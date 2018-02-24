[360/PS3] Burnout: Paradise

      So mal ein extra Thread zum Game

      29.08.2006
      Burnout 5 offiziell enthüllt + erste Infos

      EA und Criterion haben heute endlich offiziell Burnout 5 (nicht evrwunderlich, schließlich weiß jeder, dass ein neuer Teil irgendwann erscheinen würde) angekündigt. Wir haben hier die englische PR Meldung und mal die wichtigsten Infos rausgeschrieben.
      System PS3 + Xbox360
      Spiel handelt in einer komplett befahrbaren Stadt namens Paradise City
      Open World Gameplay -> kein umständliches Menü anwählen mehr
      Jeder Spieler bekommt eine Drivers License (Führerschein), welche mit allen Ergebnissen während des Spielens geupdatet wird
      Wenn man zu gut ist, tritt man gegen "Legenden" an, die nicht daran interessiert sind, wer zuerst die Ziellinie überquert
      Next Generation Grafikengine, die es erlaubt, die Autos sogar in Hälften zu zerteilen
      Veröffentlichung: 2007

      Englische PR:

      Guildford, UK – August 29, 2006 – Buckle up and prepare to unleash automotive anarchy in the ultimate burner’s paradise. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced that Burnout™ 5 is in development for the PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360™ video game system from Microsoft®.

      Burnout 5 gives players license to wreak havoc in Paradise City, the ultimate seamless racing battleground, with a massive infrastructure of traffic-heavy roads to abuse. Gone is the need to jump in and out of menus and aimlessly search for fun like many open world games; in Burnout 5, every inch of the world is built to deliver heart-stopping Burnout-style gameplay. Every intersection is a potential crash junction and every alleyway is an opportunity to rack up moving violations.

      Of course, rules are made to be broken, and when gamers enter Paradise City, they’re assigned a Drivers License that quickly begins to amass a record of player’s most aggressive, reckless and destructive exploits behind the wheel. But it’s not the law that’s eyeing player’s progress … when gamers push things too hard they’ll be squaring off against the city’s most infamous burners, and these legends aren’t interested in who crosses the finish line first.

      “Burnout 5 is a complete reinvention of the series, built from the ground up for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360,” said Alex Ward, director of game design at Criterion Games. “To create truly next-generation gameplay, we needed to create a truly next-generation game, from top to bottom.”

      Burnout 5 also delivers the next level of speed and destruction, with brand new next-generation technology allowing gamers to literally rip their cars in half, in the most explosive pile-ups in the series’ history.

      Burnout 5 will ship in 2007 under the EA™ brand and was developed by Criterion Games in Guildford, UK. For more information about the Burnout franchise, please visit electronicarts.co.uk. For more information about Criterion Games, please visit criteriongames.com

      Quelle: PR




      Infos zu Burnout 5

      01.09.06 - Im Rennspiel Burnout 5 (PS3, Xbox 360) von EA und Criterion sollen die Bewegungssensoren des PS3-Controllers ausgiebig unterstützt werden: Die Entwickler planen, dass z.B. durch Neigen des Joypads während eines Crashs der Bewegungsablauf besser gesteuert werden kann. Release: 2007 (Europa)

      Quelle: Gamefront.de
    • Original von RouWa
      In einer offenen Stadt wird das doch nur noch chaotischer.


      Vor allem mit der Steuerung aus Teil 4. Da war nicht mehr viel mit Lenken.


      für mich bleibt der dritte Teil der beste...
      “Tell people there's an invisible man in the sky who created the universe, and the vast majority will believe you. Tell them the paint is wet, and they have to touch it to be sure.”

    • Alex Ward spricht über Burnout 5

      06.09.06 - Alex Ward, Criterions verantwortlicher Director für das Burnout 5 (PS3, Xbox 360) Spieldesign, hat sich im amerikanischen 'Official PlayStation Magazine' über Physik in Spielen geäußert.

      Nach Wards Ansicht würde echte Physik nicht ständig für eine großartige Spielmechanik sorgen: Für ihn steht der Spaß vor Realismus. Daher rückt er in Burnout 5 auch etwas davon ab und setzt eher auf Szenen, die man aus Filmen von Jerry Bruckheimer kennt.

      Die Autos in Burnout 5 werden in vielerlei Hinsicht anders explodieren als in Burnout Revenge Click Picture: Während es in Burnout Revenge Click Picture 12 unterschiedliche zerbrechliche Teile an den Wagen gab, sind es in Burnout 5 80 verschiedene Teile, die an einem Rennen zerstört werden oder abfallen können. Release: 2007 (Europa)

      Quelle: Gamefront.de
    • Original von RouWa
      Vor allem mit der Steuerung aus Teil 4. Da war nicht mehr viel mit Lenken.


      Finde die eigentlich klar besser als in Teil 3... Bei Teil 3 biste an jede Bande geschleudert, bei Revenge konnte man wunderbar in die Kurven driften. Burnout Revenge ist halt von den Strecken her deutlich größer, es gibt viel mehr Abkürzungen und alternative Wege. Leider aber auch nur noch 5 Gegner und nicht jeder findet das Feature gut, wenn man in den eigenen Verkehr reincrashen kann. Trotzdem: Super Titel, spielen wir immer wieder sehr gern, schade nur, dass EA immer auf einen LAN-Modus verzichtet. :(

    • Burnout 5 OPM Scans
      von Dominik am 21/09/2006 01:42:52

      Burnout 5 kommt 2007 für PlayStation 3 und Xbox 360, soviel ist bislang bekannt. Das offizielle US PlayStation Magazin bietet in seiner aktuellen Ausgabe nun eine umfangreiche Story zum Next Gen-Arcade Racer, samt erster Bilder der PS3-Version. Welche jedoch auch weitestgehend repräsentativ für die Xbox 360-Version sein dürften.

      nexgam.de/?news=13897

    • wieso sind die im xbox live dermaßen schnell :fear:

      ist der nixon wirklich so schwach (obwohl ich den nun nicht mehr unbedingt als langsam ansehe ;P), im vergleich zu den autos die einen abstand von 1-2km rausholen, trotz keines unfalles?

      wann bekommt man das auto und wie heißt das im solo spiel?

      so wird das ja nie was mit meinem rang 1 weltweit, und heute rennt auch noch die gratis woche ab (glaub ich), also tipps her, schnell :diablo:
      Ein Schlachtfeld klebt an meiner Klinge

    • Original von 11fire01
      wieso sind die im xbox live dermaßen schnell :fear:

      ist der nixon wirklich so schwach (obwohl ich den nun nicht mehr unbedingt als langsam ansehe ;P), im vergleich zu den autos die einen abstand von 1-2km rausholen, trotz keines unfalles?

      wann bekommt man das auto und wie heißt das im solo spiel?

      so wird das ja nie was mit meinem rang 1 weltweit, und heute rennt auch noch die gratis woche ab (glaub ich), also tipps her, schnell :diablo:


      Also grundsätzlich bist Du im falschen Threat, hier geht es um Burnout 5 nicht Burnout Revenge.

      Egal.. Ich glaube das Auto das die meisten online fahren ist der Burnout Revenge Racer. Da kann man durch einen trick 400 (!) Km schnell fahren. Mir hat den trick auch mal jemand erklärt, weiß ihn aber leider nicht mehr.
