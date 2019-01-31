PlayStation Plus / PS+
So hier die Infos aus dem PlayStation Blog, sind einige dabei die NICHT auf der PK genannt wurden:
Edit:Games:
As a member you can expect to get your hands on at least four games a month at no extra charge. Each month there will be a selection of one PSN game, two minis and one PS one classics available on PlayStation Store for you to download. You also get premium avatars and dynamic themes each month, many of which are exclusive to members.
Talking of exclusive, there will also be discounts available on loads of PlayStation Store content, just for members, so make the most of them as these will change each month as well.
Finally, wherever possible we’ll be making sure that members are included in some selected demos and beta trials before they go live to the public so you can be the one to tell all your mates about the next big game they ‘must’ get.
Just the games, avatars and themes alone are worth at least £200* per year, so even before the other benefits, this service is great value for money
Full Game Trial:
This premium feature gives you the chance to try PSN and Blu-ray disc titles before you buy them in a whole new way. We are not talking normal demos of selected parts of a game here. With Full Game Trial, you can download the full game and play it as if you owned it for approximately one hour, depending on the game, before you decide if you want to buy it or not. So you can check out the online modes, play against friends or anything else you’d normally do with a game.
The other great thing is that your progress and trophies from the trial will all be unlocked if you buy the game so no need to go back and start again.
Automatic Download:
We wanted to offer members the speediest service possible so sign up and you can set your PS3 to automatically receive the latest game updates for all the games you play, PS3 system software updates and even have game demos sent directly to your PS3 without lifting a finger.
Just set the time you want to receive them and your PS3 will automatically wake up and download everything, ready for when you next want to play. No more waiting to play your favourite game because there is a new patch or having to remember when the latest system software is launching, let your PS3 do the work.
Details of this great new service, including a list of content available for the first 2 months will be on playstationplus.com between now and the 29th, but don’t forget to get on the Store and sign up before the 3rd August to get the added bonus of a free copy of LittleBigPlanet. (In der PK hieß es Wipeout)
It would be great to hear what you guys think of this new service and I’ll be back one here on Wednesday morning to try and answer any questions you have.
"Bestimmte Angebote, nicht jedoch Angebote mit Preisnachlässen, sind nach dem Ablauf des Abonnements nicht mehr verfügbar."
Der Kostenlose Kram ist bei nicht verlängerung des Abos weg, wohl aber nicht alles. Bei Themes etc. kann ich mir das nicht vorstellen. Gekaufte PSN Games bleiben erhalten.
Edit 2: Deutsche Preise: 49,99 Euro = 1Jahr, 14,99 Euro = 90 Tage.
Frage in den Raum werf: PlayStation Plus = 18er Inhalte?
