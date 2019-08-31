PlayStation Plus / PS+

    • PlayStation Plus / PS+

      So hier die Infos aus dem PlayStation Blog, sind einige dabei die NICHT auf der PK genannt wurden:

      Games:
      As a member you can expect to get your hands on at least four games a month at no extra charge. Each month there will be a selection of one PSN game, two minis and one PS one classics available on PlayStation Store for you to download. You also get premium avatars and dynamic themes each month, many of which are exclusive to members.
      Talking of exclusive, there will also be discounts available on loads of PlayStation Store content, just for members, so make the most of them as these will change each month as well.

      Finally, wherever possible we’ll be making sure that members are included in some selected demos and beta trials before they go live to the public so you can be the one to tell all your mates about the next big game they ‘must’ get.
      Just the games, avatars and themes alone are worth at least £200* per year, so even before the other benefits, this service is great value for money
      Full Game Trial:
      This premium feature gives you the chance to try PSN and Blu-ray disc titles before you buy them in a whole new way. We are not talking normal demos of selected parts of a game here. With Full Game Trial, you can download the full game and play it as if you owned it for approximately one hour, depending on the game, before you decide if you want to buy it or not. So you can check out the online modes, play against friends or anything else you’d normally do with a game.
      The other great thing is that your progress and trophies from the trial will all be unlocked if you buy the game so no need to go back and start again.

      Automatic Download:
      We wanted to offer members the speediest service possible so sign up and you can set your PS3 to automatically receive the latest game updates for all the games you play, PS3 system software updates and even have game demos sent directly to your PS3 without lifting a finger.
      Just set the time you want to receive them and your PS3 will automatically wake up and download everything, ready for when you next want to play. No more waiting to play your favourite game because there is a new patch or having to remember when the latest system software is launching, let your PS3 do the work.
      Details of this great new service, including a list of content available for the first 2 months will be on playstationplus.com between now and the 29th, but don’t forget to get on the Store and sign up before the 3rd August to get the added bonus of a free copy of LittleBigPlanet. (In der PK hieß es Wipeout)

      It would be great to hear what you guys think of this new service and I’ll be back one here on Wednesday morning to try and answer any questions you have.
      Edit:
      "Bestimmte Angebote, nicht jedoch Angebote mit Preisnachlässen, sind nach dem Ablauf des Abonnements nicht mehr verfügbar."

      Der Kostenlose Kram ist bei nicht verlängerung des Abos weg, wohl aber nicht alles. Bei Themes etc. kann ich mir das nicht vorstellen. Gekaufte PSN Games bleiben erhalten.

      Edit 2: Deutsche Preise: 49,99 Euro = 1Jahr, 14,99 Euro = 90 Tage.

      Frage in den Raum werf: PlayStation Plus = 18er Inhalte?

    • die japanische PSN+ Site ist jetzt online..

      jp.playstation.com/psn/plus/

      die erwähnten Features sind:

      Free Play
      Jeden Monat wird SONY ein PS3- oder Game Archives Titel for free anbieten. Man kann diesen Titel solang behalten und spielen, wie man einen PSN+ Account besitzt.


      Game Trials
      Jeden Monat wird SONY 3 PS3 Titel anbieten, die man über 30 Tage for free spielen kann. Gefällt einem eines dieser Games und beabsichtigt den Kauf, könnte man die SaveDateien und Trophies übertragen, sobald man die RetailVersion kauft.


      Special
      Es wird Avatars und Themes for free geben, die speziell für PSN+ Members designed wurden/werden


      Early Experience
      Man hat frühzeitigen Zugriff auf Demos, erweitere Inhalte für bestimmte Games und man erhält Einladungen für BetaTests für OnlineGames

      Discount
      PSN+ Mitglieder erhalten einen Nachlass von 20% bis zu 50% auf PS3 und PSP Games. SONY wird jeden Monat drei Games anbieten, die zu diesen SpecialPrices erhältlich sind.


      Automatic Downloads
      Die PS3 wird automatisch Updates für Games und Firmware vornehmen. Für Gameswerden bis zu drei Updates zeitgleich runtergaladen und installiert. Für das FirmwareUpdate wird die Zustimmung des Users benötigt, daher wird die Installation nicht automatisch vollzogen.
      Man kann das System automatisch zu bestimmten Zeiten starten lassen, um nach Updates zu suchen. Nach dem Update ist es ebenso möglich das System wieder herrunterzufahren.


      in Japan wird das PSN+ zu ¥500 für 30 Tage oder zu ¥5,000 für 365 Tage angeboten.

      edit: Momentan überlege ich das mal für 30 Tage auszuprbieren.. es sind schon ein paar nette Features dabei.

    • Also ich bin raus. Mein einziger PSN Kauf war bisher Battlefield 1943.
      Also von den Spielen her. Ansonsten nur Map Packs. Demos/Full Version Test Kram interessiert mich alles nicht, ebenso wie Themes. Ich hab das Standardtheme und gut ist.

      Zocken online bleibt, mehr brauch ich nicht :)

    • Man könnte es aber beschneiden durch PSN+. Zb. Extra Spiellisten, content und anderer Vorteile im Online Gaming (party?), denn es nur auf PSN+ gibt.
      Wär scheisse, aber sicherlich machbar.
      “Revenge. That's what he had come for... But it didn't really exist, did it?
      Just empty regret and bitter heartbreak, wandering the streets.
      The city around him, white and grey and cold, felt suddenly so small.
      Hyde had been right about family, there was no escaping it...
      Even when there was no one left to run from.”

    • also ich finde es sehr sehr interessant für mich.
      Hab bis jetzt zwar noch nicht soviel runtergeladen (4 Spiele), aber das könnte mich schon reizen.

      rokusasuXIII wrote:


      Free Play
      Jeden Monat wird SONY ein PS3- oder Game Archives Titel for free anbieten. Man kann diesen Titel solang behalten und spielen, wie man einen PSN+ Account besitzt.

      sehr interessant da ich eh fast kaum PS3 Titel habe bzw. gespielt habe . Auch nen paar PS1-Titel würden mich noch reizen. Umsonst ist immer am besten :D


      Game Trials
      Jeden Monat wird SONY 3 PS3 Titel anbieten, die man über 30 Tage for free spielen kann. Gefällt einem eines dieser Games und beabsichtigt den Kauf, könnte man die SaveDateien und Trophies übertragen, sobald man die RetailVersion kauft.

      und wenn man das Spiel in den 30 Tagen durchspielt??? Oder wird das nur ne spielbare Demo sein?? wenn es das komplette Spiel ist: perfekt. Klingt aber so wie das "Free Play"


      Special
      Es wird Avatars und Themes for free geben, die speziell für PSN+ Members designed wurden/werden

      uninteressant für mich


      Early Experience
      Man hat frühzeitigen Zugriff auf Demos, erweitere Inhalte für bestimmte Games und man erhält Einladungen für BetaTests für OnlineGames

      auch eher uninteressant für mich


      Discount
      PSN+ Mitglieder erhalten einen Nachlass von 20% bis zu 50% auf PS3 und PSP Games. SONY wird jeden Monat drei Games anbieten, die zu diesen SpecialPrices erhältlich sind.

      ich denke mal auf Spiele die man downloaden kann, oder??? klingt jetzt auch nicht übel. FF VII für 5 Euro würde ich mir dann auch nochmal kaufen

      Automatic Downloads
      Die PS3 wird automatisch Updates für Games und Firmware vornehmen. Für Gameswerden bis zu drei Updates zeitgleich runtergaladen und installiert. Für das FirmwareUpdate wird die Zustimmung des Users benötigt, daher wird die Installation nicht automatisch vollzogen.
      Man kann das System automatisch zu bestimmten Zeiten starten lassen, um nach Updates zu suchen. Nach dem Update ist es ebenso möglich das System wieder herrunterzufahren.

      joaaa.....wichtig ist, dass man erst zustimmen muss.


      in Japan wird das PSN+ zu ¥500 für 30 Tage oder zu ¥5,000 für 365 Tage angeboten.

      edit: Momentan überlege ich das mal für 30 Tage auszuprbieren.. es sind schon ein paar nette Features dabei.
    • 500yen pro monat is doch geschenkt, denk mal ich mach dann mit sofern ich das guthaben auf meinem japan store dafür nutzen kann
    • Es sind 1 Stunden DEmos und nicht 30 Tage. Ich werde mir warscheinlich mal nen Account für ein Jahr machen. Kann man nämlich mit PSN Guthaben zahlen (50 Euro für 43 bei Ebay). Einzig die US Accounts haben DEUTLICH mehr Content als UK und DE.
      IN Deutschland sind es übrigens 4 Games pro Monat KoLo (1 PSN, 1 PSONE, 2 MINIS)

    • Ich werds auch ma testen mit meinem japan store, ma sehn was für games da so bei rausspringen, bestimmt so gammel spiele, die minis ansich intressieren mich schonma GARNICH
    • Neue Details:

      • Startdatum: 29. Juni
      • Die aktuellen PSN-Funktionen bleiben kostenlos verfügbar. Wir stehen weiterhin hinter PSN als kostenloses Gaming-Portal und planen bestimmt keine Einschränkungen dieses Dienstes nach dem Start von PlayStation Plus.
      • PlayStation Plus wird sich ständig weiterentwickeln, und beim Start sind folgende Funktionen und Angebote verfügbar:
        • Spiele
        • Rabatte
        • exklusive Artikel im PlayStation Store
        • Test-Vollversionen
        • automatische Downloads.
        (Nähere Infos dazu findet ihr weiter unten.)
      • Die Mitgliedschaft bei PlayStation Plus erhält man im PlayStation Store über das PS3-System für 90 Tage oder ein ganzes Jahr (365 Tage)
      • Die Gebühren für die Mitgliedschaft in eurem Land findet ihr weiter unten. Bezahlt wird eine einmalige Gebühr für beide Arten der Mitgliedschaft, die über alle im PlayStation Store akzeptierten Zahlungsarten entrichtet werden kann – über Kreditkarte oder PSN Cards.
      • Wenn ihr zwischen dem 29. Juni und dem 3. August für ein Jahr Mitglied werdet, erhaltet ihr außerdem eine herunterladbare Version des Originalspiels LittleBigPlanet für PS3 – völlig umsonst! Dieses Spiel dürft ihr behalten, auch über den Abonnementzeitraum hinaus.
      Kommen wir zu den Details der Funktionen …
      Spiele & Angebote: Als Mitglied erhaltet ihr mindestens vier Spiele pro Monat – ohne dass zusätzliche Kosten entstehen. Jeden Monat gibt es eine Auswahl von 1 PSN-Spiel, 2 minis und 1 Klassiker für PS one®. Unten findet ihr eine Liste der im ersten und zweiten Monat erhältlichen Spiele. Ihr könnt diese Spiele in dem Monat, in dem sie verfügbar sind, herunterladen, bevor sie durch die neue Auswahl ersetzt werden.
      Wenn ihr sie heruntergeladen habt, gehören sie euch und ihr könnt sie spielen, solange ihr Mitglieder bei PlayStation Plus seid. Wenn euer Abonnement abläuft und ihr ein neues Abonnement abschließt, werden die bereits heruntergeladenen Spiele wieder aktiviert, sodass ihr weiter auf sie zugreifen könnt. Außerdem könnt ihr, wenn ihr ein Spiel von eurem PS3-System gelöscht habt und es dann doch wieder haben möchtet, das Spiel im Bereich PlayStation Plus im PlayStation Store herunterladen, sofern es dort noch zu finden ist. Falls das Spiel im Bereich PlayStation Plus im PlayStation Store nicht mehr zu finden ist, könnt ihr es einfach im PlayStation Store suchen und kostenlos erneut herunterladen.
      Jeden Monat können 2 dynamische Designs, 2 Premium-Avatare und Premium-Spielkomponenten/Erweiterungen heruntergeladen werden, und viele davon werden nur Mitgliedern zur Verfügung stehen. Diese Inhalte gehören nach dem Download für immer euch. (Anm.: Auch nach Kündigung!)

      Mitglieder von PlayStation Plus erhalten außerdem jeden Monat exklusive Rabatte im PlayStation Store, die weit über die bisherigen, für alle im PlayStation Store erhältlichen Rabatte hinausgehen. Diese Rabatte werden zwischen 20 % und 50 % betragen, und alles, was ihr mit ihnen kauft, gehört für immer euch.
      Schließlich werden wir möglichst häufig dafür sorgen, dass Mitglieder frühzeitig an einigen ausgewählten Demo-Versionen und Betatests teilhaben können, bevor alle anderen diese Möglichkeit haben, damit ihr euren Freunden vom nächsten großen Spiel erzählen könnt, das sie einfach haben „müssen“.
      Wie ich bereits erwähnt habe, sind allein die Spiele, Designs und Avatare über 200 €* pro Jahr wert, und mit dem uneingeschränkten Zugriff auf über 48 Spiele pro Jahr und all den anderen Funktionen erhaltet ihr, wie wir finden, richtig viel für euer Geld.
      Test-Vollversionen: Jeden Monat bieten wir den Mitgliedern die Möglichkeit, 2 Vollversionen herunterzuladen und sie für einen gewissen Zeitraum auszuprobieren (eine Stunde, sofern nicht anders angegeben). Danach könnt ihr entscheiden, ob ihr das Spiel kaufen und am zuletzt erreichten Punkt weiterspielen möchtet oder ob ihr das Spiel von eurer Festplatte löschen möchtet. Dadurch habt ihr die einzigartige Chance, eine Vollversion des Spiels zu testen, ohne euch dabei auf bestimmte Levels oder Spielmodi beschränken zu müssen.
      Die Spiele, die als Test-Vollversionen angeboten werden, können von allen Benutzern des PlayStation Store erworben werden, aber nur Mitglieder von PlayStation Plus haben die Möglichkeit, sie vor dem Kauf zu testen.
      Was diese Funktion so besonders macht, ist die Tatsache, dass ihr im Falle eines Kaufs an dem Punkt weiterspielen könnt, an dem ihr beim Ausprobieren des Spiels aufgehört habt. Alle Spielstände und Trophäen, die ihr während des Testens erreicht habt, werden freigeschaltet und erscheinen in eurer Trophäen-Liste und eurem Trophäen-Level, wenn ihr das Spiel gekauft habt. Ihr müsst das Spiel noch nicht einmal erneut herunterladen, sondern nur den Kauf tätigen und das Spiel über euer XMB-Menü starten.
      Automatische Downloads: Mitglieder können bei ihrem PS3-System eine Funktion aktivieren, die das System im Standby-Modus zu einer bestimmten Zeit (Tag oder Nacht) aktiviert und Aktualisierungen für die auf dem System gespielten Spiele herunterlädt und installiert. Außerdem lassen wir euch auf diesem Wege Demoversionen zukommen, die für euch bereitstehen, wenn ihr euer PS3-System das nächste Mal einschaltet. Aktualisierungen der System-Software werden ebenfalls automatisch heruntergeladen (manuelles Installieren weiterhin erforderlich), und danach schaltet sich das PS3-System wieder ab.
      Spielaktualisierungen und Demoversionen werden auch automatisch installiert und beim nächsten Einschalten des PS3-Systems erscheint eine kurze Benachrichtigung, die euch darüber informiert, was heruntergeladen und aktualisiert wurde.
      Weitere Antworten zu häufig gestellten Fragen nach dem letzten Blog …
      • Spielübergreifende Chats sind bei PlayStation Plus im Moment nicht verfügbar
      • Ihr müsst Hauptkontoinhaber auf dem PS3-System und über 18 Jahre alt sein, um eine Mitgliedschaft bei PlayStation Plus abzuschließen, aber die von euch heruntergeladenen Spiele können auch über andere Konten auf dem PS3-System gespielt werden, solange ihr Mitglieder seid.
      • Die vier Spiele, die ihr jeden Monat herunterladen könnt, stehen euch zur Verfügung, bis ihr eure Mitgliedschaft beendet.
      • PlayStation Plus ist ein Angebot für PS3-Besitzer und kann nur über den PS3 Store erworben werden. Allerdings könnt ihr einige der monatlich erhältlichen Inhalte – minis und Klassiker für PS one – auch auf dem PSP-System spielen, sofern ihr eins besitzt. Ladet sie auf euer PS3-System herunter und übertragt sie auf euer PSP-System oder ladet sie direkt im PSP Store oder über Media Go für PSP herunter.
      PlayStation Plus wird ständig weiterentwickelt, und wir haben alle eure Kommentare zum letzten Blog erhalten. Wir schauen uns diese genau an und freuen uns auch weiterhin über alle Vorschläge von euch.
      1. Monat: 29. Juni – 3. August
      • Einstiegsangebot: LBP (Standard Edition)
      • PSN PS3: Wipeout HD
      • minis: Field Runners, Age of Zombie
      • PSone: Destruction Derby
      • Full Game Trial: Shatter, Savage Moon
      • Discounts: LBP God of War Pack – 50%, LBP: LocoRoco Kostüm Paket – 50%, Gravity Crash – 20%, Fat Princess DLC – 20%
      • Premium Game Element: KillZone 2: Steel & Titanium DLC
      • Push demo: ModNation Racers, Heavy Rain
      • Themes: LBP Theme, SCEE produced: PlayStation “Game Is Just The Start” Dynamisches Design
      • 2 x Fat Princess Premium Avatars
      2. Monat: 4. August – 1. September
      • PSN PS3: Zen Pinball
      • minis: Blast-Off, Alien Zombie Death
      • PSone: Medievil
      • Full Game Trial: Inferno Pool, Mushroom Wars
      • Discounts: Zen Pinball Earth Defence Table – 20%, Warhawk Triple Combo Pack – 50%, Super Stardust HD – 20%, WipeOutHD Fury – 20%
      • Premium Game Elements: Motorstorm Pacific Rift: Adrenaline Pack
      • Push Demo: Flower, Pixel Junk Shooter
      • Designs: “SCEE produced: PlayStation + Dynamisches Design (in Entwicklung), Heavy Rain Tatort Design
      • 2 x Heavy Rain Avatars (Bird and Butterfly)
      In Deutschland, Österreich und Luxemburg wird PlayStation Plus im Jahresabo für €49.99 und im 90-Tage Abo für €14.99 erhältlich sein. User aus der Schweiz zahlen 69.95 CHF für ein Jahr und 20.95 CHF für 90 Tage.
      Vielen Dank!
      * Ungefährer Wert auf Basis der UVP für verfügbare Inhalte während eines einjährigen Abonnements, ohne Rabatte und errechnet auf Basis der Wechselkurse von Mai 2010. Der tatsächliche Wert kann abweichen. Der Zugang zu Teilen der Inhalte – Rabattinhalte ausgeschlossen – endet mit dem Ablauf des Abonnementzeitraums.
      Interessantes Detail am Rande, die Testvollversionen, sollen dann tatsächlich auch im PSN Downloadbar sein. Lt. Mitarbeiter UK Blog. Frage mich trotzdem wie die das machen wollen bei Disc Games. Bin jedenfalls auch gespannt wie groß der Little Big Planet Download ist.
      Die USA bekommen als Einstiegsangebot: 3 Monate Kostenlos. Im Blog flippen die User aus weil die Europäer LBP bekommen <g>.

      Ebenfalls nicht "dumm" gedacht. Wipeout HD gibts es mit dem Abo kostenfrei. Der DLC ist reduziert, wenn man nun sein Abo nicht verlängert ist der Spiel weg aber man hat den DLC noch.

      Die GamerCards bzw. PSN IDs bekommen wohl ein + Zeichen.

      Es wird wohl diese oder nächste Woche die Firmware 3.40 kommen.

      Man könnte das ganze auch eher als Leihservice betrachten. Sollen Sie noch ein kostenloses Leihfilm pro Monat einfügen :)

    • Also es klingt immer noch sehr interessant. LBP ist natürlich top, sofern man es noch nicht hat.
      Auch Wipeout HD würde ich mir runterladen.

      Das erste PS1-Spiel ist nichts für mich.
      Aber im 2. Monat gibt's Medievil :thumbsup:

      Gibt es 50 Euro PSN Karten nicht auch irgendwo billiger???
      Gab doch mal bei amazon diese 20 Euro Karten für 17 Euro oder so.
      Wenn die 50er "nur" 45 Euro kosten, dann hat man da auch wieder 5 Euro gespart.
