Wettbewerb zum 25. Geburtstag von Sonic

To celebrate Sonic's 25th Anniversary we are on the look out for the EU's biggest Sonic The Hedgehog Super Fan!

To enter, submit a video that demonstrates why you are the biggest Sonic Super Fan in the European Union - the video must be no more than 5 minutes long & must showcase creativity. For example you could show off your Sonic Collection, read out a poem or short story, show off your Sonic artwork collection or draw something for us or simply tell us why you are the biggest fan - you could even dress up as the blue blur - we like cosplay!

There will be one overall winner, who will get the chance to join the Sonic Team in San Diego for the 25th Anniversary party, 10 runners up will each win 1 ticket to the sold-out Summer of Sonic event in London!

The winner & runners up will be judged on creativity - so get those ideas together and submit a video before 23:59 BST on June 28th for a chance to win.

