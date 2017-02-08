[PC/Konsolen] Insurgency - kennt das jemand??

    • Ist halt 'ne Source Mod.

      Hab's mal vor längerem probegedaddelt, gibt aber imho bessere Alternativen/generell bessere Mods.

      Bei dir könnte man aber meinen das du das Video nur wegen der Beschreibung und den Comments gepostet hast :ray2:
      Ihr könnt ungenutzte Rechenkapazität für die Wissenschaft zur Verfügung stellen.
      wcg und folding

      Ace Ventura: "If I'm not back in five minutes... just wait longer. "

    • Hast halt einen gewissen Ruf weg.
      Hab die aber auch nur überflogen und hab was politisches rausgelesen. :lol:

      Wie gesagt, bei mir hat's bei dem Spiel nicht klick gemacht.
      Da zock ich lieber Day of Defeat oder ein Battlefield.
      Ihr könnt ungenutzte Rechenkapazität für die Wissenschaft zur Verfügung stellen.
      wcg und folding

      Ace Ventura: "If I'm not back in five minutes... just wait longer. "

    • Insurgency erscheint nochmals überarbeitet für PC und Konsolen

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      Rauf damit :woohoo: , denn das Spiel kommt in überarbeiteter Form und mit Unreal 4 Engine Einsatz nunmehr nochmals für PC und Konsolen!

      Steht derzeit aber noch auf TBA.
      Ich verschiebe ins Multi!

      Entwickler Info schrieb:

      Completely rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 4, Insurgency: Sandstorm is coming to consoles and PC in a new partnership between Focus Home Interactive and developer New World Interactive. With Insurgency: Sandstorm, New World Interactive expands and enhances its popular first-person-shooter franchise, having sold more than 2.3 million copies on PC.


      “We are very excited about working with Focus on Insurgency: Sandstorm. We believe there’s a great opportunity for Insurgency on next-gen consoles and that aligning with a strong publisher will allow us to best leverage this. Considering our background, it was not easy finding a publisher we felt compatible with. We decided to work with Focus because they understand our game and they believe in our vision. In addition, they bring a wealth of knowledge when it comes to shipping console games and marketing to that audience.”
      Jeremy Blum - Founder and Game Director of New World Interactive


      “We are very proud to partner with American studio New World Interactive. Insurgency is one of the most praised and played First Person Shooters on PC. We are excited to support NWI in this new adventure, and we will do everything we can to make Insurgency: Sandstorm a hit on consoles and PC in 2017.”
      Cédric Lagarrigue – President of Focus Home Interactive


      Deploy into a gritty, visceral combat experience that delivers first-person gunplay as immersive as it gets. Gear up with an arsenal of diverse firearms before heading into intense team-based action throughout the Middle East.


      With a new story mode and Insurgency’s classic multiplayer and cooperative gameplay, the FPS epic comes enhanced and expanded as a new chapter in Insurgency: Sandstorm.

      M.C.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox 360
      #2 Blacklist on Xbox
      #6 Blacklist on PS2