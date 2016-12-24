[PS4/XBO/PC] Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo

    • [PS4/XBO/PC] Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo

      Was fürn Name.

      playstationtrophies.org/news/n…ation-4-and-Xbox-One.html

      Milestone has announced Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo will be bringing rally racing to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next year, in a collaboration with the eponymous nine-time rally world champion and rally driving legend. It'll join RIDE in Milestone's slate of racing titles for 2015.

      The MotoGP dev describes Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo as an "uncompromising rally simulator", and will be Milestone's first proprietary IP dedicated to the world of autosports. It'll have a comprehensive Career Mode in which you'll play as a rally driver on Loeb's team, where he'll act as your mentor.

      Rally Evo will also include an online mode wherein you can challenge your friends and rivals to races, in addition to offline modes where you can hone your rally racing skills. Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo will be powersliding on to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in autumn 2015.
      Dieser Beitrag wurde bereits 1 mal editiert, zuletzt von Phill XVII ()

    • Ich bin ja ein großer Fan von den Milestone Spielen. Egal obs die Motorradspiele (MotoGP und SBK) sind oder die Rallyesachen (WRC 1-3). Das einzige was sie nicht können, ist die Technik ausreizen. In Sachen Präsentation hinken sie anderen Produkten einfach immer hinterher, deswegen sind es meist ja auch nur Nischentitel. In puncto Realismus sind sie immer top.

      Kurzum ich freu mich :)
    • Milestone bringt Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One

      Murmeltiertag?
      Hatte ich nicht erst letzte Woche geschrieben, dass die Jungs und Mädels bei Milestone fleissige Bienen sind!?
      Kaum ist ie neue Woche rum, gibt es gleich die nächste IP im Angebot. Hier alle Details inklusive satter drei Trailer:

      02. April 2015, Mailand – Milestone s.r.l., italienischer Entwickler von Videospielen für Konsole und PC und einer der weltweit führenden Entwickler für Rennspiele, hat bekannt gegeben, dass Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo, Milestones neue, exklusive IP (Intellectual Property), im Herbst 2015 für Xbox One, das All-in-One Entertainment-System, für Windows PC via Steam und PlayStation®4 erscheinen wird.

      Um bereits jetzt einen kleinen Einblick in den kommenden Rennsport-Titel zu bieten, haben die Entwickler ein dreiteiliges Entwicklertagebuch in Videoform zugsammengestellt:




      Das erste Entwicklertagebuch befasst sich ganz und gar mit dem Design von Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo und liegt in Form eines Videointerviews vor: TV-Moderator Dino Lanaro spricht mit Milestones Lead Game Designer Alex Zucca darüber, wie die Idee zu Milestones neuer IP entstanden ist, wie die Strecken konstruiert und designed wurden, welche Autos im Spiel vorkommen werden und welche Rolle die Physik in dem Titel spielen wird. Das Video ist eine informelle Einladung an alle Spieler, die Welt von Milestones Videospielen zu erkunden – besonders jene von Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo.




      In der zweiten Episode unterhält sich Dino Lanaro mit Milestones Lead Artist Sergio Rocco über die Schönheit und das künstlerische Schaffen in Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo. Sergio erklärt den Spielern die vier Grundkonzepte: die Ästhetik des Spiels, den Bau der Strecken mit einem speziell dafür vorgesehenen Editor, Pikes Peak – eine der kultigsten Etappen der Rallye, und die Entscheidung, den Titel ausschließlich für die aktuelle Generation der Konsolen zu entwickeln, die PS4™ und die Xbox One.




      Das dritte und letzte Entwicklertagebuch zeigt Milestones Lead Programmer Mattia De Nadai im Gespräch mit Roberto Buffa und deckt unter anderem die folgenden Themen ab: Shading-Technologien und wie Lichtberechnungen für fotorealistische Effekte sorgen; Partikeleffekte, ein entscheidendes Element in Rallye-Spielen, bei denen die Interaktionen zwischen Fahrzeug und verschiedenen Fahrbahnbelägen entscheidend sind; Vegetationsmanagement, das hier für die vollste und realistischste Vegetation sorgt, die es in einem Rallye-Spiel je gab; und Fahrzeug-Physik und 3D-Simulation, die in Zusammenarbeit mit dem mehrfachen Weltmeister Sébastien Loeb entwickelt wurden und eine authentische Rallye-Erfahrung garantieren.

      Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo bietet neben einem Karrieremodus verschiedene Offline- und Online-Modi, in denen die Spieler an ihre Grenzen stoßen und in spannenden Rennen entweder gegen KI-gesteuerte Gegner oder gegeneinander antreten. Der Titel ist bei Milestone in Entwicklung und erscheint voraussichtlich im Herbst 2015 für Playstation® 4, Xbox One und PC.



    • Rallycross Los Angeles angekündigt und neues Gameplayvideo zu Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo

      gibt wieder neue Infos zum Spiel und einen ersten Gameplaytrailer!
      Anbei die offizielle Pressemitteilung mit dem Video dazu :)

      15. Juni 2015, Mailand – Kurz vor der Electronic Entertainment Expo 2015 hat Milestone s.r.l., einer der weltweit führenden Entwickler für Rennspiele, ein neues Video zu Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO veröffentlich, das die Rallycross Los Angeles Strecke zeigt. Das Spiel wird im Herbst für Xbox One®, das All-in-One-Videospiel und Entertainment-System von Microsoft, PlayStation®4 und Windows PC/Steam erscheinen.

      Das Spiel und die neue Rennstrecke werden zum ersten Mal auf der E3 2015 am Stand von Bandai Namco Entertainment America spielbar sein. Rallycross sind Autorennen bei denen es um Geschwindigkeit und Leistung geht und die auf Strecken mit wechselndem Streckenbelag (Schotter und Asphalt) stattfinden. Bei den Fahrzeugen– ähnlich zu Rallye-Autos – handelt es sich um modifizierte Straßenautos, die speziell nur für diese Art Rennen aufgebaut werden.

      Ein Name. Eine Legende. Eine der weltweit aufregendsten Herausforderungen. Allrad. Mit diesen Zutaten versetzt Milestones erste eigene Marke zum Thema Autorennen die Spieler in die Welt eines der ikonischsten Figuren in der Geschichte des Rallye-Sports: Sébastien Loeb. Die Motorsportsimulation wird für PlayStation®4 und Xbox One.

      Milestone machen sich bereit für ein glorreiches Jahr 2015. In Zusammenarbeit mit dem neunmaligen Rallye-Weltmeister entwickelt, wird Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO allen Offroad-begeisterten Spieler rasante Features bieten:

      - Im Karrieremodus kämpfen Spieler um die Chance, einen Platz im Team von Sébastien Loeb zu erringen und durch ihn als Mentor zum ultimativen Offroad-Profi aufzusteigen.
      - In verschiedenen Offline-Modi trainieren Spieler ihre Fähigkeiten hinter dem Lenkrad.
      - Online-Modis bieten unendlich Spaß bei Rennen gegen Freunde und Kontrahenten überall auf der Welt.

      Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO wird im Herbst 2015 für Xbox One, PlayStation®4 und Windows PC/Steam erscheinen.

      Mehr Informationen auf Facebook facebook.com/SLRallyEvo, dem offiziellen YouTube-Kanal youtube.com/SLRallyEvo und der Webseite sebastienloebrallyevo.com. Wer dem Team auf Twitter folgen will, nutzt das Hashtag #SLRallyEvo.


    • Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO - Neue Screenshots veröffentlicht

      Milestone s.r.l., einer der weltweit führenden Entwickler für Rennspiele, hat neue Screenshots zu Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO veröffentlich. Das Spiel wird im Herbst für Xbox One®, das All-in-One-Videospiel und Entertainment-System von Microsoft, PlayStation®4 und Windows PC/Steam erscheinen.

      Die Screenshots zeigen den Citroën Xsara 2003 und den Citroën DS3 in seiner Rekord Lackierung. Der Citroën Xsara 2003 stand bei der Weltmeisterschaft 2003 sechs Mal auf dem Podium und gewann dank Sébastien Loeb die Vizeweltmeisterschaft. Der DS3 mit auffälliger Schwarz-Gold-Lackierung feiert hier sein Videospieldebüt. Mit dem Auto fuhr Loeb seine Erfolge bis 2013 ein.
      Dateien
    • Und hier noch ein paar weitere Screens.
      Dateien

    • Sebastian Loeb Evo Rally - Zwei neue Fahrzeuge angekündigt

      13. Juli 2015, Mailand – Nachdem Milestone s.r.l., einer der weltweit führenden Entwickler undPublisher spezialisiert auf Rennspiele, mit dem zuletzt angekündigten DLC für Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo schon die Rallye-Vergangenheit aufleben lässt, wurden nun zwei weitere historische Fahrzeuge bekannt gegeben: die Renault-Alpine A110 1660 (1973) und der Ford Rs200 (1985). Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo wird im Oktober 2015 für Xbox One®, das All-in-One Games und Entertainment System, PlayStation®4 und Windows PC/Steam erscheinen und über mehr als 60 Fahrzeuge bieten.

      RENAULT-ALPINE A110 1600 (1973)


      sebastienloebrallyevo.com/wp-c…enault-Alpine_A110_02.jpg


      Entwickelt um die alternde A108 zu ersetzen, verfügte die Renault Alpine A110 über umfangreiche mechanische Verbesserungen und Chassis-Änderungen, wenngleich der Look des Vorgängermodells möglichst beibehalten werden sollte. Den Motor gab es über die Jahre in verschiedenen Konfigurationen: Die erste Version nutzte den gleichen Motor wie der Renault R8, der mit 950 cc und 50 PS Geschwindigkeiten von 100 mph erreichen konnte. Die Leistung wurde später verbessert und 1973 bot die Alpine schon 148 PS und wog nur 730 kg. Damit konnte das Auto Geschwindigkeiten von 134 mph erreichen. Die Geschichte des Fahrzeugs ist eng mit der Rallye verbunden. Kaum auf dem Markt, wurde das Auto bei Wettbewerben genutzt und erzielte exzellente Resultate. Das Fahrzeug gewann den Herstellermeisterschaft 1973 und konnte Rallye-Siege in Monaco, Portugal, Marokko, Griechenland, Italien und Korsika verzeichnen.

      FORD RS200 (1985)





      1981 begann Ford Motorsport mit der Arbeit an einem Fahrzeuge für die Teilnahme an der Gruppe B. Der erste Versuch, der Escort RS1700T, wurde wegen technischer Probleme nicht fertiggestellt. Der US-Hersteller gab seine Ambitionen jedoch nicht auf und stellte 1984 den Ford RD200 vor. Das allradangetriebene Auto verfügte über einen 1803 cc Mittelmotor und konnte in der Rennversion bis zu 460 PS abrufen. Ausgestattet mit einem 5-Gang-Getriebe, verschafften die Doppel-Dreiecks-Querlenker vorn und hinten und doppelten Schraubenfeder-Stoßdämpfer dem Auto eine exzellente Straßenlage und großartige Fahreigenschaften. Das Design des Chassis war Ford so wichtig, dass extra Formel-1-Ingenieure bei der Entwicklung beteiligt waren. Der Aufbau bestand aus Fieberglas und Plastik. Aufgrund der kurzen Entwicklungszeit wurden viele Teile des RS200 von anderen Ford-Autos übernommen.

      Ein Name. Eine Legende. Eine der weltweit aufregendsten Herausforderungen. Allrad. Mit diesen Zutaten versetzt Milestones erste eigene Marke zum Thema Autorennen die Spieler in die Welt eine der ikonischsten Figuren in der Geschichte des Rallye-Sports: Sébastien Loeb. Milestone machen sich bereit für ein glorreiches Jahr 2015. In Zusammenarbeit mit dem neunmaligen Rallye-Weltmeister entwickelt, wird Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO allen Offroad begeisterten Spielern rasante Features bieten:
      • Im Karrieremodus kämpfen Spieler um die Chance, einen Platz im Team von Sébastien Loebzu erringen und durch ihn als Mentor zum ultimativen Offroad-Profi aufzusteigen.
      • In verschiedenen Offline-Modi trainieren Spieler ihre Fähigkeiten hinter dem Lenkrad.
      • Online-Modi bieten unendlich Spaß bei Rennen gegen Freunde und Kontrahenten überall auf der Welt.

      Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO wird im Oktober 2015 für Xbox One, PlayStation®4 und Windows PC/Steam erscheinen.

      Mehr Informationen auf Facebook facebook.com/SLRallyEvo, dem offiziellen YouTube-Kanal youtube.com/SLRallyEvo und der Webseite sebastienloebrallyevo.com. Wer dem Team auf Twitter folgen will, nutzt das Hashtag #SLRallyEvo.
    • Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO wird auf Frühjahr 2016 verschoben

      Milestone hat bekannt gegeben, dass Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO, von Oktober 2015 auf das Frühjahr 2016 verschoben wird.

      „Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO ist das bisher größte Projekt in der Geschichte von Milestone. Um den Entwicklern mehr Zeit zu geben, haben wir uns entschieden, den Veröffentlichungstermin etwas nach hinten zu schieben. Durch die Verschiebung können wir sicherstellen, dass die Spieler mit der Rallye-Simulation ein hochwertiges Gaming-Erlebnis geboten bekommen,“ versichert Luisa Bixio, V.P. von Milestone.

    • Sébastien Loeb Rally Evo - gamescom Video

      Im Zuge der dieswöchigen gamescom hat Milestone einen neuen Trailer zu Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO veröffentlicht.

      Das neue Video zeigt folgende Inhalte:

      AUTO - STRECKE
      Peugeot 208 PP -Pikes Peak Hill Climb
      Citroën DS3 livrea Record - RX Los Angeles
      Citroën DS3 livrea Abu Dhabi - Finnland
      Citroën DS3 Livrea Redbull - Australien
      Citroën C4 Redbull - Montecarlo
      Citroën Xsara - Schweden




