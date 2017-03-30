[PC/PS4/XBO] Prey
Passend zum Thread "Der beste der unbeachteten Ego-Shooter (Teil 2)" gibt es jetzt eine ziemlich geniale Meldung
Quelle: 1up.comPrey 2 Details on the Way
Details on the sequel to Prey should be out in the open soon, as the game is featured on the cover of an upcoming issue of French gaming mag Joystick. Until the issue gets into people's hands, we won't know much more, but it's not the first time we've heard about Prey 2. After the original sold more than a million units in its first two months, a sequel was guaranteed. When Radar Group was formed back in early 2008, Prey 2 was among three projects that it announced were in development. Since then, ZeniMax Media -- owner of id Software and Bethesda Softworks -- acquired the rights to Prey.
Once we learn some information, maybe it'll include the revelation as to whether or not Prey 2's walls will be as suggestive as its predecessor's.
