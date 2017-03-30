[PC/PS4/XBO] Prey

Dass Human Head an einer Fortsetzung zu Prey werkelt, hatte man schon vor geraumer Zeit bestätigt. Eine offizielle Ankündigung erfolgte allerdings erst vor ein paar Tagen.



Statt Tommy steuert der Spieler nun Killian Samuels, seines Zeichens Sheriff und Gefängniswärter. Aus dessen Perspektive erlebt man laut der ersten durchgesickerten Infos nochmals die Anfangsequenz des Vorgängers. Wenn man den ersten Teil als Luke Skywalker-Version der Story betrachte, dann sei Prey 2 quasi die Geschichte von Bobba Fett, so die offensichtlich mit einem Star Wars-Faible versehenen Entwickler.



Killian ist deutlich agiler als Tommy. Das ist kein Zufall: Zusammen mit Mass Effect, Riddick und Blade Runner nennen die Entwickler nämlich auch Mirror's Edge als eine ihrer Hauptinspirationsquellen. Der Spieler werde flott herumspringen, sich an Rohren entlanghangeln, über schmale Bretter balancieren und elegant wie eine Katze an entsprechenden Levelgegebenheiten hochklettern können.



Neben den Parkour-Elementen soll natürlich auch wieder geballert werden. Laut Human Head wartet das Spiel mit einem Deckungssystem á la Killzone auf. Von der Spielanlage und -geschwindigkeit sei das Ganze Vanquish nicht unähnlich. Allerdings kann man auch Schatten ausnutzen, um sich an Gegner heranzuschleichen. Insgesamt wird der Shooter so zusammengefasst: Das Bewegungsschema von Mirror's Edge, die Freiheit von Mass Effect und die Schusswechsel von Killzone 2.



Mit Geld kann man Waffen, Ausrüstung, aber auch seine Fähigkeiten ausbauen und so z.B. Feinde in der Luft schweben lassen. Knarren können individuell ausgestatten werden, auch gibt es verschiedene Munitionsarten. Das Loot-System sei vergleichbar mit dem von Borderlands.



Die Levels sollen recht abwechslungsreich daherkommen: Von Wüsten über große Städte sollen bis hin zu großen Höhlen allerlei Gegenden geboten werden. Die werden natürlich wieder mit Portalen ausgestattet werden - mit jenem Spielelement will das Studio dieses Mal aber wohl etwas sparsamer umgehen.



Im Gegensatz zum Vorgänger soll Prey 2 eine offene Spielstruktur haben. Man könne zu beliebigen Bereichen gehen, mit deinem Charakter seiner Wahl plaudern und allerlei Herausforderungen annehmen, heißt es da.



Prey 2 wird sich wohl ausschließlich an Solisten richten. Man wolle lieber ein gutes Singleplayer-Abenteuer bieten, statt noch Ressourcen in einen Bereich zu investieren, den viele aufgrund der starken Konkurrenz eh nicht nutzen würden.



Das Spiel befindet sich seit knapp drei Jahren in der Entwicklung. Man habe schon das eine oder andere Konzept ausprobiert, sich dann aber wieder zurück ans Reißbrett begeben, lässt Human Head durchblicken. Prey 2 wird für Xbox 360, PS3 und PC entwickelt - die Microsoft-Konsole fungiert dabei als Lead-Plattform. In Sachen Technologie macht man sich die id Tech Engine zu Nutze. Bethesda hatte allerdings bereits verlauten lassen, dass es sich dabei nicht um die jüngste Version handelt. Die kommt bekanntermaßen in Rage zum Einsatz, sei aber noch nicht so ausgereift gewesen, um seinerzeit auch von externen Teams verwendet werden zu können.



Prey 2 soll im kommenden Jahr erscheinen.



