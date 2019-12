More details on Vanquish:



The game setting is a near-future war between US and Russia. By setting it in the future, Mikami can use robots and high tech stuff to make the game more interesting. He says the reason why the enemies are all robots is because he wants to allow players who do not like shooting other humans to be able to play and appreciate the gameplay in shooters as well. The mech suit features a high speed booster which allows you to very quickly boost next to enemies to pull off close range attacks. There are a large variety of close range attacks moves in the game. There is a balance between using cover and using the boost, but it is definitely not a pure cover shooter. You do not pick up and change weapons in the game, instead your weaponry is part of the suit and it all transforms in realtime into different sorts of weapons. The game is about 80% complete, and they're working on refining the AI for both allies and enemes at the moment. There is a demo planned, and the game will be released in winter 2010.