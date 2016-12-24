[3DS] Project X Zone 2
siliconera.com/2015/04/12/project-x-zone-2-coming-west-fall/
Sega, Capcom, and Bandai Namco characters are joining forces for Project X Zone 2. Monolith Soft is developing this crossover strategy RPG which has new characters including Haseo from .hack//G.U. and Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza: Dead Souls.
Project X Zone 2 is slated for release on Nintendo 3DS this fall in the Americas.
These characters have been confirmed for Project X Zone 2 so far:
Sega characters
Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima from Yakuza: Dead Souls
Akira Yuki and Kage from Virtua Fighter
Hotsuma from Shinobi (the PS2 reboot)
Erica Fontaine and Ichiro Ogami from Sakura Wars
Capcom characters
Dante and Virgil from Devil May Cry
Leon from Resident Evil 6
Chris and Jill from Resident Evil: Revelations
X and Zero from Mega Man X
Strider from the Strider series
Bandai Namco characters
Yuri Lowell and Flynn Scifo from Tales of Vesperia
Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima from Tekken
Kite from .hack
Haseo from .hack//G.U.
Natsu from Soulcalibur V
