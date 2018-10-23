[NG/DC/PS4/PSV] Fast Striker
Noch gar keinen Thread darüber gefunden:
faststriker.com
Hoffentlich kommts auch für DC....
HoP
Slainte wrote:Im Moment aber leider nur für MVS angekündigt.Ne Neo Geo CD Version wäre toll.
PanzerDragoon wrote:Wow, sieht ja Hammer aus das Game !!!!
Vielleicht ist ja ein DC-Port drin.
HouseOfPain wrote:
