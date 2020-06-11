[Multi] Burnout: Paradise
So mal ein extra Thread zum Game
29.08.2006
Burnout 5 offiziell enthüllt + erste Infos
EA und Criterion haben heute endlich offiziell Burnout 5 (nicht evrwunderlich, schließlich weiß jeder, dass ein neuer Teil irgendwann erscheinen würde) angekündigt. Wir haben hier die englische PR Meldung und mal die wichtigsten Infos rausgeschrieben.
System PS3 + Xbox360
Spiel handelt in einer komplett befahrbaren Stadt namens Paradise City
Open World Gameplay -> kein umständliches Menü anwählen mehr
Jeder Spieler bekommt eine Drivers License (Führerschein), welche mit allen Ergebnissen während des Spielens geupdatet wird
Wenn man zu gut ist, tritt man gegen "Legenden" an, die nicht daran interessiert sind, wer zuerst die Ziellinie überquert
Next Generation Grafikengine, die es erlaubt, die Autos sogar in Hälften zu zerteilen
Veröffentlichung: 2007
Englische PR:
Guildford, UK – August 29, 2006 – Buckle up and prepare to unleash automotive anarchy in the ultimate burner’s paradise. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced that Burnout™ 5 is in development for the PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360™ video game system from Microsoft®.
Burnout 5 gives players license to wreak havoc in Paradise City, the ultimate seamless racing battleground, with a massive infrastructure of traffic-heavy roads to abuse. Gone is the need to jump in and out of menus and aimlessly search for fun like many open world games; in Burnout 5, every inch of the world is built to deliver heart-stopping Burnout-style gameplay. Every intersection is a potential crash junction and every alleyway is an opportunity to rack up moving violations.
Of course, rules are made to be broken, and when gamers enter Paradise City, they’re assigned a Drivers License that quickly begins to amass a record of player’s most aggressive, reckless and destructive exploits behind the wheel. But it’s not the law that’s eyeing player’s progress … when gamers push things too hard they’ll be squaring off against the city’s most infamous burners, and these legends aren’t interested in who crosses the finish line first.
“Burnout 5 is a complete reinvention of the series, built from the ground up for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360,” said Alex Ward, director of game design at Criterion Games. “To create truly next-generation gameplay, we needed to create a truly next-generation game, from top to bottom.”
Burnout 5 also delivers the next level of speed and destruction, with brand new next-generation technology allowing gamers to literally rip their cars in half, in the most explosive pile-ups in the series’ history.
Burnout 5 will ship in 2007 under the EA™ brand and was developed by Criterion Games in Guildford, UK. For more information about the Burnout franchise, please visit electronicarts.co.uk. For more information about Criterion Games, please visit criteriongames.com
Quelle: PR
Infos zu Burnout 5
01.09.06 - Im Rennspiel Burnout 5 (PS3, Xbox 360) von EA und Criterion sollen die Bewegungssensoren des PS3-Controllers ausgiebig unterstützt werden: Die Entwickler planen, dass z.B. durch Neigen des Joypads während eines Crashs der Bewegungsablauf besser gesteuert werden kann. Release: 2007 (Europa)
Quelle: Gamefront.de
