[ Der Ultimative Schnäppchen-Thread ]

--------We’ve got some amazing offers on site for you this weekend including some price drops, new steelbooks, and 20% savings on HBO titles. Please get in touch if you would like any more information, or would like to get involved in any increased exposure. Have a great weekend!Code: awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=25…offers%2Fprice-crash.list Our Price Crash is live now! Here are a few of our lead lines…We’ve got two huge new steelbooks going live tomorrow evening – Rambo 2 and Rambo 3. Keen an eye out on site at about 6pm, and check out the rest of the collection too…Code: awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=25…Foffers%2Fsteelbooks.list This weekend’s Mega Monday is going to be! Titles are top secret at the moment, but we promise you won’t be disappointed. Live from Sunday at 1pm.Code: awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=25…offers%2Fmega-monday.list More offers…Of course! Save an extra 20% off HBO titles, including Girls, Game of Thrones, and The Sopranos with our awesome offer.20% off HBO Titles - Code – HBO20 - Expires 31st AugustCode: awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=25…Fwarner%2F20-off-hbo.list The Complete Breaking Bad collection will be going to pre-order on Monday morning. A must for all the fans out there. List will be live on Monday morning.Code: awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=25…ffers%2Fbreaking-bad.list Code: awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=25…%2Foffers%2F2-for-25.list Fancy some awesome DVD discounts? Check out our new value campaign, DVDs under £3, £5 and £7!Code: