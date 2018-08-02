[PC/PS4/XBO] Insurgency - kennt das jemand??

    • Ist halt 'ne Source Mod.

      Hab's mal vor längerem probegedaddelt, gibt aber imho bessere Alternativen/generell bessere Mods.

      Bei dir könnte man aber meinen das du das Video nur wegen der Beschreibung und den Comments gepostet hast :ray2:
    • Hast halt einen gewissen Ruf weg.
      Hab die aber auch nur überflogen und hab was politisches rausgelesen. :lol:

      Wie gesagt, bei mir hat's bei dem Spiel nicht klick gemacht.
      Da zock ich lieber Day of Defeat oder ein Battlefield.
    • Insurgency erscheint nochmals überarbeitet für PC und Konsolen

      Rauf damit :woohoo: , denn das Spiel kommt in überarbeiteter Form und mit Unreal 4 Engine Einsatz nunmehr nochmals für PC und Konsolen!

      Steht derzeit aber noch auf TBA.
      Ich verschiebe ins Multi!

      Entwickler Info wrote:

      Completely rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 4, Insurgency: Sandstorm is coming to consoles and PC in a new partnership between Focus Home Interactive and developer New World Interactive. With Insurgency: Sandstorm, New World Interactive expands and enhances its popular first-person-shooter franchise, having sold more than 2.3 million copies on PC.


      “We are very excited about working with Focus on Insurgency: Sandstorm. We believe there’s a great opportunity for Insurgency on next-gen consoles and that aligning with a strong publisher will allow us to best leverage this. Considering our background, it was not easy finding a publisher we felt compatible with. We decided to work with Focus because they understand our game and they believe in our vision. In addition, they bring a wealth of knowledge when it comes to shipping console games and marketing to that audience.”
      Jeremy Blum - Founder and Game Director of New World Interactive


      “We are very proud to partner with American studio New World Interactive. Insurgency is one of the most praised and played First Person Shooters on PC. We are excited to support NWI in this new adventure, and we will do everything we can to make Insurgency: Sandstorm a hit on consoles and PC in 2017.”
      Cédric Lagarrigue – President of Focus Home Interactive


      Deploy into a gritty, visceral combat experience that delivers first-person gunplay as immersive as it gets. Gear up with an arsenal of diverse firearms before heading into intense team-based action throughout the Middle East.


      With a new story mode and Insurgency’s classic multiplayer and cooperative gameplay, the FPS epic comes enhanced and expanded as a new chapter in Insurgency: Sandstorm.

      M.C.


    • Und hier wieder ein paar neue Infos: Fest steht nun, dass das Spiel für PC, PS4 und Xbox One erscheinen wird.

      Insurgency: Sandstorm is the sequel to multi-million selling Insurgency by developers New World Interactive.

      Designed to retain what made Insurgency great, and build upon it, the FPS epic comes enhanced and expanded as a new game in Insurgency: Sandstorm, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will come with the addition of a host of new modes and content to be revealed later, including a new Story Mode. This story is playable cooperatively as a squad of up to four players (two player split-screen) or alone, and is explored in the E3 Trailer.



      In Insurgency: Sandstorm’s Story Mode, players will travel as a party cut off from support across a war-torn landscape on a new mission that is deeply personal.

      The trailer is narrated by one of the main characters in the game, a U.S. Army veteran turned volunteer soldier, who finds himself on an unexpected journey alongside a female fighter native to the region and a few other characters yet to be introduced. Their objectives have aligned, and their vision of the war blurred as it touches each of them in different but converging ways.

      Like Insurgency, the gameplay of Sandstorm rewards teamwork and objective-play over personal success. Players will see new features such as drivable light vehicles, character customization, unlockable cosmetic items, fire support requests, ranked matchmaking, and more.



    • Insurgency: Sandstorm - neuer Gameplay Trailer + Beta Infos

      New

      Frische Infos zum Sandsturm Spiel!

      Insurgency: Sandstorm is New World Interactive’s new game: a reborn, improved, and expanded sequel to indie multiplayer FPS hit Insurgency, coming September 2018 to PC and 2019 to consoles. See how close to the action you can get in the new trailer which features raw PVP gameplay from the Closed Technical Alpha. Focus Home Interactive and New World Interactive are also happy to announce Pre-order Beta Test 1 beginning next week.



      From August 9 through August 13, players who have pre-ordered Insurgency: Sandstorm on Steam will receive exclusive access to Pre-order Beta 1. This will be the first official beta test, and the first time the game will be playable at home. New World Interactive is greatly looking forward to hearing what the wider Insurgency fanbase thinks and will be gathering as much feedback as possible leading up to the second Beta phase closer to the full release in September.

      Available in Pre-order Beta 1 will be three maps from the final release build. Each is a complex maze of brutal interiors, deadly sniping lanes, and wide-open battlefields, each uniquely designed to make every moment of every game feel fresh. Whether your playstyle is run and gun, slow-paced, or more specialized, you’ll find plenty to study and learn across the maps. The four game modes - Firefight, Push, Checkpoint, and Skirmish - each change the accessible part of the map, drastically altering the available strategies.

      Pre-order Beta 2 will begin August 30, just a few weeks before release, and have a further three maps available for play. This will allow players to test the full content of the launch version of the game. New World Interactive will be focusing their work during Beta 2 on bug fixing, server stability, and starting work on their extensive post-launch support plans.

      Eager players can pre-order on Steam now for a 10% discount, reducing the price to €26.99 / £23.39 / $26.99. An additional 10% loyalty discount will be given to fans that own the original Insurgency, bringing the pre-order price down to just $24.99. This additional discount will be offered until the end of 2018, and all pre-orders will receive instant access to any ongoing beta tests as well as future ones.

      As Pre-order Beta 1 will have no NDA and no streaming restrictions, those curious are invited to watch live gameplay on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and Facebook throughout the long weekend. Preview codes giving access to the beta are available on request to publications, content creators, and streamers.

      Insurgency: Sandstorm releases on Windows PC in September 2018, with Linux and Mac support coming later, and on PS4 and Xbox One in 2019.


