Software-Charts in Deutschland 2015/2016
Uuund hier die Fortsetzung für das neue Jahr!
Dachte, dass es für den einen oder anderen durchaus interessant sein könnte die Verkaufszahlen in Deutschland anzuschauen. Es gibt ja leider keine öffentlich einsehbaren Zahlen (bitte, keinen Vgchartz-Kaffeesatz). Deshalb mal hier:
KW 1 (01.01. - 04.01.)
01 (52) WIU CAPTAIN TOAD: TREASURE TRACKER (NINTENDO)
02 (03) PS4 FAR CRY 4 - LIMITED EDITION (UBISOFT)
03 (02) PS4 GRAND THEFT AUTO V (TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE)
04 (04) PS4 CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE (ACTIVISION BLIZZARD)
05 (01) PS4 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)
06 (06) PS4 ASSASSIN'S CREED: UNITY (UBISOFT)
07 (07) WIU SUPER SMASH BROS. FOR WII U (NINTENDO)
08 (13) PS3 MINECRAFT - PLAYSTATION 3 EDITION (AK TRONIC)
09 (09) 3DS POKÉMON: OMEGA RUBIN (NINTENDO)
10 (05) PS3 FIFA 15 (ELECTRONIC ARTS)
Top 50
PS4 - 17
PS3 - 8
3DS - 7
WIU - 5
XBO - 5
PC - 4
360 - 3
WII - 1
Mehr:
neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=146357609&postcount=157
