[3DS] Project X Zone 2

Sega, Capcom, and Bandai Namco characters are joining forces for Project X Zone 2. Monolith Soft is developing this crossover strategy RPG which has new characters including Haseo from .hack//G.U. and Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza: Dead Souls.



Project X Zone 2 is slated for release on Nintendo 3DS this fall in the Americas.



These characters have been confirmed for Project X Zone 2 so far:







Sega characters



Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima from Yakuza: Dead Souls



Akira Yuki and Kage from Virtua Fighter



Hotsuma from Shinobi (the PS2 reboot)



Erica Fontaine and Ichiro Ogami from Sakura Wars



Capcom characters



Dante and Virgil from Devil May Cry



Leon from Resident Evil 6



Chris and Jill from Resident Evil: Revelations



X and Zero from Mega Man X



Strider from the Strider series



Bandai Namco characters



Yuri Lowell and Flynn Scifo from Tales of Vesperia



Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima from Tekken



Kite from .hack



Haseo from .hack//G.U.



Natsu from Soulcalibur V





