste.


    • Ist schon so lange her dass ich mich an den Cliffhanger gar nicht mehr erinnern kann. Also diese Ankündigung wundert mich echt, aber warum eigentlich nicht.
    • also ich fand prey1, bis auf ein paar ideen und leveln, langweilig, sehr enttäuscht. langweilige rumballerei, die rätsel waren für erstklässler und die level zu schlauchig und monoton.

      ein paar cutscenes waren aber ehr gut gemacht und teilweise stimmig. insgesamt ein budgetspiel für mich, deshalb bin ich auf den 2. teil nciht wirklich gehypted und nachdem ich den neuen hauptcharakter sah umso weniger. sieht aus wie ein typischer (dunkelblickender) neuzeitheld. bißchen düster schauen und cool.

    • nett gemacht :)
      Die junge Dame dürfte gerne auf meinem Flug am Samstag neben mir sitzen - auf das grüne Licht verzichte ich dann lieber :D


      Deine Frau liest hier aber nicht mit oder? :D

      Hab damals nur die demo von prey gespielt.Vielleicht sollte ichs doch mal nachholen.
    • Ich hoffe der Nachfolger konzentriert sich weiterhin auf die Solo- (gern auch Coop-) Kampagne und folgt nicht dem gängigen Trend die Gamer mit einer 5-8 Stunden Kampagne abzuspeisen und den Multiplayer in den Vordergrund zu stellen.

      Ich habe Teil 1 aufgrund anfangs erwähnter Umfrage vor ein paar Tagen nach langer Zeit wieder eingelegt und hatte viel Spaß. Mein letzter Spielstand war von März 2007.... Und ich weiß noch dass ich das Spiel damals schon günstig (15-20€) bekommen habe.
    • Dass Human Head an einer Fortsetzung zu Prey werkelt, hatte man schon vor geraumer Zeit bestätigt. Eine offizielle Ankündigung erfolgte allerdings erst vor ein paar Tagen.

      Statt Tommy steuert der Spieler nun Killian Samuels, seines Zeichens Sheriff und Gefängniswärter. Aus dessen Perspektive erlebt man laut der ersten durchgesickerten Infos nochmals die Anfangsequenz des Vorgängers. Wenn man den ersten Teil als Luke Skywalker-Version der Story betrachte, dann sei Prey 2 quasi die Geschichte von Bobba Fett, so die offensichtlich mit einem Star Wars-Faible versehenen Entwickler.

      Killian ist deutlich agiler als Tommy. Das ist kein Zufall: Zusammen mit Mass Effect, Riddick und Blade Runner nennen die Entwickler nämlich auch Mirror's Edge als eine ihrer Hauptinspirationsquellen. Der Spieler werde flott herumspringen, sich an Rohren entlanghangeln, über schmale Bretter balancieren und elegant wie eine Katze an entsprechenden Levelgegebenheiten hochklettern können.

      Neben den Parkour-Elementen soll natürlich auch wieder geballert werden. Laut Human Head wartet das Spiel mit einem Deckungssystem á la Killzone auf. Von der Spielanlage und -geschwindigkeit sei das Ganze Vanquish nicht unähnlich. Allerdings kann man auch Schatten ausnutzen, um sich an Gegner heranzuschleichen. Insgesamt wird der Shooter so zusammengefasst: Das Bewegungsschema von Mirror's Edge, die Freiheit von Mass Effect und die Schusswechsel von Killzone 2.

      Mit Geld kann man Waffen, Ausrüstung, aber auch seine Fähigkeiten ausbauen und so z.B. Feinde in der Luft schweben lassen. Knarren können individuell ausgestatten werden, auch gibt es verschiedene Munitionsarten. Das Loot-System sei vergleichbar mit dem von Borderlands.

      Die Levels sollen recht abwechslungsreich daherkommen: Von Wüsten über große Städte sollen bis hin zu großen Höhlen allerlei Gegenden geboten werden. Die werden natürlich wieder mit Portalen ausgestattet werden - mit jenem Spielelement will das Studio dieses Mal aber wohl etwas sparsamer umgehen.

      Im Gegensatz zum Vorgänger soll Prey 2 eine offene Spielstruktur haben. Man könne zu beliebigen Bereichen gehen, mit deinem Charakter seiner Wahl plaudern und allerlei Herausforderungen annehmen, heißt es da.

      Prey 2 wird sich wohl ausschließlich an Solisten richten. Man wolle lieber ein gutes Singleplayer-Abenteuer bieten, statt noch Ressourcen in einen Bereich zu investieren, den viele aufgrund der starken Konkurrenz eh nicht nutzen würden.

      Das Spiel befindet sich seit knapp drei Jahren in der Entwicklung. Man habe schon das eine oder andere Konzept ausprobiert, sich dann aber wieder zurück ans Reißbrett begeben, lässt Human Head durchblicken. Prey 2 wird für Xbox 360, PS3 und PC entwickelt - die Microsoft-Konsole fungiert dabei als Lead-Plattform. In Sachen Technologie macht man sich die id Tech Engine zu Nutze. Bethesda hatte allerdings bereits verlauten lassen, dass es sich dabei nicht um die jüngste Version handelt. Die kommt bekanntermaßen in Rage zum Einsatz, sei aber noch nicht so ausgereift gewesen, um seinerzeit auch von externen Teams verwendet werden zu können.

      Prey 2 soll im kommenden Jahr erscheinen.



      Quelle: 4players.de/4players.php/spiel…letischer_&_offener_.html

      Mal schauen wa sim Endeffekt rauskommt.
    • Darkshine schrieb:

      Damit wird ja indirekt zugegeben dass das Spiel technisch nicht ganz auf der Höhe der Zeit sein wird. Auf High-End-Grafik wie bei Killzone 3 oder Rage (evtl. auch Crysis 2) darf man also nicht hoffen.
      Naja das kannste so nicht verallgemeinern. Die Killzone 3-Engine ist ja auch schon ein paar Jahre alt. Call of Duty rennt immer noch auf ner weiterentwickelten Quake-Engine. Alte Engine heißt nicht gleich, dass es mit aktuellen Spielen nicht mithalten kann. Wobei die Fakten, dass es ein Multiplattform-Titel ist und es obendrein auch von einem Studio kommt, was sicher nicht viel Geld in den ARsch geblasen bekommt, lassen nicht darauf hoffen, dass es optisch High-End sein wird.

      Die Bilder gefallen mir. Ich mag Sci-Fi-Shooter und mochte auch schon den ersten Teil - wobei es dem einfach an Abwechslung fehlte. Der buntere Look geht auch okay. Sieht ganz so aus als würde man auf dem Heimatplaneten der Aliens landen?