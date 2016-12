Die Infos zu Far Cry Primal kommen direkt in geballter Form! Hier ein Q&A zu den aktuellen Fragen:



Whatis Far Cry Primal?

FarCry Primalis set in the Stone Age period, a time of extreme danger andlimitless adventure, when giant mammoths and sabretooth tigers ruledthe Earth, and humanity is not at the top of the food chain andfighting to climb it. As the last survivor of your hunting group, youwill learn to craft a deadly arsenal, fend off fierce predators, andoutsmart enemy tribes to conquer the land of Oros and become the ApexPredator.

Theaward-winning Far Cry franchise that has stormed the tropics and theHimalayas now enters the original fight for humanity’s survivalwith its innovative open-world sandbox gameplay, bringing togethermassive beasts, breathtaking environments, and unpredictable savageencounters.



Whattype of game is Far Cry Primal? Shooter, Adventure, Hunting, other?

It'sa Far Cry game! We have always crossed the boundaries of differentgenres, and this time is no different, Far Cry Primal has all the FarCry you love: it is still the sandbox 1st person you’ve loved, withan all-new flavor and one of the most fresh and exciting settings wehave visited.



Whatwere the inspirations for Far Cry Primal?

Asin any other Far Cry the real world was the main inspiration; we takereality, take it for a spin and build a world that is fictitious butplausible, only this time we went back in time and added Stone Age inthe mix. We looked at serious research regarding that period of timeand used that as a base to build our game.



What’sthe balance between historical accuracy vs creative freedom?

Everygame needs to take liberties, to find the perfect balance between funand believability. In our case, the work was easy: we have the strongbasis of the Far Cry gameplay and the instantly inspiring fantasy ofthe Stone Age. The choices we made in that regard were actuallypretty easy to make.



Howdoes Far Cry Primal fit in the Brand?

Therich setting of the Stone Age only multiplies the amount ofincredible stories and unique situations that Far Cry's open-worldsandbox gameplay is known for.

Thereis a natural fit between this time period and the Far Cry franchise.The daily life of a Stone Age man could be boiled down to: gatherresources, craft weapons, , hunt, defend himself from the wild andother threats, and explore uncharted territories. All of theseactivities already form the core gameplay loop of a Far Cry game.



Furthermore,we always try to set Far Cry games in what we call 'frontiers',places where rules don't apply and only the strongest survive. TheStone Age is, in essence, the very first frontier.



Whoare you and what is the main story line in Far Cry Primal?

Youwill play as Takkar, a seasoned hunter and the last surviving memberof your hunting group. You arrive to the majestic and savage land ofOros with a single goal: survive in a world where you are the prey.To do so, you will –meet a cast of memorable characters who canhelp you push back the dangers of the wild. Yourpresence will soon attract the attention new threats, who will doeverything they can to eradicate you, or worse.

Ultimately,this will be your journey as the first man who was able to conquerthe wilderness, unite his people and rise above extinction.



Willyou have a cast of memorable characters as in previous Far Crytitles?

Yes.We have always aimed at putting players in front of a specific castof unique and memorable personalities and allow them to explore whatthey have to say.



Howdoes the story unfold in Far Cry Primal?

Wewon’t go much more into detail to avoid spoilers, but we can assureyou that we have worked hard to make sure players have the freedom toexplore the story FarCry Primalhas to tell at their own pace and in the way they want.



Howdid you approach Stone Age with Gameplay?

Webasically looked at what the life of a Stone Age man would have been,what systems where at play during their day to day and transposedthat into the type of anecdotes and unique stories we can tell with aFar Cry game set in that time.



Whatdid you change in the animal hunting gameplay?

Weaimed at making a fun fantasy of the hunter come to life. Back then,hunting was much harder than it is today. And yet, since it was suchan important part of their way of life, the first humans excelled athunting. From acquiring tracking skills, crafting your own specifichunting tools, to more dynamic prey and predator behaviors, we aregiving our players a wide range of possibilities to hunt alldifferent sizes of animals and survive in the open world.



Howlong has Far Cry Primal been in development?

TheFar Cry team has been wanting to make a Far Cry set in the Stone Agefor a very long time. We've had countless prototypes floating around,and when the opportunity finally arose to turn this crazy idea intothe next full-fledged Far Cry opus, everyone jumped on board in amatter of hours. The game’s full production started before Far Cry4 shipped as the team was starting to ramp down.



Whois the team behind the title?

TheFar Cry franchise thrives on creativity, and is composed of a deepbench of seasoned developers who have been willing to take up onecrazy challenge after the next. These same men and women compose thebulk of the workforce behind Far Cry Primal, and are led by a newproduction and creative leadership that will mix things up and pushthe boundaries even further.



WhatStudios are involved in development?

UbisoftMontreal is leading the development on FarCry Primal,but a project of this scope requires the contribution and support ofother major Ubisoft Studios in Toronto, Shanghai and Kiev.



WhyFar Cry Primal is only a single player-oriented experience?

Bringingthe Stone Age to life and providing the player with a strong gameplayexperience based off of the Far Cry legacy meant that we had toreinvent our core gameplay loop, not a small undertaking.

Ourfocus was on delivering that fantasy which required clear prioritiesfor the team. Therefore, in the early stages of the project, we madethe difficult choice of focusing our efforts on the single playerexperience. Development teams are devoted to offer the best possibleFar Cry experience to our fans.



Whenis the game available? On which platforms?

Thegame will be available on February 23rd2016 on XBOX ONE, PLAYSTATION 4 and on March 2016 for PC.





M.C.